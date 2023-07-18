TSLY: The Wrong Way To Play Tesla

JasonDoiy

As many of my readers have most probably noticed, my investment strategy mainly revolves around high yielding securities, which are underpinned by resilient fundamentals and offer a meaningful room for price appreciation.

As a result, securities, which offer no or miniscule dividend yield fall out of my investment scope. Usually, these are growth stocks, which live on the promise to at some point in the future reach sufficient scale to start distributing heavy loads of cash back to their shareholders.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is one of them.

However, while screening for the ETFs, the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) popped up under my radar as extremely high yielding instrument, which embodies rather similar characteristics to TSLA.

The current yield of TSLY is 33.7% that is generated by an option strategy, which effectively seeks to replicates price dynamics of just a single stock - i.e., TSLA.

Let me walk you through the structure of TSLY and later explain why, in my humble opinion, this ETF lacks meaningful purpose and introduces massive risks.

Structure of TSLY

According to the prospectus, the primarily investment objective of TSLY is to generate current income; and the secondary objective is to capture exposure to the share price of TSLA that is subject to a limit on potential investment gains.

The strategy to deliver on the aforementioned objectives is to enter synthetic covered call positions on TSLA. To do so, TSLY:

Purchases ATM (at the money) call options to open an exposure for benefiting from price appreciation of TSLA stock.

Sells ATM put options to capture premiums, which could be directed towards funding the ATM calls above. ATM puts open an exposure for a full downside risk in case TSLA's stock falls.

These two positions allow the ETF to fully replicate the performance of TSLA without having to invest directly in the common stock and use considerable amount of capital. (There is one caveat though, which I will mention a bit later).

Now, on top of the TSLA-replicated position, TSLY simultaneously does the following:

Sells short OTM (out of the money) call options on TSLA to pocket premiums, which typically are very attractive in TSLA's case given the elevated volatility levels. These calls are sold short at 5-15% above the current strike; thus setting a cap on the returns from the potential capital appreciation stemming from TSLA's stock (or long call in this case).

Finally, TSLY buys and holds cash and U.S. Treasuries to service the collateral needs of the synthetically covered call option strategy.

So, TSLY's strategy effectively warrants an exposure to the share price returns of TSLA that are limited on the upside but unlimited on the downside in combination with juicy streams of current income.

Since the inception of the Fund, the returns have been somewhat acceptable.

YCharts

TSLY has clearly underperformed TSLA with the key reason being the inherent cap on the long ATM 'call appreciation' potential that is largely offset with a short OTM call.

While the Fund has managed to beat the S&P 500, the outperformance is attributable to the recently skyrocketing TSLA's share price, which quite naturally brought the value of TSLY higher allowing the Fund to ride out from the underperformance territory.

Thesis

The only way how the value could be derived by holding TSLY is if TSLA trades sideways or gradually moves up in a stable manner. This, at least to me, seems unrealistic given TSLA's historical volatility levels (52-week price range from $101 to $314).

Granted, for speculative traders, who have a high conviction on TSLA's near-term performance, TSLY might be a solid fit. Yet, still in that case, it would make more sense to either buy or sell options without having to pay for the exposure on an opposite side of the envisaged trade.

For investors, who still think that TSLY could be viewed as a nice long-term play, there are a couple of important dynamics that have to be understood.

Selling ATM calls and buying OTM puts to fully replicate the underlying common stock with no basis risk is almost never possible. Usually, whenever one tries to open a synthetic exposure to a security, there is a difference between cost of calls and puts for the same amount of notional. Sometimes this difference is favourable (when the call premiums exceed the put premiums) and sometimes not.

At this exact moment, the landscape of TSLA option chains seem favourable for the TSLY's strategy. Currently, the put-call ratio is 0.57x, which indicates that there is a significant demand for TSLA's call options (i.e., the market is bullish on further gains).

Yet, when the financial market participants turn bearish on TSLA, the put premiums increase accordingly, which, in turn, could inflict a damage on TSLY's performance.

Now, the key risk of the Fund is when the share price of TSLA goes down, which we have not experienced in a notable manner since the inception of TSLY.

To suffer painful losses, the decrease in TSLA's share price has to be more significant than just 5-15%, exceeding the pocketed premiums. If the share price plunges, TSLY will be forced to tap into its collateral to fund the losses.

To make the matters even worse, under extremely volatile periods, the collateral requirements tend to increase, thus reducing further the potential for TSLY to recover.

Plus, as described above, during such selloffs, put premiums tend to rise, implying that TSLY would have to not only dip into its collateral and decrease the notional exposure due to higher collateral needs, but also pay extra for setting up synthetic positions.

Bottom line

I do not see any reason to own TSLY expect for short-term speculative purposes, where a trader has developed a high conviction view on TSLA's share price trading sideways for a couple of weeks or months.

Apart from that, TSLY offers limited upside potential and unlimited downside potential, which can easily get magnified once the TSLA share suffers another leg down.