Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Getinge AB (publ) (GNGBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 18, 2023 12:46 PM ETGetinge AB (publ) (GNGBF), GNGBY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.53K Followers

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCPK:GNGBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mattias Perjos - Chief Executive Officer

Lars Sandstrom - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rickard Anderkrans - Handelsbanken

Mattias Vadsten - SEB

Oliver Reinberg - Kepler Cheuvreux

Erik Cassel - Danske Bank

Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley

Kristofer Liljeberg - Carnegie Investment Bank

Operator

Welcome to the Getinge AB Q2 Presentation for 2023. For the first part of the conference call, the participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Now, I will hand the conference over to CEO, Mattias Perjos, and CFO, Lars Sandstrom. Please go ahead.

Mattias Perjos

Hi, everyone and welcome to today’s conference. This is Mattias Perjos and I am accompanied by our CFO, Lars Sandstrom as well. We can move directly over to Page #2 please.

So if we start with the summary and the key takeaways for the quarter, getting a sales increased organically by 1.3% during the quarter due to the strong performance of surgical workflows, while we had order intake dropped 4.5%, mostly driven by the quality and supply chain challenges that we see in Cardiac Assist plus some market weakness in the bioprocessing part of life science.

The group sales margins and cash flow were negatively impacted by these challenges as well in Cardiac Assist and Cardiopulmonary, in our Acute Care Therapies business area. And this is something that we have informed about already in June. We had an unfavorable mix and inflation that particularly affected also Surgical Workflows and large parts of Life Science and these are areas where we are experiencing longer lead times from order to deliver. And therefore, it’s a bit more difficult to fully compensate by raising prices in the shorter term. So this also have had an impact on us, of course. We continue to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.