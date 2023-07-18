Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T Stock: Consider Buying The Panic

Jul. 18, 2023 9:39 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)
Summary

  • AT&T stock has been underperforming, but its low valuation could present an attractive opportunity for investors. The telecom company's high yield and potential for total returns could appeal to those seeking income or value investments.
  • AT&T's cash flows are crucial for financing dividends and reducing debt. The company has guided for at least $16 billion in free cash generation for 2023, but its Q1 performance was weaker than expected, causing concern among investors.
  • Despite a slowdown in growth in its mobility segment, AT&T's low valuation and high earnings yield could make it a good investment.
Worried mature businessman using the mobile phone in the street

FG Trade

Article Thesis

AT&T (NYSE:T) has been a battleground stock for a while, and in the recent past, it seems like bears are winning. But the stock has now become so cheap that there is a good chance for attractive

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (15)

s
steve1189
Today, 10:21 AM
Premium
Comments (806)
I doubled my count yesterday so as to average out my holdings to around $18/sh. which I believe is doable by this company. It's astonishing to me how many 'pundits' espoused the theory that the stock would climb to the $30 range after the WBD divestiture.
Now, ask me what I'll do when it hits the $18 range.
A
Adamccz33
Today, 10:16 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (50)
These ground water concerns take quarters and years to play out. As we have seen with 3M. There will be a chronic overhang on the stock preventing institutional accumulation.

There is no rush to buy AT&T but there will be a slow and drawn out bottoming process until there is some determination of ground water contamination exposure.

Lead is a neurotoxin and can severely diminish brain function. And ground water contamination claims can take on class action status and have billions in exposure. This all may be a false narrative but for now there are better ways to make money in the market.
sourdo profile picture
sourdo
Today, 10:16 AM
Premium
Comments (2.52K)
I'm ready to buy back in, waiting for the dead cat bounce to land.

Sellers are still in command here, I read your comments the last couple of days, eager to sell.

This lead lined tele cable thing is BS and overblown me thinks.
Abullman profile picture
Abullman
Today, 10:14 AM
Comments (287)
I hope (which is certainly not an investment strategy) are right but my fear is that the lead sheathing issue will drag on for a very long time and the uncertainty of T’s liabilities will be a huge drag on their share price. You need look no further than MMM to see what the ear plug and PFAS has done to their share price.
64transformation profile picture
64transformation
Today, 10:14 AM
Comments (1.92K)
Recent past? what are you smokin
D
Daddy-Boy
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (555)
I only own T because it was gifted to me as a minor and I have been reinvesting the dividends. I would not consider T to be a good investment. But this company had been destroyed by bad management and only risk takers would throw money at this stock. Because I have invested well (my opinion) my entire life, I don't need the money now, but will sell after I retire.
Elk Tart profile picture
Elk Tart
Today, 10:00 AM
Comments (896)
Very good article. Thx for writing it.
s
sdavid04191
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (4.38K)
I didn't see the word LEAD anywhere in this rosy article. Lead is the new panic word due to lead poisoning from old lead water pipes. The latest article I read was the telecoms are exposed to ground water contamination law suits from their lead coated cables. Frankly, I don't get it as the reason we have lead is someone mined it from the ground. However, in our litigious society when someone we know has lead poisoning we need to sue for all we can get.
N
Noah2019
Today, 10:07 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (23)
@Mickey01 Loved the simplistic comment, and you made an excellent point. Take Care
Old Professor profile picture
Old Professor
Today, 9:46 AM
Comments (8.82K)
Can't tell if AT&T and Verizon are more like crapshoots or good buying opportunities.
Elk Tart profile picture
Elk Tart
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (896)
@Old Professor You never know until you can look back!
Old Professor profile picture
Old Professor
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (8.82K)
@Elk Tart Absolutely. We never at any time have "perfect knowledge," so any action or inaction lacks certainty of success or failure. No wonder index funds instead of individual stocks are becoming increasingly popular with retail investors.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:43 AM
Premium
Comments (10.34K)
Agreed... classic Blood in the Street's buying opportunities VZ as well
vvw profile picture
vvw
Today, 9:57 AM
Investing Group
Comments (261)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut Agree with you! Seems like a Classic "Blood in the Streets." So, do we have the guts to buy, or my case add? Yes, I Bought $2000 more yesterday. That's all I have available. Not a huge amount, but T can cover the dividend and that's my goal.
