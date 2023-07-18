ryasick

Introduction

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) develops innovative treatments for diseases with unmet needs. In 2023, the FDA approved Syfovre, the only treatment for geographic atrophy (GA), a condition affecting over one million Americans. Apellis also received approval for Empaveli in 2021, a targeted therapy for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

In my original analysis, I saw Apellis Pharmaceuticals' FDA approval of Syfovre as a significant breakthrough in geographic atrophy treatment. Despite potential competition, Apellis has an edge with the first FDA-approved GA treatment. I calculated that if Syfovre captures 20% of the U.S. GA patient population, annual sales could reach approximately $2.63 billion. This, coupled with a strong financial position, indicates promising prospects for Apellis. Therefore, I recommended a "Buy" on Apellis, advising caution regarding competition, regulatory changes, and market trends. I also highlighted a potential risk of unforeseen safety issues or adverse events with Syfovre once it's widely used post-marketing. I noted that this could lead to usage restrictions, negative publicity, or possibly even market withdrawal.

Recent developments: On Monday, Apellis Pharmaceuticals' shares dropped 37% following a warning by the American Society of Retinal Specialists about eye inflammation cases related to the GA treatment Syfovre. Analysts expect this impact to be short-lived.

Q1 2023 Earnings

Before we take a closer look, let's review financials. In Q1 2023, Apellis Pharmaceuticals had $765.1 million in cash, up from $551.8 million at the end of 2022. This, combined with sales from Empaveli and Syfovre, is expected to fund operations until Q1 2025. Total revenue in Q1 2023 was $44.8 million, a significant increase from Q1 2022's $14.4 million. Cost of sales was $7.8 million, up from $1.2 million in Q1 2022. R&D expenses increased to $110 million from $90.9 million due to higher personnel, research, and development costs. G&A expenses almost doubled to $102.1 million due to higher employee-related costs and commercial preparation activities. The company reported a net loss of $177.8 million, up from $138.9 million in Q1 2022.

Retinal Vasculitis Incidents Raise Concern for Syfovre

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has reported six incidents of retinal vasculitis following the administration of their newly launched treatment, Syfovre. These cases, occurring within 7-13 days after the initial injection, are currently under investigation. So far, two have been confirmed as occlusive, one as non-occlusive, and the rest remain undetermined due to limited information. The cause of these events is currently unknown and patient outcomes are still unfolding. Despite these incidents, which represent a frequency of about 1 in 10,000 injections, the FDA has not planned any immediate action.

Although these incidents are a small fraction of the total administered injections, they pose a significant concern due to the severity of retinal vasculitis which can potentially lead to blindness. It is crucial for Apellis to rapidly identify the root cause to mitigate any potential impact on their reputation and the market acceptance of Syfovre.

The absence of such incidents during the clinical trials, which comprised over 23,000 injections, suggests the reported events could potentially be associated with factors beyond the drug's formulation, such as distribution or administration processes.

Apellis's quick response in investigating these incidents and transparent communication with the FDA reflects responsible pharmaceutical risk management. The FDA's current stance of awaiting more information before taking action indicates Syfovre remains a viable treatment option. Nevertheless, the situation demands close monitoring as any change in regulatory stance or loss of trust from physicians or patients could impact Apellis's market positioning and financial health.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In conclusion, the recent developments and potential safety concerns associated with Apellis Pharmaceuticals' recently launched treatment, Syfovre, have created a wave of uncertainty in the market, as evidenced by the 37% drop in the company's shares. In my opinion, while the market reaction seems severe, it's not entirely unwarranted given the potential implications for the company's flagship product. The company's swift and transparent approach in addressing the issue is commendable, but this situation warrants a level of caution among investors. Hence, I am downgrading my investment recommendation from "Buy" to "Hold."

Looking forward, investors should keep a close watch on updates from the ongoing investigation into the incidents of retinal vasculitis. Any significant findings could greatly influence the stock's performance and the company's market position. While the safety concerns shouldn't impact the second quarter revenue, we can anticipate a temporary slowdown in prescriptions as the situation continues to evolve.

This is not a time for panic, but rather for heightened vigilance. Apellis has demonstrated its commitment to resolving this issue, but the coming weeks and months will be crucial in determining whether they can effectively manage this setback and restore confidence in their product and the company. The long-term potential of Apellis remains robust, but the road ahead may be more challenging than initially anticipated.