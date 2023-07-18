Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hyundai's AI-Powered Robots Will Redefine The Future

Jul. 18, 2023 10:10 AM ETHyundai Motor Company (HYMTF)
Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
270 Followers

Summary

  • Joe Rogan, American podcast host and comedian, expressed concern over the development of humanoid robots, particularly Kengoro, which can sweat to cool down.
  • Robots developed by Boston Dynamics, such as Atlas and Spot, have potential applications in military, law enforcement, emergency services, logistics, inspection services, agriculture, healthcare, and domestic services.
  • The integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, decision-making algorithms, Internet of Things, and robotics process automation could enhance the capabilities of these robots, potentially making many human professions obsolete.

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" US Premiere

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment

Thesis

In this comprehensive analysis, I delve into the transformative potential of the merger between Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Boston Dynamics, propelled by Hyundai's (OTCPK:HYMTF) pioneering vision. This fusion holds the promise to revolutionize robotics, amplifying their

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
270 Followers
Grassroots Trading’s mission is to build robust portfolios and unique trading opportunities by relying on more than 20-years of experience working in the financial industry. Grassroots’ aim is also to provide investors with diverse trading scenarios across different investment vehicles. Our anecdotes focus primarily on discovering great investment stories that we intend to share with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in HYMTF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.