TSLY: The Wrong Way To Play Tesla

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF offers a yield of 33.7% by replicating the price dynamics of Tesla stock through an option strategy.
  • The ETF's strategy involves buying at-the-money call options and selling ATM put options on TSLA, as well as selling short out-of-the-money call options on TSLA and holding cash and US Treasuries.
  • TSLY could be considered by speculative traders, who have developed a view on TSLA's share price trading sideways or gradually ticking higher.
  • Otherwise, TSLY introduces unfavorable risk reward profile, where the gains are limited, but the losses are unlimited and magnified during more pronounced declines of TSLA's share price.
As many of my readers have most probably noticed, my investment strategy mainly revolves around high yielding securities, which are underpinned by resilient fundamentals and offer a meaningful room for price appreciation.

As a result, securities, which offer no or miniscule dividend

Comments (3)

Diesel
Diesel
Today, 12:48 PM
The fund's yield is closer to 50% but it shows 35% because the fund hasn't been around for a full year yet. Having said that, the jury is still out on this one. I have a small position and can't wait to see how it performs.
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 1:13 PM
@Diesel Do you approach this as a "buy & hold" instrument? I mean if you look at how the Fund is structured, it is quite obvious that in case Tesla falls considerably, the Fund will suffer a permanent impairment of capital / value. Namely, you will have a much smaller base from which to recover once the Tesla starts riding out from the dip.
N
Nseraf
Today, 1:25 PM
@Roberts Berzins, CFA Would it be a safer 'bet'/'strategy' to buy TSLY shortly before ex-div. date and sell shortly after payment date? b/c a potential 30%-50% on say 10k$ is...yummy lol
