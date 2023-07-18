Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Genpact's Recent Stock Decline Presents An Opportunity Amidst Capital Allocation Shift

Jul. 18, 2023 11:38 AM ETGenpact Limited (G)
Daniel Petersen profile picture
Daniel Petersen
524 Followers

Summary

  • Genpact's stock has declined by 20% in three months, but the company's fundamentals remain strong, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.
  • The company's shift from reinvesting earnings into the business to repurchasing shares may have contributed to the stock's decline and its current lower valuation.
  • Despite the decrease in valuation, a return to a P/E ratio of 15 could indicate an undervaluation of approximately 11.5%, making Genpact stock a compelling investment case.
Business growth with businessman rising arrow up showing growing revenue and benefits. Successful plan or strategy, excellent sale or investment performance. Increasing profit graph or chart.

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Shareholders of Genpact (NYSE:G) have experienced a challenging period in recent months, with the stock declining by 20% in just three months. This level of volatility is atypical for a stock that is typically stable with consistent EPS growth. Not only has

This article was written by

Daniel Petersen profile picture
Daniel Petersen
524 Followers
Just sharing my thoughts. I love analysing companies and thought I would share my thoughts. Be sure to leave constructive feedback if you have any. Trust in your analysis and remember that value is often found when going against the crowd.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in G over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.