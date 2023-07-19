Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SITE Centers: The 6.85% Yielding Preferred Shares Are Intriguing

Jul. 19, 2023 10:30 AM ETSITE Centers Corp. (SITC), SITC.PA
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SITE Centers is dealing with the fallout of three tenants entering bankruptcy procedures.
  • There could be a silver lining as, for instance, market rents are much higher than the current rental income from Bed Bath & Beyond.
  • Even if the REIT's average cost of debt increases by 200 bp overnight, the preferred shares would still be very safe.
Bed Bath & Beyond is a chain of retail merchandise stores selling bedding, bathroom, kitchen, and home décor.

CRobertson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I’m still on the lookout for ‘good’ preferred shares I can pick up during weakness to add to my income-focused portfolio. As some REITs have been treated pretty unfairly by the market, there is some value among

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.37K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may initiate a long position in SITC.PA but I doubt this will happen within 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
Today, 10:41 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.28K)
Great article on the $SITC preferreds! Completely agree with the assessment as well.

Thank you for providing the analysis. And thanks for the mention. I greatly appreciate it! I really like the stock and am looking forward to their report.
