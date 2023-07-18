PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PREKF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCPK:PREKF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Phillips - President and Chief Executive Officer

Pam Kazeil - Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick O'Rourke - ATB Capital Markets

Mike Dunn - Stifel FirstEnergy

Jamie Kubik - CIBC

Operator

Good day and welcome to PrairieSky Royalty Limited Announced the Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call over to Andrew Phillips, President, and CEO. You may begin.

Andrew Phillips

Thank you, and good morning, and thanks for dialing into the PrairieSky Q2 2023 earnings call. On the call from PrairieSky are Cam Proctor, COO; Pam Kazeil, CFO and myself, Andrew Phillips. There's certain forward-looking information in my commentary today. So I'd ask investors to review the forward-looking statements qualifier in our press release and MD&A. I'll walk through the operations report and then turn the call over to Pam to summarize the financials.

Q2 is another solid quarter for PrairieSky operationally and financially. Oil royalty volumes grew organically to 12,607 barrels per day and are now 6% higher over the first six months of 2023, when compared with the first six months of 2022. There were 148 wells spud in Q2, which were 92% oil. Although activity in the quarter was moderated by seasonal breakup, the number of wells drilled was up 21% from 122 wells spud in Q2 2022.

The Viking was the most actively drilled play with 43 wells spud, followed by the Clearwater with 33 wells, 32 light and heavy Mannville oil wells and five

