Trican Well Service: 3 Reasons To Own The Stock

Jul. 18, 2023 9:07 AM ETTrican Well Service Ltd. (TCW:CA), TOLWF1 Comment
Shri Upadhyaya
Summary

  • Trican Well Service has managed its business effectively through industry downturns, maintaining a clean balance sheet and bouncing back well in the last two years.
  • Despite a bearish energy sector, Trican trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 7.6x and has seen a 35% growth in revenues, indicating a potential good long-term investment.
  • The company's management is confident in the strong global demand for oil and natural gas, and the construction of additional export capacities in Canada creates a favorable environment for Trican's services.

Reason 1: Managing the business

Trican Well Service (OTCPK:TOLWF, TSX:TCW:CA), based in Canada is a leading provider of oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions offering a comprehensive range of services throughout the drilling, completion, and production

I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

A
Aletian
Today, 10:14 AM
Hello Shri, Thanks for covering the company. Your analysis nevertheless misses on key points which makes me an investor:
1 - Debt: there is none
2 - Tier 4 equipement upgrade: 4 crews already completed and 2 left - most of the upgrade investments (costs) is behind them
3 - TCW pruchased back 40% of total outstaning shares and will complete there 2023 NCIB way ahaead of plan.
4 - Drilling in canada is still going up consecuently crew utilisation rate is not going down in the foreseeable future

In that context the excess cash flow as not much place to go beside divivend increase or Dutch action on stock...

We will most lilely wake up one day with TCW being acquired by a private equity.
