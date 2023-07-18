Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 18, 2023
Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCPK:TLTZF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kjell Johnsen - President & Group CEO

Charlotte Hansson - Executive VP & Group CFO

Hendrik De Groot - Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Ondrej Cabejsek - UBS

Stefan Gauffin - DNB

Andreas Joelsson - Danske Bank

Nick Lyall - Societe Generale

Peter Nielsen - ABG

Keval Khiroya - Deutsche Bank

Siyi He - Citi

Adam Fox-Rumley - HSBC

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Tele2 Q2 Interim Report 2023. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand the conference over to the CEO, Kjell Johnsen. Please go ahead, sir.

Kjell Johnsen

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Tele2's report call for the second quarter of '23. With me here in Kista today, I have Charlotte Hansson, our Group CFO; and Hendrik De Groot, our Chief Commercial Officer.

So I can please ask you to turn to Slide 2 for some highlights. So by now, you're all aware that from my belief that growth is an absolute necessity for any company to be successful over time, regardless if it's operating in a mature market with fierce competition. I'm therefore very pleased to see the strong growth we delivered in Q2 despite challenging macro conditions.

Once again, our colleagues in the Baltics delivered fantastic numbers. Swedish B2B uphold their momentum and the big tanker that is Swedish B2C that for the years was heading in the wrong direction has now turned around, calibrated the compass and is getting ready to accelerate.

It is, however, a stormy ocean to navigate, inflation, interest

