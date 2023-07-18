Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • Almost 40 percent of abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s assets are invested in healthcare and ICT stocks. Remaining investments are highly scattered among various other sectors.
  • AOD’s technology portfolio seems futuristic and delivered impressive price growth. But investments in pharmaceutical stocks failed to generate returns.
  • AOD offers strong and steady monthly payouts, with an equally strong and steady yield. However, it failed to generate strong price growth over the years.
  • AOD’s current portfolio has a relatively low average price to earnings (P/E) of 15.1, and the fund is currently trading at a significant discount of 12.4 percent.
Pharmaceutical industry and drug manufacturing

Extreme Media

~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance).

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) is a closed-ended equity mutual fund, or CEF, that invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap companies spread across diversified sectors and listed in various

Avisol Capital Partners runs the Total Pharma Tracker Seeking Alpha Marketplace service. This is managed by Dr Asok Dutta, BVScAH and Dr Udaya Kumar Maiya, MD Oncologist. The service offers end-to-end research on both investing and trading ideas everyday, and includes a 150-stock watchlist and two 40-stock model portfolios that are continuously tracked.

Dr Dutta is a retired veterinary surgeon. He has over 40 years experience in the industry. Dr Maiya is a well-known oncologist who has 30 years in the medical field, including as Medical Director of various healthcare institutions. Both doctors are also avid private investors. They are assisted by a number of finance professionals in developing this service.

If you want to check out our service, go here - https://seekingalpha.com/author/avisol-capital-partners/research

Disclaimer - we are not investment advisors.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Is China the remaining 15%?
