Telecoms And Lead - The Next Big Lawsuit?

Brandon Bell

Both AT&T Inc. (T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) just plunged to new lows. AT&T's share price dropped to its lowest point since 1993. Verizon has plunged to lows not seen since the 2008 financial crisis. That weakness is tough given that we've recently recommended AT&T here, and recently recommended Verizon. The cause of the collapse? Fears about lead in old cables in the ground.

As we'll see throughout this article, though, those are manageable risks.

We Learn More Every Day

Science has become a liability for these companies. Each day, more and more is learned about the chemicals and the risks they pose. The reality of the matter is there are likely carcinogens we're exposed to each and every day that have yet to be discovered as carcinogens. Humans are much better at inventing tech than they are at analyzing the risks.

However, what's even a larger concern is the laziness of companies to react to these discoveries. Not surprising when it upends the entire business model. The killer part is these companies making bad decisions. For example, The Wall Street Journal article alleges that AT&T knew about the risks for decades without handling it, as tests showed employee levels 20-30x normal.

These risks will likely continue appearing across the world for companies, and companies will continue to handle it poorly.

Mesothelioma, Cigarettes, and Leaded Gasoline

Let's look at some historic relevant lawsuits.

Mesothelioma is the classic one with asbestos risk. Those who've been around for more than a handful of years likely remember the constant running TV ads about the lawsuits. A number of the lawsuits forced bankruptcy of companies that were operating in the market. Many of these companies knowingly hid negative effects.

However, there's a key thing to note here. Mesothelioma is an incredibly rare form of cancer, and scientifically it's almost completely attributable to asbestos exposure. In fact, Mesothelioma isn't even the most common form of cancer caused by asbestos, but the tying of the lawsuits is due to how attributable it is to asbestos in terms of proving liability.

The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement is another example with the impact of cigarettes on lung cancer and the fact that companies hid it. The total cost of this settlement was $206 billion over 25-years, with a key segment being $9 billion / year into perpetuity after 2018 and onwards. That cost was roughly distributed by the market portion.

Leaded gasoline is perhaps a different example. It wasn't used maliciously and it was ubiquitous despite the impacts. It was eventually phased out, but its impact is so severe that it's thought to have been attributable for more than half of violent crime in the country. That's millions of lives negatively impacted, often dramatically.

And yet despite the negative effects being known for many years before the phase out, there's been no major lawsuits. Given the science about the cables is unclear, we expect this to be the most likely legal output.

Cash Flow Impact

As a potential impact of the cash flow, environmental groups are already asking the EPA to force companies to remedy this.

Estimates vary on the cost to handle. These cables began to be phased out in the 1950s, but many were left in place, as the conventional wisdom is that it would cost more to handle it and potentially expose more lead. Roughly 48 million households are being exposed to this and the expected exposure is 23 million for AT&T and 7.4 million for Verizon.

There's some additional risks, though. The first is that the companies already had an opportunity to potentially remove them, when they laid fiber, but didn't. Many were left lashed to the old cables. The estimated cost to remove the cables is $60 billion, although there are concerns that making providers bear the full brunt of removal upfront could force some into bankruptcy.

Assuming a standard cost per unit, that means $29 billion in costs for AT&T and $9 billion for Verizon. Interestingly in a blanket reaction, Verizon's share price fell more. However, regardless of the cash flow, impact is minimal. Even modeled over 5 years, that's $5.8 billion for AT&T / year and $1.8 billion for Verizon / year. There's potentially some synergies with fiber expansion.

AT&T is earning $16 billion in growing free cash flow ("FCF"), meaning a 5Y 33% FCF reduction worst case. Verizon's impact in terms of FCF will likely be in the single-digits or low-double-digits. For both of the companies, this impact is more than manageable, even with existing dividends, although debt paydown or other forms of returns will decline.

Still, the impact is more than manageable. Lawsuits are much harder to quantify, but with lead having a much less direct negative impact on life and income (discussed above) along with inconclusive science around lead risks from the cables versus removal, we expect the risks to be much smaller. It could still be an impact of hundreds of $ million annualized easily.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is we live in an era of massively large jury awards. An example of this is the recent 3M Company (MMM) lawsuit around hearing damage from earplugs that were known to be faulty. 2 U.S. service members were awarded >$100 million. The award will likely to be reduced, however, we live in a new era of mega-lawsuits that could result in unbounded liability.

That could hurt the potential for shareholder returns dramatically as these companies spend billions on both legal fees and potential awards.

Conclusion

Lawsuits are a tough business and incredibly hard to predict. Even if the lawsuits are won for the business, there can easily be hundreds of millions or billions of dollars' worth of legal fees. That doesn't even count remediation costs expected to potentially cost tens of billions of dollars. AT&T is potentially much more exposed than Verizon.

However, by most metrics we expect the costs to be minimal. Unlike even 3M's earplugs or asbestos, we don't see leaded gasoline as a direct negative provable impact with direct costs. Leaded gasoline is a better analogy in our view. We do expect states and the U.S. to push for cable removal now as a minimal cost that's manageable.

That's a manageable cost over the upcoming years though. We recommend investors use the downturn as a unique low priced opportunity to invest in these already undervalued companies. The $10 billion decline in market cap seen today is a manageable reflection of the risks, and removing the cables could offer synergies with fiber installation.

