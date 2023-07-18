G0d4ather

Investment thesis

On May 23, analysts of Bank of America named Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) the "most underappreciated AI beneficiary", meaning the company is poised to benefit from the booming AI industry, which requires lots of computing capacity. My analysis suggests that the company has a stellar track record of success as AVGO demonstrates unmatched profitability metrics and is very committed to delivering value for shareholders. I think the company's stellar financial performance suggests a very high standard of internal processes, and the company is highly likely to benefit from secular shifts in the ever-evolving technological landscape. That said, the stock is a "Strong Buy" in my opinion.

Company information

Broadcom is a technology company involved in designing, developing, and supplying a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The company has a diverse portfolio of products for significant end markets like broadband, networking, wireless, storage, and industrial. The primary applications include such megatrends as data centers, embedded networks, servers, and storage systems.

AVGO's fiscal year-end is on the last Sunday in October. The company has two reportable segments: semiconductor solutions and infrastructure software. Semiconductor solutions represented 78% of the total sales in fiscal year 2022, according to the latest 10-K report. About 80% of the company's sales are generated outside the Americas.

Broadcom's latest 10-K report

Financials

The company's financial performance has been stellar over the past decade. Revenue compounded at a very high 29.4% CAGR. As the business scaled up, profitability metrics improved significantly. The gross margin expanded from 50% to 75%, while the operating margin almost doubled from 24% to 43%. In recent years, AVGO became a cash printing machine with a free cash flow [FCF] margin ex-stock-based compensation [ex-SBC] substantially higher than 30%.

Author's calculations

The management's focus on innovation and long-term mindset is evident when I look at the R&D to revenue and SG&A to revenue ratios. The company spends just 4% of its revenue on SG&A, which means very high operating efficiency. At the same time, expenses on R&D are more than three times higher, meaning that the management is building long-term competitive advantages for the company.

Data by YCharts

The business is "light" in terms of capital intensity, meaning the company has fewer constraints in capital allocation. The company is friendly with shareholders, returning vast amounts via consistent share buybacks and dividends. Currently, the forward dividend yield is at a very decent 2% level., while the payout ratio is about 44%. Given the wide FCF margin, I am highly convinced that dividend growth is safe and sustainable.

Seeking Alpha

The company has been aggressively using debt finance to fuel its growth via acquisitions, and the current leverage ratio looks high. But I do not see problems when highly efficient companies with high profitability metrics like AVGO use leverage to accelerate growth. I am comfortable with a substantial leverage ratio, and the covered ratio looks high. Liquidity ratios are also in good shape.

The company reported its latest quarterly earnings on June 1, delivering slightly higher-than-expected results. Revenue grew 7.8%, and the EPS followed the top line by expanding from $9.07 to $10.32.

Seeking Alpha

AVGO demonstrated stellar YoY operating margin expansion from 42% to 46%. The operating cash flow demonstrated a 6% growth YoY, slightly behind the revenue growth due to changes in net working capital. The levered FCF increased by about $100 million.

For the upcoming quarterly earnings, consensus estimates forecast a 4% revenue growth and an adjusted EPS expansion from $9.73 to $10.43. That said, profitability metrics are poised to continue expansion on a YoY basis again. This is a very bullish sign for investors when the company can improve profitability even under a harsh environment.

The company's stellar financial performance suggests Broadcom is well-positioned to capture favorable secular tailwinds. The company is an apparent beneficiary of the booming AI industry, expected by Precedence Research to compound at a 39% CAGR over the next decade. I believe this will contribute a lot to the company's financial performance.

Precedence Research

Valuation

The stock delivered a massive 60% rally year-to-date, significantly outperforming the broad market. Seeking Alpha Quant assigned AVGO a low "D+" valuation grade, which indicates overvaluation. Indeed, current multiples are higher than the sector median and historical averages almost across the board.

Seeking Alpha

The company has a solid dividend consistency grade because of its longer than a decade history of dividend hikes. Therefore, we can proceed with the valuation analysis by implementing a discounted dividend model. I use a 10% discount rate for all mega-cap semiconductor stocks, and AVGO will not be an exception. Consensus dividend estimates suggest that FY 2024 dividend would be at $20 per share, which I also incorporate into the DDM formula. I use an 8% dividend growth much lower than the company's historical averages. But I prefer to be conservative.

Author's calculations

The DDM approach suggests the stock's fair value is $1000 per share, indicating about 13% upside potential. Looks attractive, especially given the 2% forward dividend yield.

Now, let me finalize my valuation analysis with the help of the discounted cash flow [DCF] approach. I use the same 10% WACC as a discount rate. I have earnings consensus estimates available up to FY 2027. For the years beyond, I use a long-term CAGR projected for the semiconductor industry by fortunebusinessinsights.com, which is 12.2%. I use the 5-year average between FY 2018-2022 as the closest fiscal year for the FCF margin and expect it to expand by 50 basis points yearly.

Author's calculations

According to the DCF approach, the stock also looks undervalued with double-digit upside potential.

Risks to consider

Broadcom is definitely a semiconductor industry rock star, but it does not mean there are no risks when you invest in AVGO.

First of all, AVGO is a growth stock, meaning that the stock price is always under big pressure of sustaining consistent revenue growth and profitability. A weak quarter with no revenue growth can lead to the market's negative overreaction. Therefore, investors who considering buying AVGO shares should be ready to tolerate short-term volatility.

Second, the stock rallied massively year-to-date, as the whole technology sector did. The market looks overbought, and CNN's Fear and Greed index suggests that extreme greed drives the market at the moment. That said, the probability of a market correction increases as the stock market continues to heat up. Therefore, I would suggest investors to dollar average over multiple months to avoid the possibility of buying at local peaks.

Third, the high customer concentration risk is inherent to Broadcom. For example, Apple (AAPL) makes up about 20% of the company's sales. Having one-fifth of the sales related to one company makes it very dependent on the financial situation and plans of Apple.

Bottom line

To sum up, the stock is a "Strong Buy". The company has a multiple years history of improving profitability as the business scales up. Favorable secular tailwinds suggest that the business will continue top-line expansion, and I have a very high conviction that the bottom line will follow. This, in turn, will provide the management with more options to further increase shareholder value.