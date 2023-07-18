Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Welltower Remains Highly Capital Efficient, Enhanced By Portfolio Scale Growth

Jul. 18, 2023 12:23 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)
Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
227 Followers

Summary

  • Welltower's balance capital structure, combined with its scaled portfolio expansion across senior housing, supports accretive long-run operational growth.
  • This proposition is enhanced when coupled with the firm's ~15% undervaluation to a price of $92.93, a fair value calculated by averaging the projected NPV and a relative valuation.
  • As such, this article seeks to present my 'buy' case for the stock.

Elderly Man Looking Out From His Home Front Doorway

Willowpix/E+ via Getty Images

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is a Toledo, Ohio-based healthcare infrastructure-centric real estate investment trust - the largest in the world. The firm currently focuses on senior living arrangements, with expansion driven by acquisitions and joint ventures.

This article was written by

I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

