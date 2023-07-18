Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vital Energy Is At It Again

Jul. 18, 2023 9:27 AM ETVital Energy, Inc. (VTLE)3 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vital Energy made another accretive acquisition that appears to have conservative assumptions.
  • The strategy to accelerate free cash flow growth is still in high gear. But it is opportunistic.
  • As North America joins the world gas market pricing, the legacy acreage could become more valuable.
  • This new acquisition proposition has acreage located in some of the best counties in Texas.
  • The free cash flow calculation sometimes does not calculate free cash flow as was the case here in the first quarter.
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

The ink is not even dry on the driftwood acquisition when Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) made another acquisition. Management is once again proving market fears wrong that the company would run out of competitive drilling sites before another

Comments (3)

K
KFYY
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (2.43K)
@Long Player ls management increasing the Free Cashflow Yield, or just the FCF?

Investors are not yet convinced that this management is on the right path. When the share price will go higher than $80, we could say investors are convinced a little bit. As long as the share price remains as low as it currently is few investors trust this management. Other way, why do not people buy more into VTLE?
Skaterdude profile picture
Skaterdude
Today, 10:03 AM
Comments (5.99K)
I like that they are picking up nearby properties at great prices, but it makes tracking the finances, production, and earnings more difficult. Just saw that estimated earnings coming up are only $0.08/shr which seems VERY low, given that WTI pricing is far above break-even. The financials should be interesting when the 10Q comes out.
K
KFYY
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (2.43K)
@Skaterdude

Where do you see $0.08?

On Yahoo at least I see analysts expect $4.57 for Q2.
