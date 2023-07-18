bjdlzx

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has long had an allure as a dividend vehicle, even though that dividend will vary somewhat with industry conditions. Now, the company is in a position to get a one-time boost as North America continues to expand its ability to export natural gas to the world.

The company has considerable natural gas production in North America. Therefore, as the North America natural gas prices eventually join the stronger world market, this company should see a one-time profit boost from that process.

ConocoPhillips Sensitivities To Commodity Price Changes (ConocoPhillips July 6, 2023, Corporate Slide Presentation)

There has been a movement in natural gas prices due to some record heatwaves in some areas. That has naturally spiked an interest in natural gas prices.

Left behind in that conversation is that the long-term outlook for natural gas prices is unusually bullish as export capacity expands. Even though natural gas prices will decrease as any excessive heat event "moves on," there is a likely long-term trend here that can be exploited in the short term whenever any pullback in the price of natural gas happens.

This company is large enough to not really be known for growing production significantly. Yet, what is likely to happen to natural gas prices could have the same effect for profits while the effect lasts.

Do Not Forget Oil

In the meantime, the Dallas Fed conducted a survey and received a comment back that oil prices appear to be focused on a possible recession and not on the draws that may happen. Evidently, a maybe is more important than the actual idea that our inventories are going to head down for obvious reasons to industry insiders.

Meanwhile, the company has decided to go ahead and get the Alaska project going so that future production there will now be a certainty. There are other potential upside projects in Alaska that could add to the materiality of this project.

Returns To Shareholders

This management has long had a generous program to return money to shareholders. That appears to be well in place for the future because management has made shareholder returns a very high priority whenever asked about it.

ConocoPhillips first Quarter Returns To Shareholders (ConocoPhillips First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Management tends to defend the dividend by having a significant share repurchase program as shown above. Any cyclical downturn, depending upon the severity and length of the downturn, can put such a strategy at risk. Therefore, most oil and gas companies need to be analyzed by assuming that dividends are variable "just in case" something unexpected happens.

The time period 2015-2020 was extremely challenging for the industry (especially 2020). That time period demonstrated what can happen to shareholder returns in a worst-case scenario.

While that whole history is unlikely to repeat any time soon, retirees still need to consider what kinds of companies could maintain the dividend in that period compared to those companies that cut and later raised the dividend (along with the reasons for the action).

General Management Strategy Implications

This company will in general grow by acquisition. The repurchase of shares then "loads the acquisition gun" for the next round of growth. Otherwise, the way cash is distributed here (combined with share repurchases) could be considered a sort of liquidation strategy by investors.

That makes the growth story one of opportunistic acquisitions, probably during the early stages of an industry recovery, followed by increasing the returns to shareholders as the industry cycle continues. Therefore, a company like this is usually best considered for investment returns during the downturn before the opportunistic shopping spree commences.

The exception to this consideration is a one-time event that will likely raise the entire pricing cycle for natural gas prices. That could provide an interesting appreciation return at a time in the cycle when such returns normally do not occur.

First Quarter Earnings And Market Attitude

Now, the market reacted to first quarter earnings as if those earnings would continue well into the future. But the visibility of this industry is so low that the market probably went overboard in one direction.

ConocoPhillips First Quarter Financial Summary Of Earnings (ConocoPhillips First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The earnings trend was clear enough for the market. But the market has yet to really adjust to the fact that this industry is historically cheap while other areas of the market are particularly expensive.

Therefore, this industry (which means this stock as well) could outperform as the industry returns to more normal historical valuations. That is before adding in what is likely to happen with natural gas. So, the overall picture is one of a relatively rare value adjustment opportunity that happens when an oversupplied area like North America adjusts that oversupply in a way that a free market is likely to do.

What you see above accounts for a lot of stock pricing weakness because Mr. Market tends to assume that the down motion will likely be maintained (or worse). That is because the period 2015-2020 was so bad for the industry. But this period marked an end to an extremely fast growth rate of the unconventional industry, followed by coronavirus challenges.

Currently, there is not a mad rush for speculative money (that really had some bad returns during that period) to come back in and lose still more money. As long as that speculative money remains out of the industry, then there is likely to be a period of relatively firm prices because the market has demanded high returns to shareholders and the debt market has demanded conservative financial ratios. Neither market is willing to value growth according to the current feelings.

But usually in the past, the stock market did "come around" to likely a decent growth story that produced positive earnings comparisons. It appears that this company is "dipping its toe in the water" by doing things like the Alaska project while considering some other growth proposals.

What I suspect is needed here is a higher priority to cut costs and improve efficiency across the board, or management may lose its competitive position to be right back where it was in 2015 when all the divestitures happened. Not only did debt go down, but a lot of those projects sold needed serious investment to bring operating costs down. A lot of buyers benefitted from those sales at the expense of shareholders here. Therefore, whatever priority cost reviews and efficiency reviews have, that priority needs to go up considerably given the company's history.

Key Takeaways

Management has the company in a position to benefit from a long-term improvement in natural gas prices. Shareholders waiting for the improvement will be the beneficiaries of a decent dividend and the shareholder repurchase program. This company is a buy consideration based upon the events.

In the long term, management needs to emphasize operations and cost efficiency more than it does. It also needs to trumpet a long-term growth program, besides the opportunistic acquisitions that get made periodically.

Probably the model that Exxon Mobil (XOM) uses would be the best example. Management already has a plan to double cash flow (of course assuming level cash flow examples) while finding growth avenues for the future. The presentations emphasize this program. Then the dividend will follow that growth.

Here, the dividend and shareholder returns have priority. So future ConocoPhillips growth is unclear because that priority can come at the expense of future growth.