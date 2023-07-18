Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Epiroc AB (publ) (EPOKY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 18, 2023 11:39 AM ETEpiroc AB (publ) (EPOKY), EPIPF, EPIAF
Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCPK:EPOKY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Karin Larsson - Head of IR and Media

Helena Hedblom - President and CEO

Hakan Folin - SVP, Finance and Sustainability, and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Klas Bergelind - Citi

Christian Hinderaker - Goldman Sachs

Guillermo Peigneux - UBS

Max Yates - Morgan Stanley

Mattias Holmberg - DnB Nor

Andreas Koski - Exane BNP Paribas

Nick Housden - RBC

Benjmin Heelan - Bank of America

James Moore - Redburn

Andrew Wilson - JP Morgan

Anders Idborg - ABG

Karin Larsson

Hello and a warm welcome to the Epiroc Q2 Results Presentation. My name is Karin Larsson, Head of IR and Media here at Epiroc and with me today, I have Helena Hedblom, CEO; and Hakan Folin, CFO. They will briefly present the results before we host a short Q&A session.

Helena please, the stage is yours.

Helena Hedblom

So, thank you Karin, and thank you to everyone listening in today. So Q2 was a record quarter and the customer activity remained high, especially in mining and the order intake increased by 15% to SEK15.4 billion. We won seven large equipment orders and the service business continued to perform well supported by larger rebuilds or customers equipment.

We also had strong contribution from acquisitions. Our revenues increased 34% to record high SEK15.9 billion driven by organic growth particularly within equipment as well as from acquisitions. And I'm pleased to see that our recent acquisitions have performed even better than anticipated. We had an especially strong development for solutions for automation.

Our operating profit EBIT increased even more, 43% to SEK3.4 billion, leading to an adjusted operating margin of 21.6%, and the margin was diluted from acquisitions and we had negative revenue mix effect in the quarter. It has been

