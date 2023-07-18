Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Looking Beyond Negative Headlines At AT&T

Jul. 18, 2023 1:55 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)VZ, CMCSA15 Comments
Ironside Research
Summary

  • AT&T Inc. has underperformed the market over the last five years, delivering a negative 20% return to shareholders, while the S&P 500 generated a 75% return in the same time frame.
  • Despite concerns over AT&T's high debt load, the company has made efforts to reduce variable debt, with over 95% of its debt now fixed at an average rate of 4.1%.
  • AT&T's shares are undervalued on a historic basis, and there is reason to think there is little air left to be let out of the balloon.

AT&T To Merge Warner Media With Discovery

Justin Sullivan

Clear Signals

Investors in telecom giant AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) can be forgiven if they find themselves frustrated. AT&T, after all, seems to be under attack from every angle: regulatory, legal, and rising competitive pressure from the increasing commoditization of its services.

Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is opinion and for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Factual errors may exist and will be corrected if identified. The opinion of the author may change at any time and the author is under no obligation to disclose said change. Nothing in this article should be construed as personalized or tailored investment advice. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal, and readers should not utilize anything in our research as a sole decision point for transacting in any security for any reason.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (15)

L
Letterhead6
Today, 3:00 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (274)
T was always going to be a bumpy ride. The lead pipe story has created panic, but the author rightly surmises more smoke than fire. The story has NOT changed. If T can reliably pay debt, shareholders will be very happy over the long term.
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
Today, 3:01 PM
Comments (433)
@Letterhead6 thanks for reading, appreciate the comment!
C
Colorado Oilman
Today, 2:38 PM
Premium
Comments (594)
If this isn't blood on the streets I don't know what is - lots of cash flow predicted by analysts for Q2 though
Can't say the same for QQQ and tech stocks - Long VZ and T from yesterday
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
Today, 3:02 PM
Comments (433)
@Colorado Oilman thanks for reading!
D
DomL
Today, 2:37 PM
Comments (4.57K)
Given all the negative news, value trap, going bk. Is there any good news actually priced in?
S
San Marzano
Today, 2:35 PM
Comments (2.23K)
Negative headlines? Try real hits to stockholder equity to the tune of $225B over 22 years. Wait till Amazon starts marketing a $10 a month cell service. Then you have a dividend elimination and debt restructuring!
D
DomL
Today, 2:37 PM
Comments (4.57K)
@San Marzano with what infrastructure? how will Amazon offer cell service? the infrastructure is massive to build out. The only way, would be for them to buy ATT
K
KittyKat Klean
Today, 2:32 PM
Premium
Comments (1.87K)
Whats the dividend now? Will it be cut?
astute pathways profile picture
astute pathways
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (2.05K)
Every time they reduce debt ,they pile on more through M&A...It will never go away
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
Today, 2:32 PM
Comments (433)
@astute pathways Thanks for reading! I don't think that's an unreasonable concern--the only thing I can point to is a seemingly renewed management focus on reducing net debt from reviewing calls and presentations. As a rule, I have very little faith in what management teams tell investors, so admittedly that's a little bit of a wait and see. However, I think it would be a new level of surprise (and recklessness?) if management went and acquired something with debt with the current debt load and dividend situation.
B
BayBry
Today, 2:37 PM
Premium
Comments (464)
@Ironside Research The CEO who bought WB is gone and the new CEO has been consistent about paying down debt....but also spent a huge amount of money to buy bandwidth rights in the last FCC auction.
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
Today, 2:53 PM
Comments (433)
@BayBry True enough. While the bandwidth buy could be debated, I guess I would say I have a bit more implicit trust in him than the previous guy. I would think that the executive team is capable of looking at the stock and understanding that the market isn't likely to take anything but debt reduction well. Thanks for reading!
H
HoopMac
Today, 2:24 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (99)
A stocks value today for me is always more about its future than about a past. The past is statistical and actual. The future is at its best educated guess, based on most recent trends and actions and estimates.
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (433)
@HoopMac agreed! Thanks for reading!
billduncanbusiness profile picture
billduncanbusiness
Today, 2:03 PM
Comments (217)
“Underperformed the market” might just be the understatement of the year.
