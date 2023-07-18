Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verizon: Absurdly Cheap With +8% Yield

Jul. 18, 2023 12:35 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)7 Comments
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Verizon's share price has significantly dropped, offering investors a historically high dividend yield and potential for capital appreciation.
  • The market's reaction to environmental concerns over Verizon's legacy cables is seen as an overreaction, with the company stating the percentage of such cables in its network being small.
  • Verizon maintains strong cash flow and a BBB+ credit rating, and is very undervalued at its current price, offering long-term investors potentially attractive returns.
8% percentage rate icon on a white background

Supertruper

Value investing is in some ways easier than growth investing, especially when it comes to blue chip quality players with a wide asset base. That's because they trade at valuations with risks already baked into the share price, unlike some growth

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
15.99K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers.  Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 1:37 PM
Premium
Comments (10.34K)
AT&T and Verizon: We Don’t Expect Major Liability Tied to Lead in Telecom Cable Sheathing
While the situation warrants watching, we believe AT&T and Verizon stocks are very attractive.

www.morningstar.com/...
dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 1:33 PM
Premium
Comments (598)
I spent 33 years as a telephone employee and so did my father-in-law before me. The vast majority of these lead sheath cables were overhead on telephone poles and any that would still remain would be easily removed. This is a hit job by short sellers and they should not be rewarded.
TooEasy profile picture
TooEasy
Today, 1:30 PM
Comments (436)
So what motivated the WSJ owned by the NY Times to go out and investigate lead cable installations? Just like they dropped the false Amazon story going into the phone business they are criminally manipulating the financial status of an American infrastructure company, they should be criminally charged by the SEC for collusion and their hedge fund partners identified and clawed back.
C
Colorado Oilman
Today, 1:07 PM
Premium
Comments (587)
Listen to the Pros - Morgan Stanley just reiterated $44 price target.
If I was under water on VZ or T I would cut up my CITI card thanks to some idiot CITI analyst digging up fake news Lead hit piece.
Divvies4Freedom profile picture
Divvies4Freedom
Today, 1:01 PM
Comments (46)
I added yesterday when it dropped below 32. Downside is so limited at this point and even if the stock didn’t appreciate by much from here, the 8% yield is good enough for me.
astute pathways profile picture
astute pathways
Today, 1:00 PM
Comments (2.05K)
Will be dead money while this plays out in courts
Capt. Spaulding profile picture
Capt. Spaulding
Today, 12:55 PM
AnalystInvesting Group
Comments (1.1K)
Bad sentiment, delusional management, and the trial lawyers smell blood in the water. Sounds like a mix of problems that's likely to persist for a while. Why ask for frustration, or worse? Plenty of other stocks out there, IMO.
