In today's research analysis I am venturing into the world of managed solutions providers (MSPs), and what better one to start with than Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH), whose Q2 earnings call is coming up in two weeks on August 2nd.

As someone who has been in the tech space in the US, while not having worked for Cognizant itself but some of its peers in the managed services space I am certainly familiar with the role this type of business model has in large enterprises, often times to augment existing staff or projects and creating value or manpower flexibility in the process. They also have the global scale to acquire the resources needed for a multitude of projects, and have penetrated multiple industry verticals including banking, government, digital, and more.

Some notable items to highlight from their company website: Over 355K global employees, ranked #194 on the Fortune 500 (2022), $19.4B revenue, has its roots in 1994 as a former division of Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) before spinning off.

Rating Methodology

I am on the hunt for value buying opportunities of companies with otherwise strong financial fundamentals, with the goal of not just holding shares but owning an "income stream."

My rating system is broken down into 5 categories I evaluate: dividend income, net income growth, valuation metrics (P/E & P/B), liquidity & capital, and share price.

If I recommend the stock in 4 of the 5 categories, it gets a buy rating, 3 categories and it gets a hold rating, and below that is a sell rating. Winning all 5 categories will earn a strong buy rating.

Dividends: Recommend

Our first category today is dividends, more importantly answering the question what kind of dividend income can an investor expect by owning this stock?

From Seeking Alpha data, we can see that this stock's dividend yield as of July 17th is 1.69%. It's quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share was most recently paid out on May 30th.

Cognizant - dividend yield on July 17 (Seeking Alpha)

Further, the stock has a proven 5-year dividend growth, as shown in the chart below. It went from an annual dividend of $0.80 in 2018, to $1.08 in 2022, a 35% increase over 5 years. This tells me the company is committed to returning capital back to shareholders and has the means to do so.

Cognizant - 5-year dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

A peer in the category of managed solutions providers that I would use for comparison would naturally be Accenture (ACN). The Ireland-based firm happens to be trading directly on the NYSE since 2001. Its current dividend yield of 1.42% comes in less than that of Cognizant, and its 5-year dividend growth was hampered by a drop in 2019.

In my fictitious portfolio simulation, if someone were to buy a hypothetical 100 shares of Cognizant at the July 17th open price of $68.33 ($6,833 cost basis) and lock in the 1.69% dividend yield, after 1 year their dividend income would be $115.47.

In this regard, I recommend Cognizant in the category of dividends due to having a competitive yield vs a major peer, stable quarterly payouts over the last few years, and a 5-year positive dividend growth.

Net Income Growth: Recommend

Since our strategy is "owning" a piece of an existing income stream so to speak, we are looking for companies that already have at least a flat or 1% & better YoY net income growth, showing it can be profitable.

Below you can see that Cognizant fits the bill, having a positive YoY growth not just in net income but also in its basic earnings per share, based on Seeking Alpha data:

Cognizant - net income & EPS growth (Seeking Alpha)

Since it has been asked by some of my readers in the comments before, I will also compare the above with the company's own Q1 earnings release, which shows the same net income figures and matches SA data:

Cognizant - Q1 income statement (Cognizant)

Notable to mention, however, from the above income statement is that even though revenues saw a YoY decrease it was helped by YoY increase to interest income, foreign exchange gains, and other income.

The nature of this business model is dependent on signed contracts with clients, which could be for a small project or an ongoing need to find resources. One metric to consider in this type of business is bookings, which usually refer to a forward-looking metric tied to the value of contracts signed by clients.

A notable item for this firm is that bookings in the first quarter grew 28% year-over-year, and here is what CEO Ravi Kumar had to say about it in his Q1 commentary:

Our accelerated bookings growth in the quarter, which included several large deals and a healthy mix of new and expansion work, reflects the strengths of our services, our brand, and the longstanding relationships we have with our clients.

Based on positive net income growth, as well as positive forward looking sentiment driven by growth in bookings, I would recommend this stock and expect Q2 results to continue to show net income either flat or growing steadily.

Valuation: Recommend

What got my attention about this stock is the valuation, particularly the GAAP-based forward P/E ratio and forward P/B ratio. These will be the two ratios I use for valuation, and will compare them to the sector averages.

Based on official valuation data from Seeking Alpha, the forward P/E is 16.59, earning a grade of "A-" from SA and being over 36% below the sector average, as well as over 7% below its own 5-year average. This is an attractive valuation in my opinion.

Cognizant - P/E ratio (Seeking Alpha)

In terms of the forward P/B ratio, it is currently at 2.64, getting a "B" grade from SA and is over 41% less than its sector average, as well as 13% lower than its own 5-year average.

Cognizant - P/B Ratio (Seeking Alpha)

In comparison to a similar firm we mentioned earlier, Accenture, it appears Cognizant has a lower valuation. Accenture's forward P/E is currently 28.14, or just over 7% above the sector median, while its forward P/B is sitting at 7.87, close to 76% above its sector average.

If you are curious why I use forward Price to Earnings ratio and not the trailing one, when it comes to valuation I am focusing on expected forward-looking earnings rather than what has already occurred.

A July 2023 info article by Seeking Alpha explained the approach simply:

the forward price-to-earnings ratio reflects how much an investor is paying for one dollar of a company's expected earnings over the next 12 months.

In this case, I would rather go for Cognizant as it is valued at around 16x forward earnings whereas its peer in the same industry Accenture is being valued at over 28x forward earnings, so it's a no-brainer.

Hence, I recommend Cognizant in terms of being undervalued vs its sector.

Capital & Liquidity: Recommend

To kick off this topic of capital & liquidity strength, here is what Jan Siegmund, company CFO, had to say in the Q1 commentary:

In 2023, we expect to return approximately $1.4 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, including approximately $800 million of share repurchases.

This is a positive sign if a company has the capacity to return capital to shareholders. Let's deep dive further.

Cognizant - cash flow, balance sheet, capital allocation (Cognizant - Q1 presentation)

The above chart shows quite a few notable items to mention. For instance, the operating cash flow, free cash flow, and cash on hand increased YoY, while total debt decreased YoY.

In addition, in Q1 around $150MM was allocated to dividend payouts.

I want to also highlight the company's balance sheet strength, which has shown positive equity for years, and particularly YoY growth in cash & equivalents, which stood at $2.45B at the end of the first quarter:

Cognizant - cash & equivalents (Seeking Alpha)

All in all, I would recommend this stock on the basis of its company's capital & liquidity strength.

Share Price: Not Recommended

Next, let's take a look at the share price. Midway through the trading day on Monday July 17th, the stock was trading at around $68.59, as seen in the chart below:

Cognizant - share price midday July 17 (StreetSmartEdge trading platform)

The above chart tracks the current share price (mountain pattern) vs its 50-day SMA (blue line) and 200-day SMA (red line).

Currently the share price is in a bullish trend after the golden cross formation in June, so it is above my target buying price range of $58 - $61 as highlighted in yellow.

In my portfolio simulator below, I have illustrated a hypothetical buying & selling scenario for this stock, with the goal of a total return near 12% in a year's time:

Portfolio simulator (Portfolio Simulator - Albert Anthony & Co.)

My simulator has a target buy price of $60, with a holding timeframe of 1 year. This takes advantage of the dividend yield, and targets a sell price of $66 to achieve a 10% capital gain, along with the dividend income the total return being over 11%, as the above table shows. Keep in mind that if you also sell covered call options, that could be additional income in the form of premiums. However, going over call options is beyond the scope of this brief research article!

*Note: this is a fictitious scenario and not an actual trade, to demonstrate my desired price spread on this stock. Your own portfolio may have different goals.

Based on the current price it is trading at, therefore, I do not recommend it as a value buy however if it dips into my target buy range it could be in play.

Rating Score: Buy

Today this stock gets a buy rating, as it won in 4 of my 5 rating categories. My buy rating is more bullish than the consensus from SA analysts, Wall Street, and the SA quant system, as shown below, who all gave it a hold rating.

Cognizant - ratings consensus (Seeking Alpha)

What held it back from getting a strong buy rating from me today is that I think its stock price is overbought and am waiting on a retreat back below the moving averages to around $60.

Risk to My Outlook: Recession-Driven Spending Cuts

One risk I identified to my bullish outlook on this company is the potential for a recession in 2023 or 2024, and this could force many companies to curb spending on "external" consultants which include managed solutions providers like Cognizant and Accenture, among others. After all, it tends to be easier to cut back on contractors than to cull full-time employees.

This decrease in revenue from large enterprise clients could impact the company results going forward, and hence make investors cautious about the stock.

However, two notable pieces of info I would mention to counter this risk. First off, an April 2023 article by CIO Dive highlighted that spending on "managed services" was strong despite economic concerns. Consider also their projections for this year and next:

Spending on the broader IT services category - which includes managed services - is set to grow 9% this year, reaching $1.4T in global spending, according to Gartner projections. The analyst firm expects the category will grow another 10% next year.

Second, there seems to be less likelihood of a recession than was thought a few months ago. Consider that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen brushed off the possibility, according to a Business Insider article just this week on July 17th:

The Treasury Secretary said Monday that the combination of a robust jobs market and cooling inflation means she's confident that the world's largest economy won't suffer a prolonged slump. 'Growth has slowed, but our labor market continues to be quite strong - I don't expect a recession,' Yellen told Bloomberg TV while attending a meeting of the G-20 countries in India.

Hence, I think the risk of a potential recession impacting Cognizant is at best low to moderate probability. One thing to keep an eye on in their upcoming Q2 earnings call is whether they continue to grow bookings like in Q1, or if the pace of that slows suddenly.

Discussion Wrap-Up

To wrap up today's analysis, I am reiterating my buy rating on this stock.

Positives include: dividends, undervalued vs its industry average, net income growth, capital & liquidity strength.

Headwinds: current share price seem overbought.

In conclusion, the managed solutions segment has for many years been the behind-the-scenes engine helping to power the human resource & project needs at many large enterprises, and not simply in IT or software development alone. As someone who has worked in the MSP space, for several large MSPs and their client companies, I can understand the value proposal that attracts clients who are looking for flexibility, augmentation, process improvement, and innovative solutions.

Most importantly, it is a multi-billion dollar industry globally and today's analysis is aimed at helping my investor readers to own a piece of that revenue stream.