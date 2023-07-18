Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Telecoms And Lead - The Next Big Lawsuit?

Jul. 18, 2023 12:20 PM ETT, VZ, MMM8 Comments
The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Telecom stocks had a substantial negative impact on the back of potential concerns about leaded cables.
  • Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc., two stocks which we recently recommended, were particularly hard hit.
  • The two companies could face tens of billions of dollars in potential liabilities, particularly AT&T.
  • Lead is tough to prove a financially negative impact for and the companies argue they followed applicable regulation.
  • It's a fraught environment, but we think both stocks are strong buys at this point and that our prior thesis hold.
  The Retirement Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

Both AT&T Inc. (T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) just plunged to new lows. AT&T's share price dropped to its lowest point since 1993. Verizon has plunged to lows not seen since the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

Gerard Hallaren, CFA profile picture
Gerard Hallaren, CFA
Today, 1:41 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (845)
Not that John Malone wishes to inflict pain on competitors www.wsj.com/...
r
robmceachran
Today, 1:16 PM
Comments (346)
Law suits are any thing a person or country can make a buck on
R
Robert Rio
Today, 1:13 PM
Comments (1.36K)
Haven't used it since the 1950's at the time lead was used in everything.
taskassistant profile picture
taskassistant
Today, 1:02 PM
Comments (4.06K)
Another govt overreach witch hunt. Let's take a look at SuperFund sites in USA. No More Superfund money. That money was taxpayer dollars used to clean up from wealthy companies who hid assets and walked away.
Lead is naturally occurring. So a demand clean up? More witch hunt for taxpayers to pay....one way or another. I say we save money and fire Half of govt? They instigate and cost taxpayers. Politicians cause separation and discord among the people. Pull out they're soapboxes and fire the trouble makers. We can live in Peace with less govt and a lot less Politicians.
Jordan Sauer profile picture
Jordan Sauer
Today, 12:56 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (801)
I live in a town that's had lead water supply pipes for hundreds of years, yet people here have lived to be 100+ years old using this tap water.

Telecom cables are generally in the ground, a little lead in the soil shouldn't be harmful to 99.9% of the population. We knew this was the case for decades - These cables were installed more than 60 years ago. The only thing that has changed is someone took some soil samples and then Wall Street Journal dramatized the story.
optomos profile picture
optomos
Today, 12:42 PM
Comments (2.11K)
This is so blown out of proportion. All electronics use solder, which contains lead. It wasn't until 2006 that the EU said manufacturers had to find an alternative for solder with lead.
S
Stateofstatic
Today, 12:39 PM
Comments (33)
Feds won't hold them liable for something placed before they were broken up, but what they will hold them liable for is that they did nothing remove it when they had the chance. You can also expect multiple class action lawsuits over the next 10 years or so.
b
bob2014
Today, 12:38 PM
Comments (105)
maybe we should sue carbon John Kerry
