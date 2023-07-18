Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 18, 2023 11:51 AM ETSwedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF), SWDBY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.53K Followers

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCPK:SWDBF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call July 18, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Annie Ho - Head, IR

Jens Henriksson - CEO

Anders Karlsson - CFO

Rolf Marquardt - CRO

Conference Call Participants

Andreas Hakansson - Danske Bank

Jacob Hesslevik - SEB

Jacob Kruse - Bernstein Autonomous

Jens Hallen - Carnegie

Johan Ekblom - UBS

Magnus Andersson - ABG

Martin Leitgeb - Goldman Sachs

Namita Samtani - Barclays

Piers Brown - HSBC

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Rickard Strand - Nordea

Sofie Peterzens - JP Morgan

Annie Ho

Good morning, everybody, and thank you for dialing into Swedbank's Second Quarter 2023 Results Presentation. My name is Annie Ho, Head of Investor Relations. And in the room with me today is Jens Henriksson, our CEO; Anders Karlsson, our CFO; and Rolf Marquardt, our CRO. Let's start with our usual presentation at the beginning and then follow up with questions.

With that, Jens, I hand over to you.

Jens Henriksson

Thank you, Annie, and a warm welcome to everybody this summer day to the presentation of Swedbank's results for the second quarter of 2023. Swedbank stands strong. We have strong liquidity, strong capitalization and high profitability, and our proven business model delivers. A sustainable bank is a profitable bank that makes it possible for the many people and businesses to create a better future, and we are here for both people and businesses in tough economic times.

Inflation has continued to trend lower in our home markets, but it remains at high levels, although, central banks are tightening, the global economy remains resilient. The International Monetary Fund, IMF stresses that it's vital to stay the course on monetary policy until inflation is durably brought down to the targets. And that means that fiscal policy must play its part by being restrictive, which implies that interest rates are

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.