Necessity Retail REIT: Should You Get Out Of The Commons Before Merger With Global Net Lease?

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
9.05K Followers

Summary

  • RTL is currently paying its shareholders a double-digit 11.8% dividend yield.
  • The retail REIT is set to merge with sister REIT Global Net Lease in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Responsibility for the preferreds coupon will shift to Global Net Lease following the change of control.
  • The merger price is at a 36% discount to book value with external manager AR Global set to own a significant stake in the aggregate entity.

Home Depot Raises Its Minimum Wage For Workers

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

The Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) is merging with its sister REIT Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL). The transaction is yet to close and faces some stiff opposition from shareholders of both companies including

This article was written by

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

k
kaj3130
Today, 12:05 PM
Premium
Comments (22)
A solid analysis. I just sold my 2500 common shares today, precipitated, in no small part, by this article. Sadly, for a 10% loss, not accounting for dividends for a year or two.

I just do not comprehend the benefit of the merger for RTL shareholders--massive dilution of outstanding shares and retention of significant control by former external manager AR Global due to award of 17% of total shares are not desirable results. Further, RTL had very little office exposure, while GNL has significant office risk. If Pacifica Yield is correct, there is also a considerable possibility of a dividend cut in the future, brought on, in no small part, by the AR Global and Blackwells stock dilution effect. Too many risk factors for my taste.
Art S. profile picture
Art S.
Today, 11:36 AM
Premium
Comments (30)
Won't the merger provide more protection for the RTL preferreds?
