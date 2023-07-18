Supertruper

Value investing is in some ways easier than growth investing, especially when it comes to blue chip quality players with a wide asset base. That's because they trade at valuations with risks already baked into the share price, unlike some growth stocks that are priced to perfection.

Sure, some stocks deserve the hype, and may still be long-term winners even at high valuations. However, the market often trades on euphoric optimism, and plenty of things can go wrong when a stock is already priced for perfection.

This brings me to Verizon (NYSE:VZ), whose share price has been beaten down, resulting in a historically high dividend yield. I last covered the stock here back in May, noting its broadband growth opportunities. The stock has fallen by 13% since then, and in this article, I discuss why this offers patient investors an excellent opportunity to lock in a solid yield with capital appreciation potential.

Why VZ?

Verizon shareholders haven't had an easy go over the past 12+ months. The weakness has been compounded by recent news, pummeling the stock price down to a 13-year low. As shown below, VZ stock has taken a beating since the start of July, and now trades far below its 50 and 200-day moving averages. It also carries an RSI score of 20.7, indicating that its well within oversold territory.

StockCharts

The latest worries over Verizon stems from a WSJ article about 2,000 legacy copper cables that are sheathed in lead, and the resulting environmental concerns around soil and water toxicity. To be clear, these lead cables were installed between the 1800s and 1960 by the parent of the modern day AT&T (T) and Verizon.

While that may be cause for concern, it appears that the market has overreacted to the stock to the downside. This is reflected by Verizon stating that the percentage of lead sheathed cables in its existing network as being small.

Moreover, while the WSJ article may make it seem like this is a new issue, it really isn't as the EPA has studied cable sheathing materials before and according to Morningstar, there's nothing to suggest that the telecom companies failed to follow proper procedures in protecting employees from the materials. They also had this to say with respect to this issue as it relates to other sources of lead in its recent analyst report:

We also suspect that if lead from legacy telecom cables were a major threat, a government agency would have addressed it by now. Lead was, of course, used in hundreds of products over the past century. Tulane University’s Lead’s Urban Legacy project lists dozens of major and minor sources, but does not mention cable sheathing. Average blood lead concentration has declined precipitously in the U.S. since the 1970s, primarily thanks to the elimination of lead in gasoline. The Tulane project cites past auto emissions as the source of heavy contamination along roadways, which we suspect pose a greater health risk and far more formidable clean-up challenges than old telecom cables.

Meanwhile, VZ generates plenty of cash, with cash flow from operations growing by $1.5 billion YoY to $8.3 billion during the first quarter. This was driven by price increases as well as growth in the more profitable enterprise segment, with 136K net business customer additions compared to the prior year period.

Broadband growth through fixed wireless is a net new opportunity for VZ, and this segment saw 437K net additions during Q1 alone, with plenty of greenfield opportunity to capture share from cable providers like Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter Communications (CHTR).

Importantly, VZ maintains a BBB+ credit rating as supported by a net unsecured debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.7x, down from 2.8x in the prior year period. This lends support to the 8.3% dividend yield which is well protected by a 52% payout ratio. Remarkably, the current yield is the highest level ever for VZ throughout history, as shown below.

YCharts

Lastly, VZ appears to be absurdly cheap at the current price of $31.46 with a blended PE of 6.4, sitting at less than half its normal PE of 13.8. At this valuation, VZ is priced for a slow decline, but analysts who follow the company estimate long-term annual EPS growth of 3-4%, starting in 2025. This could be realistically achieved with the anticipated lower capital spending going forward and traction with 5G and fixed wireless.

FAST Graphs

VZ also appears to be good value compared to peers in the communication services sector. As shown below, it scores an A- grade with a far lower PE than the sector median and its own 5-year average.

Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

Verizon stock currently offers patient investors an excellent yield with capital appreciation potential. The stock has been beaten down by recent news, but it appears that the market has overreacted to the downside. VZ carries a historically high dividend yield of 8.3%, and is priced at just 6.4x blended PE, which is far below where it normally trades. With plenty of risks already baked into the current share price, long-term investors could see meaningfully attractive total returns going forward.