Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Johnson & Johnson: Q2 Earnings Will Satisfy Market, But May Mask Wider Issues

Jul. 18, 2023 12:31 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Johnson & Johnson will post Q223 earnings on Thursday.
  • The company is reinventing itself as a pharmaceuticals specialist after spinning out its consumer health division.
  • Ironically, consumer health has been performing well - as has MedTech - these divisions will stabilize Q2 earnings.
  • Management has promised that its focus on drug development will result in Pharmaceuticals revenues of >$60bn in FY25. I find that hard to believe.
  • Litigation remains a problem - witness the $6.9bn write-down in Q123. JNJ is moving against its reputation as a solid blue chip, and I'm expecting further declines in the share price in 2023.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Haggerston BioHealth get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Success Transformation

wildpixel

Investment Overview - Why JNJ Has Exited Consumer Healthcare Business

Earlier this year, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) lost its status as the US' most valuable "big pharma" concern to Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly (LLY).

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.48K Followers
Receive regular, actionable coverage focused on biotech & healthcare stocks

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, BMY, GILD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.