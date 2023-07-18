Mario Tama/Getty Images News

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is an American multinational upstream company, with a market cap of more than $100 billion. The company has a strong portfolio of upstream assets, with a low breakeven, as the largest pure-play upstream producer. As we'll see throughout this article, the company can generate substantial shareholder rewards.

ConocoPhillips Q1 2023 Financials

ConocoPhillips had reasonably strong financials in the first quarter.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The company earned $2.38 / share in EPS with just under $3 billion in earnings. The company's free cash flow ("FCF") number was similar at $2.8 billion (or $11 billion annualized). That represents an almost 9% FCF yield, showing the company's financial strength. The company repurchased $1.7 billion of shares and paid out $1.5 billion through its ordinary dividend + VROC.

The company's annualized yield is roughly 5%. The company still has almost $9 billion in cash, and it's continuing to reduce its shares outstanding with additional cash. The company has raised its midpoint production guidance, and has continued to achieve record production. Its growth has been supported by, for example, a 30% equity in Port Arthur LNG joint venture.

We expect the company to continue to make optimal growth decisions.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The above picture of the company's cash flow helps to show its financial strength. The company spent $2.9 billion on capital spending and growth, higher than FCF, and as a result its net cash position dropped $600 million. However, that's after both strong shareholder returns in the roughly 10% range and strong investment in the business.

That shows the company's performance in a tough quarter.

ConocoPhillips 2023 Guidance

The company's guidance shows the ability to continue performing.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The company's FY 2023 production guidance is now 1.79 million barrels / day, in-line with the company's higher production for the quarter. The company's adjusted operating costs were $8.2 billion and capex is $11 billion. That means capex will likely go down slightly from the high levels of the recent quarter. That'll enable FCF to improve into the second half of the year.

Taking the remaining $8.1 billion in capex across 3 quarters, that alone should result in FCF improving by $200 million per year from prior quarters.

ConocoPhillips Financial Improvements

Looking outwards, the company's financials have improved well and we expect that to continue growing.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The company has managed to cut its emissions intensity by almost 50% from 39 kg CO2 / BOE to 22 kg CO2 / BOE. It's worked to continue reducing that. The company has improved its capital returned at higher prices to 27% and managed strong return of capital during higher prices. The company's net debt has reduced drastically from 2016 to 2019.

The company's FCF in 2016 at $43 / barrel WTI was $0. In 2019 that was $5 billion as the company's resource with a <$40 / barrel WTI increased 50%. Going into 2022, the company's production has ramped back up and its resource has increased by another 5 billion barrels. The company's continued improvements and resources will enable continued production growth.

ConocoPhillips 10-Year Plan

Looking at a 10-year plan, ConocoPhillips will be able to provide growing shareholder returns.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

At $60 WTI, the company's CFO over 10-years will be $225 billion. The company is working to keep its cash position roughly constant. The company expects to have a $35 / barrel WTI FCF breakeven, one of the lowest breakevens in the industry. At the same time, it expects efficiency to lead to strong growth in FCF by 11% CAGR versus 6% for CFO.

The company expects to keep core capital spending strong. The company's distributions will total ~$120-130 billion, equivalent to a substantial % of its market capitalization. That 10-year plan not only drives strong returns, but results in the company emerging stronger than it entered into the plan.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The company has a massive 20 billion barrels of resources at a breakeven of <= $40 WTI. The average cost of supply for the company's portfolio is $32 / barrel, with a strong distributed portfolio. The company has roughly 3 billion barrels, with a breakeven of $15 / barrel or less, which represents roughly 5 years of resources for a downturn.

The majority of the company's reserve base is the Permian Basin, which will be a strong part of the company's portfolio, and will keep the average slightly higher. That 10-year plan is impressive for the company.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is crude oil prices. As seen above with its market capitalization of just under $130 billion, the company is a valuable investment at $60 WTI, below current prices. However, below that, its strength drops substantially, making the company a worse investment that'll struggle to drive additional returns. Given decreasing long-term demand, this could hurt.

Conclusion

ConocoPhillips is not only a strong upstream producer with a low breakeven, but it has a strong future ahead of it. The company has managed to drastically reduce its emissions, and rapidly increase its reserves with a low-cost breakeven. As a result, the company is not only able to maintain, but it'll grow production at roughly 4.5% annualized.

The company has been one of the rare companies to provide shareholder with a 10-year plan. The company plans to return >90% of its market cap to shareholders over that 10-year period. That'll enable strong shareholder returns, especially as buybacks stack. Overall, ConocoPhillips is a valuable long-term investment.