It's been half a year since I wrote my last update on Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI), a company I once, long ago, owned in my conservative dividend portfolio. I've been "out" of the company for an extensive period of time, and in my very last article, I gave the company a neutral "HOLD" rating here on Seeking Alpha. This was after a 50% drop in share price, and my reluctance to go "risk-on" in this company once again proved to be the right decision - the underperformance has been significant since that time.

The company has been in a troubled position for years at this point, well-reflected by the overall "HOLD" recommendations from SA analysts, Wall Street, as well as SA's Quant model.

Nonetheless, the company may have an upside at some point - so I'm sticking to my coverage here, and I'm providing you with a semi-annual update of my stance on Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor - An update with a new Rating

Owens & Minor is a play in Health Care distribution that went from a company viewed as a "hero" by many, to not exactly a zero, but not far from it for some time. The dividend for the company at this time is certainly zero.

OMI is a difficult play to root for or to argue for in today's environment. OMI is a distributor of healthcare products, supplies, and services. For the most part, the company is active in extremely low-margin sort of sectors, similar to Cardinal Health (CAH) and other companies I once invested in. I have no position left in Cardinal Health either, at this time.

As we all know by now, things went sour for OMI, earnings fell through the bottom, the company cut the dividend, and it's been recovering and focusing on cost saving measures since then.

On the positive side of things, we've seen stabilization. No one can argue that a negative 1% movement is in any way a significant development, even if the underperformance certainly is far from ideal. In fact, if you bought at a trough of $3/share, you're still in the positive today - and by quite a bit. However, I would venture and say that few did so - and even if they did if they didn't sell at highs, that's yet another decline. The company now obviously trades at above $19/share.

Most analysts have pulled their "dismal" ratings from the company, despite what I view as being one of the worst financial strength ratings in the entire industry. Cash-to-debt is 0.03x, debt to equity at 2.78x, debt to EBITDA of over 7x, and interest coverage of less than 1x (Source: GuruFocus). All of these metrics are in the 10th-7th percentile, meaning more than 85% of the sector is better than OMI - for the time being.

Profitability is also not impressive. The company manages a sub-20% margin on the gross level, with net margins that went negative last year, and negative RoE and RoA. The problem for the company is, as expected, inflated COGS and OpEx, with 81.7% COGS and nearly 16.5% OpEx. This does not leave much for profit.

The company has become an 80/20 play between products and services, and the Patient-Direct segment, which includes Home health and Chronic care at home, though Apria and Byram.

The company is still very much in "distressed mode" with a BB- credit rating, but I'm prepared to say that there is light in the tunnel now. What do I mean by this?

I mean that a growing share of analysts has been starting to forecast earnings growth - and a quite significant one at that. We may start to arrive at a point where OMI, like the proverbial phoenix, may rise from its ashes and start anew in a better shape than before.

Not this year though, in my opinion. 2023 is expected to see yet another decline of 43% in adjusted EPS - but next year is expected to bring a 53% followed by 30%+ EPS growth, which puts the company back to 2022A levels - and onward/upward from there.

1Q23 is starting to show some of this potential across the numbers, though most of it is muddled/hidden by the atrocious current fundamentals. The company expects, for 2023E, a revenue of upwards of $10.6 with a 20% GM level, and up to $590M worth of EBITDA, assuming no worsening commodity pricing, interest expenses, and a customer destocking that subsides in 2H23. In fact, that one assumption slide is the totality of the investor material that's presented for the last quarter.

The company's transformation is in no way done. While we're starting to see positive signs for business realignment, profitability metrics, and fundamentals are of yet not in a position where I would consider them compatible with conservative investing. In the earnings call, the company specified some of the work done here, including the payment of debt, and improvements from its model realignment program.

Patient direct, the as-of-yet smallest segment for the company, is the segment that's also seeing the most positives, with a double-digit sales growth. For 1Q23, the company also managed double-digit growth in all major product categories. The company's plan, combining the Byram and Apria brands into its home care, seems to be working, as the company expects the segment to continue to outperform.

The company is basing this on what most of the companies in this sector are referring to - trends in demographics and a rising number of patients with chronic conditions, as well as the increased availability of home care, which most patients do actually seem to prefer, with an increased overall acceptance of home care.

That's the trend for Patient Direct - and I don't find any flaws with this reasoning, so I'm fine expecting positives from this segment.

The larger segment, however, that's where the problems lie. The company is coming out of a ridiculously strong COVID-19 comp. I would say that fairly speaking, without the emergence of COVID-19 and the associated trends, I would doubt OMI's ability to survive as a company. The tailwinds from the trends here have given OMI a lifeline, to where it may yet survive and turn around. Destocking of PP&E continues with an expected end in 2H23, at which point sales would start picking up again.

The current guidance, as seen below, actually represents a raise in guidance from the previous company communication.

The core question and traceable KPI that we want to look at is the company's margin improvements - from a gross margin down to a net margin level. If these start showing the same indicators as some of these forecasts are giving us, then I believe the company could be bought with a decent amount of conviction. Some of the company's positivity, and recent comments are relevant here and can be illustrated with the following quote.

The upward revision to our guidance are supported by our confidence in our performance thus far in 2023. To reiterate, our Patient Direct segment has continued to outpace the market growth and expand margins. Our Medical Distribution division continues to strengthen. Our Operating Model Realignment program is on track. We will continue to work through destocking of PPE and our exceptional cash flow generation allows us to be nimble in today's macroeconomic environments. (Source: Owens & Minor 1Q23 Earnings Call)

This more or less summarizes the company's current challenges. Let's look at the current valuation to see what sort of upside we may have here - eventually.

Owens & Minor - The valuation has a good upside - if we see confirmation of the thesis

In my last article on OMI, I actually specified a target that's above the current share price for OMI - meaning my official rating is now going to be a "BUY" here.

I want to go into this portion of the article stating that this is a "Spec BUY" rating. There is plenty of upside to be had in healthcare and pharma, or even adjacent to the sector, and none of it with the same sort of risk profile that this particular investment has. OMI has a risk/reward profile that's unfavorable for anyone but the most seasoned and risk-tolerant investors with an eye for mid-term upside.

The upside in the company is predicated upon the assumption of double-digit EPS outperformance and growth once more positive trends materialize here. It should be clearly stated that such forecasts do not come with all that positive or accurate trends - historical accuracy for Owens & Minor is no more than 33% on a 1-year basis with a 10% margin of error.

Furthermore, the upside if we consider historical discounts isn't all that high. In such a case, I would want at least triple digits - the company gives us below 50% here on the basis of a 9.76x forward P/E.

So as far as conservative upsides go, there are far better ones out there. However, there is a fair argument to be made that current discounts might be impaired too heavily by what is almost a 4-5 year negative trend. So with that earnings growth, we could forecast at P/E 15x or above.

That's when we see annualized RoR of close to 40%, or 125% in 3 years, which is a much more "suitable" upside based on what I see in terms of risk/reward here - and that's why I'm saying that this is a "speculative BUY", and I'm not going into the company as an investment here. There are plenty of companies out there that offer me far better and safer upsides.

Nonetheless, S&P Global targets are in agreement with my own PTs. My PT is $19.5/share - the company based on the targets from 6 analysts at this time, is being targeted between $16 on the low side and $24 on the high side to an average of $20.3/share. That's with 1/6 at "BUY" or equivalent rating, with 5 at "HOLD" or Underperform/SELL. That's a very low rate of overall conviction, but it's understandable. There is a general sentiment of "wait and see" at this time, which is understandable given the expected EPS decline this year. The company might drop down further, and given the complete lack of a yield here, I don't see a convincing argument for conservative investors to give this one a second thought here.

I'm raising my rating to "BUY" - but it's a speculative one, and I'm not yet going in - merely stating that there is now an upside. Going by the recent bout of articles, I will be the first in a long time to call this one a "BUY".

Thesis

Owens & Minor remains a mostly "broken" company, in the sense that it has no investment-grade credit, no dividend, and troubled history. However, the turnaround is still possible - and I'm curious about a dividend resuming here, and improving fundamentals.

I consider OMI a "BUY" at $19.5/share, which makes the company a "BUY" Today. I would check with the rest of the market before going in, however, because there is a somewhat outsized risk component in this investment. As of this article, this is a level we actually have an upside, however.

While the price target is definitely demanding and conservative, consider for a moment what you're investing in, and I believe it will make sense to you.

The company is cheap and with an upside - if you're at the right risk/reward ratio. It's a "BUY" then - but otherwise no.