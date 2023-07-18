Just_Super

Introduction

My thesis is that there are key advantages to investing in a low-cost S&P 500 ETF like Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Investing Early In A Low-Cost Manner

One of the advantages of VOO is that it takes away the pressure of having to find the perfect stock. Not having to worry about this decision can allow investors to start earlier and the St. Louis Fed shows why this is important. Suppose an investment like VOO can return 8% per year and Investor 1 invests $5,000 per year for 10 years starting at age 25. Investor 2 invests $5,000 per year for 30 years starting at age 35. In other words, Investor 1 puts in a total of $50,000 while Investor 2 puts in a total of $150,000. By the time they reach age 65, Investor 1 ends up with more money! It can be easier to visualize this in a chart:

Investing Early (Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

In the 2018 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) letter to shareholders, CEO Warren Buffett reveals that his first investment in an American business was on March 11, 1942. He says this could have been a gain of 5,288 for 1 by January 2019. He points out that low-cost instruments like S&P 500 ETFs are dramatically advantaged over long periods of time relative to paying investment managers and consultants (emphasis added):

If my $114.75 had been invested in a no-fee S&P 500 index fund, and all dividends had been reinvested, my stake would have grown to be worth (pre-taxes) $606,811 on January 31, 2019 (the latest data available before the printing of this letter). That is a gain of 5,288 for 1. Meanwhile, a $1 million investment by a tax-free institution of that time - say, a pension fund or college endowment - would have grown to about $5.3 billion. Let me add one additional calculation that I believe will shock you: If that hypothetical institution had paid only 1% of assets annually to various "helpers," such as investment managers and consultants, its gain would have been cut in half, to $2.65 billion. That's what happens over 77 years when the 11.8% annual return actually achieved by the S&P 500 is recalculated at a 10.8% rate.

Berkshire CEO Buffett goes on to say that if the $114.75 investment was made in gold then it would end up being worth about $4,200 which is less than 1% of the prodigious S&P 500 total. There were numerous recessions in the 77-year period mentioned in CEO Buffett's letter, but the end results show that one didn't need macroeconomic acumen to have excellent results. In other words, scaling down investments in American business when it appears that recessions are around the corner can ostensibly sound like a good idea but it gets in the way of compounding which is devastating. There is a saying that the time in the market is more important than timing the market and I generally don't try to time the market. Apart from interest rates, I don't pay much attention to macroeconomic indicators. There will be additional recessions in the future, but attempting to time them is easier said than done.

Staying Relevant In A Changing World

Looking at the portfolio composition of the VOO fund, we see companies like Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) are now in the top 10:

S&P 500 Companies (Author's spreadsheet)

As the world changes, it can be hard for investors to anticipate the rise of companies like Nvidia individually, but owning the S&P 500 gives investors indirect exposure. Tesla wasn't even in the S&P 500 until December 2020 and this happened in a tax efficient manner when Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) was removed to free up a slot.

Closing Thoughts

Compounding can work wonders over long periods of time. The S&P 500 has compounded well over past decades and I think it is a good bet this will continue in the decades ahead. S&P 500 ETFs give investors some diversification and allow them to invest early in a tax efficient manner.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.