Anavex: Will Be An Interesting Endgame To Watch
Summary
- Not much has happened at Anavex Life Sciences Corp. since my last coverage in March.
- There are a few pieces of news, which I cover here.
- The toplining of their pivotal trials will be an endgame I will keenly watch.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Total Pharma Tracker. Learn More »
I have been covering Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) for a long time, and I am always amused by the tremendous social media and market reaction every small piece of news from this company seems to generate. In January, I covered the hullabaloo around their then recently published Alzheimer’s data, and in March I discussed a similar fussiness on their Rett syndrome data.
For the Rett trial, two main issues were raised: one, an allegation of ill-intentioned change of an endpoint in the middle of the trial; and two, questioning the RSBQ AUC endpoint’s utility over the standard RSBQ endpoint. Of note, Acadia’s Rett trial used the latter measure, and these two rivals will arrive in the market at the same time if there are no hiccups.
I noted in my earlier coverages that these two issues are actually non-issues. The first one is more clearly so; Anavex has shown, to my satisfaction, that the trial endpoint change was benign and without “malice aforethought.” The second issue is more difficult to judge. The difference between RSBQ and RSBQ AUC is that RSBQ is a behavioral questionnaire used to understand the patterns of behaviors of individuals with Rett syndrome, while RSBQ AUC is a statistical measure used to determine whether the RSBQ questionnaire has been able to properly distinguish between people with Rett syndrome and people without. Thus, in an interventional study, RSBQ is more appropriate because it helps determine treatment strategies and interventions. I have not come across a detailed explanation of why Anavex thinks the AUC endpoint is more relevant, although the CEO clearly told us that it was.
Between my January article and my March article, I also discussed the issues surrounding the Alzheimer’s trial, and how the company addressed at least a few of them. There were three main issues - changes in data from slide to slide, some basic math errors, and missing patient data. As I noted in my March article, some of these have not really been satisfactorily addressed.
So that was where we stood with respect to Anavex in March, so let’s see what else is new.
In March, the company published topline data from a 48-week extension study of blarcamesine in patients with Parkinson's disease ("PD") dementia. This study followed the 14-week phase 2 placebo controlled study, and a 41-week drug holiday due to covid-19. 20 patients completed the study. Data showed that blarcamesine or ANAVEX 2-73 led to longitudinal beneficial effects (i.e., benefits for groups and individuals) on the prespecified primary and secondary objectives, as well as planned primary and key secondary endpoints of a future pivotal trial. That last phrase is important. The planned primary and secondary endpoints for the upcoming phase 3 trial are as follows:
The two endpoints, MDS-UPDRS Part II + III and Clinical Global Impression – Improvement (CGI-I) measured in this study are the planned primary and key secondary endpoints in Anavex’s forthcoming pivotal 6-month Parkinson’s disease study.
In each of these endpoints, according to the company, the drug performed well, where patient conditions in these endpoints worsened during the drug holiday, and patients performed consistently well during the extension study.
Blarcamesine is now in a phase 3 study in Rett Syndrome. In June, they also released data from another extension study in this indication. Data showed that patients who took blarcamesine in the actual trial and then in the extension part fared better than those who took placebo and then the drug in the extension study. These first patients fared better in reducing disease progression.
Rett is a rare disease, with 4600 U.S. patients. In April, Acadia became the first company ever to get an approval in Rett, for its drug Daybue, approved for Rett syndrome in children two years and older. This sets the stage for Anavex, which has the next most advanced stage clinical asset. They may report data from the ph2/3 Excellence trial in pediatric patients in H2 2023.
In Parkinson’s, the situation is a little different. Levodopa and carbidopa together is the gold standard, but patients may experience “off” states after a few years of treatment. This may make their motor and non-motor symptoms come back again. One goal of current therapies in the pipeline is to reduce these off states. Anavex will start a six-month pivotal study in Parkinson’s patients with and without dementia this year.
There are a lot of “in-depth” articles on AVXL. I sometimes think we lose the big picture. AVXL’s big picture is that over the years, despite considerable opposition from various quarters, this company has managed to run its lead candidate through multiple trials in 3 major diseases. These programs are now all coming to fruition, with multiple pivotal trial data readouts in the next one year or so. All those debates about minute points of its trials - debates I have also taken part in earlier - will now be decided by the FDA. There will be no further confusion. This is a great thing.
Financials
AVXL has a market cap of $680mn and a cash balance of $153mn. Research and development expenses for the quarter were $11.3 million while general and administrative expenses were $2.9 million. At that low and controlled rate of expenses, they have a cash balance of over 10 quarters.
AVXL has a 33% institutional presence and a 63% retail presence. I kind of prefer it the other way round. Anyway, key holders are BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, folks who usually shy away from controversial or scam stocks. Over the years, the principal thrust of the AVXL short sellers has been that it is some kind of a scam. Bad data, anyone can have, but the allegations have mainly been of manipulated data - and Anavex by its policy of aggressive silence on those allegations has perhaps given those allegations some unwanted legitimacy. But the presence of these big names - the top two hold 7% each of AVXL - gives investors some confidence.
As for insider transactions, there are none in the last 2 years. In the last 4 years, there have been two very small purchases by the same director. In the last 2 years, there have been 2 option exercises; 6 in the last 4 years. Some of these are very large, with one for a director being over $4mn. The CEO also had a total of around $3.5mn in option exercises. This gives me some confidence, since management is making money from the company but not directly selling shares, they seem to have confidence in themselves. There has been no open market sales in the last 4 years.
AVXL received a composition of matter patent for certain crystal forms of blarcamesine, which is valid till 2036 at least. This is very interesting because, as readers also pointed out, companies increase their patent moat through use patents in the later part of their lives. Getting a composition of matter patent for an existing molecule - even if a different formulation - is highly interesting. Can such a new formulation be used instead of the existing one to extend the asset’s patent life? If it cannot be, where is the use of the new patent? If it can be, how is it a novel formulation with different properties? These are some issues we need to understand. As Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex, noted:
This new patent relating to ANAVEX®2-73 is exceptionally important for ANAVEX, because all clinical trials with ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), including Alzheimer’s disease Phase 2b/3 ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004 study are using the patent protected crystal forms as the active pharmaceutical ingredient.
In June, they received another method of use patent for the same molecule, extending its coverage to the treatment of systolic hypertension, or lowering systolic blood pressure.
Bottom Line
I have closely followed Anavex Life Sciences Corp. without buying into it, because I do not prefer controversy. Such a controversial or highly debated stock adds a new element of irrationality to the investment analysis of it, and this sort of irrational attitude is unpredictable. However, that does not mean I am not impressed by the company’s ability to withstand withering controversies while silently doing its work. An assessment of the quality of that work is best left for the FDA, which has the expertise to sort through the data and arrive at rational conclusions. But I will be watching AVXL’s endgame closely, just out of interest, to see if patients win.
About the TPT service
Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-
Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material.
For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts.
Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you.
This article was written by
Dr Dutta is a retired veterinary surgeon. He has over 40 years experience in the industry. Dr Maiya is a well-known oncologist who has 30 years in the medical field, including as Medical Director of various healthcare institutions. Both doctors are also avid private investors. They are assisted by a number of finance professionals in developing this service.
If you want to check out our service, go here - https://seekingalpha.com/author/avisol-capital-partners/research
Disclaimer - we are not investment advisors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Important: My Hold rating only means "I will not Buy now." I am not telling *you* to hold, because I see some risks here. But I am also not telling you to *sell*, because, a) the risks are not insurmountable, and b) you may have bought at such a low price that your risk-benefit ratio is acceptable to you. Thus, my “Hold” is a bearish rating, but it is not as bearish as a “Sell” rating.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments