Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is a Toledo, Ohio-based healthcare infrastructure-centric real estate investment trust - the largest in the world. The firm currently focuses on senior living arrangements, with expansion driven by acquisitions and joint ventures.

Through these activities, Welltower has achieved Q1 revenues of $1.56bn - an 11.75% YoY increase - alongside a net income of $25.67mn - a 58.54% decline - and a free cash flow of $279.18mn - an 18.96% increase driven by growth across operational cash flows.

With growing FFO and NICS guidance, Welltower aims to accelerate this growth and support a fiscal reversion from the headwinds of the past few years.

Introduction

Broadly speaking, Welltower has focused its efforts on cultivating a highly secure capital structure, enabling maximal reinvestment and shareholder returns. The said reinvestment has principally been concentrated toward senior living spaces, an underserved segment with baked-in scalability. Alongside this strategy, Welltower's portfolio densification and decentralized operating nature foster long-run profitability, with independent property profitability highly encouraged.

Though the market continues to price in the latter capabilities, I believe the market fails to incorporate Welltower's COVID-19 activities and relationship developments, which have been low-cost and accelerated scale growth. Over a longer period, this indicates accretive cash flow growth with reduced capital overhead.

The combined effects of Welltower's outsized operational capabilities, combined with a slight undervaluation, and historic investor returns lead me to rate the REIT a 'buy'.

Valuation & Financials

General Overview

In the TTM period, Welltower's stock, which is down 0.15%, has experienced poorer price action to both TradingView's Major REITs Index - up 3.94% - and the broad market, as represented by the S&P 500 (SPY) - up 18.89% for the year.

Welltower (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

These trends accurately reflect Welltower's relative YoY operational performance, with the firm seeing significant net income declines as a product of increased opex, with rising labour costs and debt-servicing costs.

In spite of this, I believe the market has somewhat overreacted to temporary headwinds, with the Fed putting increased pressure on the labour market, reducing input costs for Welltower. Additionally, Welltower continues to benefit from macro tailwinds, with a larger aging population and beneficial relationship management.

Comparable Companies

Given the sheer market size of healthcare real estate, the healthcare infrastructure REIT industry is highly fragmented. However, as the largest healthcare infrastructure REIT worldwide, Welltower does not necessarily have direct competitors. As such, the most comparable companies to Welltower remain other healthcare REIT majors, though the scale for these operators is markedly smaller. These include US, Canada, and UK healthcare facility manager Ventas (VTR), Denver-based diversified healthcare, senior housing, and life science real estate investor Healthpeak Properties (PEAK), Hunt Valley, Maryland-based Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), and Nashville-based medical office REIT, Healthcare Realty Trust (HR).

As demonstrated above, Welltower has experienced the second-best performance in the YoY period, signaling a poor overall industry environment and Welltower's ability to work within this environment, and median quarterly performance, likely a product of an earlier recovery in medical REITs over senior living.

Although Welltower denotes poorer multiples-based valuations than peers, even when considering the REIT's FFO multiples. I believe these are justified by the firm's superior YoY scale growth and the strength of Welltower's portfolio.

Furthermore, with the second-best debt/equity level, Welltower remains highly capable of supplementary investments and M&A activity. In conjunction with peerless book value per share, Welltower manifests a fortress balance sheet highly capable of supporting the REIT's 3.05% dividend.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow analysis, at its base case, the true value of Welltower should be $86.01, meaning, at its current price of $79.42, the stock is undervalued by ~8%.

Calculated over 5 years without built-in perpetual growth, I assumed a discount rate of 8%, reflecting Welltower's exceptionally well-balanced cap structure, with low equity risk and a relatively low debt/equity ratio. And although I estimated a revenue growth rate of 6%, slightly lower than the 5Y average of 6.85% - itself bogged down by COVID-19 in 2020 - I estimated a much smaller margin of 2%, in line with volatile profitability levels of the past few years and incessant macro uncertainty.

Alpha Spread

Alpha Spread's multiples-centric relative valuation model corroborates my thesis on undervaluation, estimating that Welltower is undervalued by 29%, with a relative value of $112.97.

However, due to Alpha Spread's inability to discount Welltower's value for dividend payouts, I believe Alpha Spread actually overvalues the firm.

As such, using a weighted average of my DCF - which is weighted higher - and Alpha Spread's relative valuation, the true value of Welltower is $92.93, suggesting that the stock is undervalued by ~15%.

Capital Deployment Strategy Couples With Accretive Portfolio Expansion For Long Run Growth

Core to Welltower's investment thesis remains their impressive capital structure, with highly diversified capital sourcing. By reducing dependency on debt financing, Welltower is able to minimize associated risk, especially relevant with rising interest rates. Moreover, with balanced equity financing, investors can expect enhanced price stability. And with private capital and disposition-driven capital sourcing, Welltower has become an increasingly streamlined and nimble organization, focused on high-quality developer relationships.

Welltower has leveraged its uniquely secure financial position to spur a historic portfolio, dually impactful due to discounted acquisitions during COVID-19. Exemplifying this dynamic has been over $9.1bn in gross investments since Q4'20. Through the latter strategy, Welltower has seen enhanced capital deployment capabilities, augmenting Welltower's other macro strategies. For instance, Welltower has put a premium on the densification of its senior housing offerings, deepening operator relationships and enabling greater specialization.

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts echo my positive view on Welltower, projecting an average 1Y price target of $87.13, an 8.94% increase.

Even at the minimum projected price, analysts expect a 7.48% decline to a price of $74.00, which becomes less significant when incorporating Welltower's dividend and accounting for the outsized macro risks the firm faces.

Risks & Challenges

Constant 'Bear Attacks' May Lead to Investor Uncertainty

As Dane Bowler describes in his article on Welltower, Hindenburg Research, a prominent activist short-seller, attacked Welltower's joint venture with Integra, alleging that Welltower is illicitly propping up its properties. And while I believe the author thoroughly debunks Hindenburg's interpretation, continued 'bear attacks' may lead to reputational damage and increased equity risk.

High Valuation Warrants Higher Risk-Adjusted Returns From Investments

The 'Comparable Companies' section of this article highlights how, on a multiples basis, particularly when concerned with earnings and cash flow multiples, Welltower is more highly valued by investors. And while I chalk this up to superior portfolio strength in senior homes, this portfolio strength must return a substantial yield to necessitate its value. And in an environment of labour shortages and inflationary input costs for Welltower and senior homes in particular, the firm may be unable to recoup sufficient free cash flow in the short to medium terms, reducing investor return potential.

Conclusion

Welltower remains an operationally strong firm with a significant scale advantage and a balanced cap structure, enhancing long-run growth potential for investors, though inflationary risks remain persistent.