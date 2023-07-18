Genpact's Recent Stock Decline Presents An Opportunity Amidst Capital Allocation Shift

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Shareholders of Genpact (NYSE:G) have experienced a challenging period in recent months, with the stock declining by 20% in just three months. This level of volatility is atypical for a stock that is typically stable with consistent EPS growth. Not only has the performance been poor in recent months, but is has actually underperformed the overall market as well. However, upon closer examination of the company, there is no evidence of deteriorating fundamentals or a worsened outlook. Instead, it appears that a shift in capital allocation may be the driving force behind the stock's decline. This situation presents an opportunity for investors as I believe the selling pressure has been excessive, causing the stock to enter undervalued territory.

Capital Allocation

Genpact has for many years, been using a cautious cash allocation strategy. Over the past decade, the company has implemented a diversified approach that mainly focuses on building equity to drive earnings growth. Additionally, they have distributed a conservative dividend, representing approximately 18% of their earnings. Nevertheless, I hold concerns regarding the growing dependence on share repurchases in recent times, especially considering the valuations at which these repurchases have taken place. In my view, this decision does not demonstrate the most prudent utilization of earnings.

When repurchasing shares at a price-to-earnings ratio above 18, the contribution to earnings per share growth is only around 5.5% annually. If Genpact were a stagnant company with limited opportunities for growth through reinvestments, this approach could be more understandable, as there might not have been a better alternative. However, Genpact has consistently demonstrated for over a decade that it can achieve a steady annual return on equity of over 5% when reinvesting earnings back into its businesses.

Nonetheless, considering the significant decrease in valuation in recent months, the yield of the buybacks has correspondingly increased to approximately 7.25%.

If we assume that Genpact continues its practice of solely repurchasing shares while maintaining the dividend payout ratio at around 18%, and if these shares are purchased near the average P/E ratio of 18, then an expected EPS growth rate of approximately 4.5% per year can be projected. It's important to note that this growth rate is significantly lower than the company's average growth rate of 10%. This is mainly due to the assumption that minimal to no reinvestment back into the businesses is factored into this calculation.

Valuation

Currently, the company is being assigned an adjusted P/E ratio of 13.7. This valuation is slightly lower than the typical P/E ratio of 15 and even lower than its historical average P/E of 18.34. While the exact reason for this sudden decrease in earnings multiple is not evident, I believe that the shift towards share buybacks has had an impact. As Genpact has shifted its focus from reinvesting earnings into the business to solely repurchasing shares, a lower valuation was likely necessary to make the yield of the share buybacks more appealing. Therefore, it is unlikely that the average P/E of 18 will persist. A P/E ratio closer to 15 seems more probable, if the company continues its significant share buyback activities.

If the stock were to reach a P/E ratio of 15, which I consider to be close to its intrinsic valuation, it would suggest that the stock is undervalued by approximately 11.5%. When combined with a conservative estimate of around 6.6% annual EPS growth going forward, assuming the current trend of share buybacks continues, a compelling investment case for Genpact is formed.

Furthermore, if the company reduces the pace of share buybacks or if the stock continues to trade below normal valuations, it would create a scenario where even faster annual EPS growth could be anticipated. As a result, it is reasonable to expect an annual intrinsic growth rate, which includes the dividend, ranging from 6.8% to 8.6%.

Stock Chart

Quick disclaimer: A technical analysis in itself is not a good enough reason to buy a stock, but combined with the company's fundamentals, it can greatly narrow your price target range when investing.

Genpact's stock chart performance indicates an attractive valuation, as the stock is currently trading below its 50-month moving average. The 50-month moving average tends to closely correlate with the intrinsic valuation of consistently growing businesses. Given Genpact's track record of consistent growth, it is not surprising that the moving average has served as a reliable indicator of intrinsic growth in the past.

Considering that the company's fundamentals are not showing any signs of deterioration, despite the slowdown in EPS growth due to the shift in capital allocation, it is likely that the stock will return to the moving average in the near future. This return would place the stock at approximately $43, which is close to the intrinsic valuation estimate of $44 based on fundamental analysis when using the standard 15 P/E.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, Genpact's capital allocation strategy has been conservative, focusing on building equity and distributing a modest dividend. However, the growing reliance on share repurchases raises concerns about the judicious use of company resources. Repurchasing shares at a P/E ratio above 18 contributes only 5.5% annually to EPS growth, which is lower than the company's average growth rate of 10%.

Despite the decrease in valuation, a return to a P/E ratio of 15, closer to intrinsic valuation, could indicate an undervaluation of approximately 11.5%. Coupled with a conservative estimate of around 6.6% annual EPS growth, assuming the current trend of share buybacks continues, Genpact presents a compelling investment case.

The stock's chart performance, trading below the 50-month moving average, further supports the notion of an attractive valuation. As the company's fundamentals remain solid and show no signs of deterioration, a return to the moving average is likely in the near future, potentially placing the stock around $43, aligning closely with the intrinsic valuation estimate based on fundamental analysis.