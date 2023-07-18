winhorse

Elevator Pitch

My rating for Panasonic Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:PCRFY) [6752:JP] remains as a Buy.

With my earlier May 2, 2023 article for PCRFY, I touched on potential catalysts for Panasonic relating to portfolio restructuring and financial performance. In this current update, I highlight how the rise of generative AI could benefit Panasonic, and I also share positive developments for Panasonic's Energy business. As per my analysis, Panasonic is a good investment candidate for investors who are looking to bet on the Electric Vehicles (EVs) and generative AI investment themes, which supports my Buy rating for Panasonic.

Panasonic Is An AI Play

Panasonic is an AI play, as some of its key businesses are expected to be beneficiaries of the current generative AI wave.

One example is Panasonic's Blue Yonder business which falls under the company's Connect segment which is focused on business-to-business solutions. PCRFY describes Blue Yonder as "the world's largest supply chain software company", a business which was bought over by Panasonic in September 2021.

Panasonic Connect Segment's Key Businesses

Panasonic Connect's Corporate Presentation

At a strategy briefing on May 10, 2023, Panasonic revealed that Blue Yonder has recently rolled out "new generative AI-based applications that leverage things like ChatGPT" to act as "copilots for all of our end users." Specifically, Blue Yonder is able to leverage on generative AI to help its clients' new employees to perform their duties as well as their more experienced colleagues thanks to the utilization of these "co-pilots" developed using generative AI. Panasonic also noted in a subsequent business unit briefing on June 1, 2023 that Blue Yonder is targeting to introduce "more advanced SCM (Supply Chain Solutions) solutions through new technologies, such as generative AI."

It is important to note that Blue Yonder is in a much better position to capitalize on the growth opportunities emerging from the rise of generative AI as compared to its competitors. This is because Blue Yonder has a large number of patents (around 400), of which a significant number of them are "in the machine learning and predictive AI space" as disclosed at the May 10 strategy briefing.

Another example relates to Panasonic's Industry business segment.

A July 6, 2023 Goldman Sachs (GS) research report (not publicly available) titled "Japan Technology: Meeting Read-Across" highlighted that Panasonic had "strong inquiries for functional capacitors and substrate materials (MEGTRON) for generative AI applications" based on its analysts' channel checks.

Panasonic Industry Business Segment's Key Products

Panasonic's June 1, 2023 Briefing Presentation

According to the company's briefing for its Industry segment held on June 1 this year, the Industry business contributes a significant proportion or around a fifth of Panasonic's normalized operating income. As such, it is realistic to expect that there will be a positive impact on Panasonic's overall financial performance as a result of growing product demand for its Industry segment.

In a nutshell, the rise of generative AI will be favorable for Panasonic's key businesses such as Blue Yonder and Industry as detailed above.

PCRFY Is Also A Play On EVs

In my prior write-up for Panasonic published on January 30, 2023, I mentioned that the company's "Energy business, which includes the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries for Electric Vehicles or EVs, accounted for around 10%" of its revenue. I emphasized in that end-January article that Panasonic's Energy segment could potentially be entitled to receive a few billion dollars of tax credits relating to the Inflation Reduction Act or IRA.

Therefore, it is fair to label Panasonic as an EV play that benefits from policy tailwinds associated with Electric Vehicles. Recent news flow suggests that the company's Energy business has done a good job in grabbing a greater share of leading automakers' EV battery supply.

Seeking Alpha News reported on June 6, 2023 that the yearly battery manufacturing capacity at Nevada Gigafactory which is run by Tesla (TSLA) and Panasonic is expected to grow by +10% by the first quarter of 2026 as part of expansion plans. Separately, a June 21, 2023 Seeking Alpha News article highlighted that Japanese automotive OEM Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) (OTCPK:MZDAF) is in talks with Panasonic Energy to have the latter provide batteries for its future EVs.

In early July, Panasonic's CTO (Chief Technology Officer) was quoted as saying in a media interview that the company needs "to set up four more factories to meet its target for a sharp increase in annual capacity of batteries for electric vehicles" as per a July 3, 2023 Seeking Alpha News report. This serves as a sign that there is pretty robust demand for Panasonic's EV batteries.

Recent corporate developments relating to Panasonic's Energy (or EV battery) business suggest that there is a reasonably good probability of this business segment achieving its financial targets in the long run. Panasonic has set a goal of having its Energy segment triple its revenue to JPY3 trillion and double its EBITDA margin to 20% between FY 2023 and FY 2031.

Closing Thoughts

Generative AI and EVs have captured the attention of investors in recent times, and Panasonic is one of the rare companies which has exposure to both of these secular growth drivers. As such, I have chosen to maintain a Buy rating for Panasonic.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.