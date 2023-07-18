Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Freeport-McMoRan: Keeping My Bullish Call Before Earnings

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Investors in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. are likely focused on a second-half recovery, anticipating more aggressive stimulus by the Chinese government, given weak recent GDP numbers.
  • Freeport-McMoRan's robust buying sentiment demonstrates that investors have not been perturbed by the tepid recovery in China's economy.
  • Investors are likely confident that the secular growth in the renewable energy transition should provide robust demand to underpin copper's long-term thesis.
  • While Freeport-McMoRan has recovered remarkably from its July 2022 lows, its valuation isn't aggressive.
  • I see the potential for Freeport-McMoRan to continue grinding higher from here. Investors shouldn't wait until economists declare we wouldn't have a recession before returning.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Copper Redraw Rod Wire

tunart

Investors in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have not been unduly concerned with the tepid recovery in the Chinese economy, even as Wall Street economists downgraded their outlook. Keen FCX investors often assess the momentum in China's recovery

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
26.2K Followers
Identifying high-potential growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (11.98K)
The issue I have w $FCX is the dependence on Grasberg in Indonesia, which is becoming the poster child for holding mining and miners hostage for minerals. Not only in Nickel where they lead but now in all 'minerals' which applies to Cu.

Grasberg is a gem of course especially since they completed the underground development and are pulling out 1.8mil/oz of gold along w the Cu.. but if you can't sell it what good is it!

Are they going to exact more tribute from FCX after all they put them thru already there?? probably! finance.yahoo.com/...

Bea
r
rockjcp
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (7.35K)
Earnings should be solid as gold exceeds pricing, copper lags and moly exceeds. Financials are excellent. Longer term demand for copper is out the roof!
fisherick profile picture
fisherick
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (2.52K)
Had the presence of mind to get into this in march '20 at cost of 12. All on board with the secular theme u mention....main concern, and it's not specific to fcx except for inordinate exposure to Indonesia (grasberg).....all the miners face geopolitical risk whether it's Indonesia, Chile, Peru.....getting shaken down is part of the business landscape.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.