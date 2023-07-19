CRobertson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I’m still on the lookout for ‘good’ preferred shares I can pick up during weakness to add to my income-focused portfolio. As some REITs have been treated pretty unfairly by the market, there is some value among their preferred shares as well. In this article, I wanted to have a closer look at SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC), a commercial REIT focusing on shopping centers which has one series of preferred shares outstanding.

Data by YCharts

A closer look at the FFO and financial performance

This article is mainly meant to have a closer look at the preferred shares. For an excellent background overview and the discussion of the impact of the bankruptcies of Cineworld, Party City and Bed Bath & Beyond (OTCPK:BBBYQ), I’d like to recommend you to read this April article from Justin Purohit. His summary of the impact of the BBBYQ bankruptcy is excellent, and although Bed Bath & Beyond accounted for almost 2% of the base rent, the SITE Centers management has indicated those leases were all way below current market values and it confirmed on the Q1 conference call it expected a mark-up of 25-30% on the BBBY leases.

SITC Investor Relations

The only downside is that this will require time and most of those assets will have to be remarketed and in some cases refurbished. SITE’s management expects all units to be leased out again by the end of next year. The potential uplift would be around $2M per year.

In the first quarter of the year, SITE Centers saw a strong uptick in its rental income which increased by in excess of 4% compared to the first quarter of last year. The NOI increased to $93.6M.

SITC Investor Relations

Of course the FFO (and AFFO) would be the most important metric to value SITE Centers at. According to the REIT, the $12.5M net income resulted in a total FFO of $61.9M and an operating FFO of $62.7M. As there are currently 209.3M shares outstanding, the FFO and OFFO per share came in at respectively $0.295 and $0.30.

SITC Investor Relations

While this would represent $1.20 per share on an annualized basis, the aforementioned bankruptcies will likely throw a wrench. And although SITE Centers has just hiked its per-share guidance, it remains below the $1.20/share you would expect by annualizing the Q1 result.

SITC Investor Relations

Keep in mind the FFO, OFFO and OFFO guidance already includes the preferred dividend payments. Based on the lower end of the 2023 guidance, the $1.11 per share represents approximately $232M in OFFO. The total cost of the preferred dividend is just $11M per year which means SITE Centers needs less than 5% of its pre-dividend OFFO of $243M per year to cover the preferred dividends. So as far as the safety of the preferred dividends goes, I am not concerned.

Also important: even if the average cost of debt would increase by 200 bp across the board, the FFO per share would decrease by just $0.17 per share (assuming no rent hikes nor debt repayment). And that wouldn’t happen overnight as SITE Centers has locked in an average interest rate of 4.5% on almost half of the total debt, with maturity dates in 2026 and 2027. So, if anything, the interest expenses will only gradually increase and a substantial portion could be mitigated by rent hikes.

The preferred shares offer an attractive risk/reward ratio

SITE Centers has issued just one series of preferred shares. The Series A are trading with (NYSE:SITC.PA) as ticker symbol and have a preferred dividend of $1.59375 per year payable in four equal quarterly tranches of $0.39844 per quarter. The preferred dividend yield based on the principal amount of $25 per share is 6.375% but as the preferred shares are currently trading at approximately $23.30, the yield has increased to 6.84%. That’s approximately 280 bp above the current 5-year US Treasury yield. The preferred shares are callable by SITE Centers at any time. In a change of control event, preferred shareholders will be able to convert their preferred shares into common units of the REIT.

I have already established the required payout ratio based on the anticipated FFO and OFFO is pretty low so I think the preferred dividend coverage ratio is excellent. But of course, commercial real estate isn’t a market darling right now so I have to have a look at the balance sheet as well.

As of the end of Q1, the total book value of the assets was $3.72B (with an additional $57M) in assets under construction and land. The total net debt came in just over $1.75B representing an LTV ratio of 46% based on the book value, but I’d like to argue the book value is underestimating the fair value of the assets.

SITC Investor Relations

Not only does the $3.78B in total asset value include almost $1.7B in accumulated depreciation, based on a NOI of $93M in Q1 and assuming a full-year NOI of $360M using a 95% occupancy, the current book value represents a multiple of just 10 times the NOI. If you’d apply a required NOI yield of 8%, an additional $1B in value would be added which further reduces the LTV ratio to 37%. Fine with me.

It also means there is a pretty thick cushion of common equity ranked junior to the preferred shares. There are only 7M preferred shares outstanding which means there is in excess of $1.85B in equity ranked junior to the preferred shares. If I would value the assets using an 8% cap rate, there would be approximately $2.8B in common equity ranked junior to the preferred shares. That’s fine with me on all accounts.

There could also be an incentive for SITE Centers to call the preferred shares. By doing so, the FFO per common share would increase by approximately $0.05. But on the other hand, 6.375% in perpetual equity is a pretty low price to pay for SITE and I don’t think the REIT will call these prefs anytime soon.

Investment thesis

While SITE Centers could be interesting as well upon the releasing of the Bed Bath and Beyond space that will be rejected as part of its reorganization plan, the main focus of this article were the preferred shares. And with a yield of close to 7% and seeing how well the dividend is covered while there’s plenty of equity ranked junior to the preferred shares, I will keep close tabs on the preferred shares as I like the risk/reward ratio here.