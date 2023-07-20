Kateryna Onyshchuk

Building A Contextual Foundation

I recently performed a deep dive into a more youthful HubSpot (HUBS), and, in that deep dive, I delineated the most salient metrics throughout HubSpot's evolution: Its NRR, its cash on its balance sheet, and its free cash flow margins (or lack thereof).

The purpose of the deep dive was to compare HubSpot, when it was about 10-years-old, to Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) as of today (it's about 10-years-old). I also compared HubSpot at 10-years-old to a handful of other software businesses that are likewise young in the public markets today, as an aside.

For the sake of brevity, I will not belabor that deep dive in this note too much, though the findings are certainly worth noting. I will note them as they pertain to Zoom.

In short, Zoom has an almost befuddling amount of cash on its balance sheet, especially when we consider HubSpot's journey over the last 17 years or so. Zoom, as well as many younger software co.'s in the public markets today, has an exceptional Net Retention Rate [NRR] relative to industry averages and relative to HubSpot's NRR when it was at a similar stage of maturity to Zoom today.

I performed this comparison of HubSpot to Zoom recently in the following manner:

When HUBS was 13-years-old, it had $961M in cash on its balance sheet and $340M in LT debt, so about $600M net cash. ZM, at 13-years-old, has $5.6B in cash and no debt (net cash). As I shared today, we live in the Golden Era of software investing, with many exceptionally high quality names possessing gargantuan cash hoards. HUBS is effectively a CRM/marketing platform for SMBs (and more recently larger enterprises). Countless competitors (though I do not subscribe to scarcity mindset). ZM operates in a de-facto duopoly with its primary competitor being Microsoft (MSFT), a company with whom many, many folks just won't do business.

Zoom also has a substantially higher free cash flow margin, and it essentially only has one competitor in Microsoft, which also competes with HubSpot's business, which is certainly worth noting in our contextualization process.

Free Cash Flow Margin: Zoom and HubSpot Free Cash Flow Margin

To provide further context as to Zoom's current business performance/experience broadly, I think it would be worth your while to study our recent discussion on Snowflake (SNOW):

In short, Snowflake did not grow in the month of April - 0% growth for four straight weeks. That's fairly wild considering the business' product, recent growth rates, and TAM. Further, Snowflake did not always execute perfectly. There were periods where it executed quite poorly over the last seven years or so.

Additionally, as further context, the mighty, "with-room-to-grow" YouTube's sales are currently in decline.

Chart 1A: Enlisting YouTube For Context

With this context as our foundation, let's turn to a consideration of what I have liked about Zoom's core business since I began purchasing the company in 2022.

Buying Zoom For Its Enterprise Business

My thesis for Zoom could be summarized as follows:

We can buy a $2.4B/yr revenue run rate; 80% gross margin; 25%-35% fcf margin enterprise; 112% NRR business for $20B in market cap. In addition to this fairly attractive offer, we get $5.6B in cash and no debt. At this point, I, personally, would be totally sold. This is ridiculously attractive already, as HubSpot clearly illustrated to us. But it does not stop here. Additionally, we get an approximately $2B/yr run rate consumer facing business that produces healthy free cash flow; we're getting this basically for free. It's just a nice little annuity that spins off cash for us, while we build out the next version of our product; while we wait for the macro to improve, both of which will help accelerate growth in the future for the core enterprise business.

We can buy an ~$2.4B enterprise business for $20B in market cap, and we receive... I mean... I don't want to be hyperbolic, but HubSpot very clearly illustrated to us that the $5.6B in cash is an almost unbelievable amount of cash. It's a profound cash hoard, with which we could execute a number of initiates, e.g., value accretive acquisitions or reinvestment into the business to create new products, whereby we reaccelerate growth.

To be sure, Zoom's growth is currently in the gutter. It's non-existent effectively.

In Q1, total revenue came in at $1.105 billion, up 3% year-over-year and 5% in constant currency. This result was approximately $20 million above the high end of our guidance. Our Enterprise business grew 13% year-over-year and represented 57% of total revenue, up from 52% a year ago. (Later in the call) The number of Enterprise customers grew 9% year-over-year to approximately 215,900. Our trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for Enterprise customers in Q1 came in at 112%. We saw 23% year-over-year growth in the up-market as we ended the quarter with 3,580 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue. These customers represent 29% of revenue, up from 24% in Q1 of FY ‘23, and span diverse industries such as healthcare, education, government, and more. Kelly Steckelberg, CFO, Q1 2023 Earnings Call

Zoom's Challenged Growth

Zoom Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

But, while Zoom's growth has been challenged, I think a few ideas are worth considering here:

Snowflake did not grow in April. So, 0% growth for four straight weeks. YouTube's sales are in decline. I hear nary a peep about the death of these platforms despite their challenged growth. Zoom performed the following feat of growth over the last six years: "ZM has expanded its share count from 270M to 305M in the last 6 years. It has grown sales from about $60M to $4.5B+. So, in the equation of fcf/share, shares have expanded by 13%, and sales, as a proxy for fcf, have expanded by 7,400%?"

Zoom ~74x'd sales in just six years.

Outside of perhaps Alphabet (GOOGL) circa 2002, I'm fairly confident that there's never been a company that has achieved this level of growth at Zoom's scale.

To this end, I think it's worth asking: How much more could we expect from this business? Does it not seem likely that they may need a year or a few to stabilize from "once-in-a-century" growth?

And, if Mr. Eric Yuan could achieve those growth rates after building Cisco's (CSCO) WebEx originally (then quitting and moving onto build Zoom), shouldn't we expect that he replicate this ability to restart and build from scratch again?

Zoom Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

It seems likely to me that Mr. Yuan, now with more resources than ever, but ostensibly the same number of doubters as ever (if not more today), will be able to replicate his entrepreneurial success yet again in the years and decade ahead. He did so throughout the transition to an Internet-powered world. He did so throughout the transition to a cloud-powered world. I believe he has what it takes to perform this feat yet again.

I think Mr. Market has a good point in pricing Zoom in the way it's priced presently, but this is effectively taunting Mike Tyson in his prime. It's like Mr. Market standing in the ring with Mike Tyson and taunting him, stating, "Can't him me! You can't do it!"

I think Mr. Yuan understands this challenge, and I think he will rise to the occasion just as he has over the last 20-plus years, during which he has produced entrepreneurial success after success. And, if we get a little help from the macro, I believe Zoom's valuation will re-rate 100% higher even without Mr. Yuan surmounting Mr. Market's challenge.

On the subject of nearly flat growth in Zoom's enterprise business, which is certainly a concern for me, though one that I believe could be overcome, I found the following exchange insightful:

Shebly Seyrafi: So you're implicitly guiding for your enterprise growth rate to decelerate to something like 6% in Q2 and maybe 3% to 4% in the back half. (Louis interjecting here: Objectively, this is paltry/bad/undesirable growth, which needs to be reaccelerated/addressed concertedly.) It was only double-digits in the past. So I know you have a lot of changes this year with the sales force, et cetera. After this year, or do you target double-digit growth in enterprise or is it like an upper single-digit growth rate? And also related, the Online business is stabilizing for the next few quarters, it looks like Q4, that means zero growth versus negative growth. Is it a growth business afterwards as well? (My thesis does not rely on the online business being a growth business. We'd be OK with it, like Garena in Sea (SE), simply spinning off hundreds of millions in free cash flow with which we can reaccelerate growth in other, more long term-oriented vectors.) So I'm just looking after this year is online a growth business is enterprise low double-digits or upper single-digit growth rate business. Kelly Steckelberg: All the investments that we are making today are focused on growing the top line and investing in ways to do that for the future for both online and the direct business. So that's innovation. It's expanding our platform. It's focusing on investing in the go-to-market teams in terms of what we've talked about earlier, like the contact center, adding a leader to Europe, really focusing on marketing in the right way. And we haven't obviously given FY '25 guidance, but the goal is, and we've talked about before, starting to see reacceleration of growth as we exit FY '24 (calendar year 2023) and having that continue into FY '25 (calendar year 2024). And we're so early in the year of FY '24, but lining up everything to anticipate reacceleration as we exit the year. Kelly Steckelberg, CFO, Q1 2023 Earnings Call

To close out this section, I wanted to add Zoom's thinking on its online business, which, again, I think could simply be a cash flow producing asset that does not grow but gives us solid capital with which to reaccelerate growth in other vectors.

As I mentioned in the quarterly milestones, our Online business improved meaningfully in the quarter as it benefited from many initiatives including the price increase and buy flow optimization. In addition, we saw Online average monthly churn decrease to 3.1%, from 3.6% in Q1 of FY ‘23, and 3.4% last quarter. We are pleased that this part of our business is stabilizing sooner than expected. Kelly Steckelberg, CFO, Q1 2023 Earnings Call

If it becomes anything else, then that will simply be a nice surprise.

Zoom's Moat At Universities

I would like to thank Virginia Tech for expanding our relationship by adding more than 10,000 Zoom Phone seats as well as Zoom Contact Center to their Zoom Meetings deployment. We brought responsiveness, reliability and regulatory compliance to this large expansion and Virginia Tech leverage Zoom’s unified communications platform to build a next-gen solution integrated across meetings, phone and contact center, to serve the entire university community. Eric Yuan, CEO, Q1 2023 Earnings Call

We have discussed Zoom's moat with university systems around the world. Universities cannot select Microsoft Teams because a large chunk of students do not use Windows devices, and, generally speaking, Microsoft products are not very compatible with Apple devices.

There's also the element of Zoom having a more premium brand and having a greater brand recognition with college students and university professors who need a neutral platform on which to connect.

The Cash Hoard

Zoom's cash hoard is... I mean... what can I say to do this justice while avoiding excessive exuberance?

So $5.6B in cash and no debt, alongside 35%+ free cash flow margins (which will come down to be sure) is profoundly exceptional at just about 10 years of corporate maturity.

We ended the quarter with approximately $5.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash. We had operating cash flow in the quarter of $418 million, as compared to $526 million in Q1 of last year. Free cash flow was $397 million, as compared to $501 million in Q1 of last year. Our operating cash flow and free cash flow margins were 37.9% and 35.9%, respectively. Kelly Steckelberg, CFO, Q1 2023 Earnings Call

It gives the business an inordinate about of stability, optionality, and ability to reaccelerate growth.

Zoom Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

It's truly, truly an incredible amount of cash.

I would likely buy Zoom at these levels with 1/10th of its cash balance.

And $5.6B in cash and no debt is an exceptionally attractive component of the business as of today.

Concluding Thoughts: The Splunk Example

I have owned and written about Splunk (SPLK) since 2020, and I originally entered the position at about ~$184/share.

Shortly after entering the position, which was predicted to some degree on the guidance that Splunk's former CEO had set forth, the company proceeded to miss their formerly stated guidance, and the business has not lived up to that guidance since, with Splunk recently growing at about 12% in Q1 2023.

Recently, a reader, Waterman101, discussed the Zoom thesis with me, and one of his, in my opinion, correct contentions was that Zoom needed to get its house in order.

I believe he is certainly correct in stating that, However, from our experience and from studying some of the best investments of all time by the likes of Mr. Warren Buffett, we know that, oftentimes, the best time to begin purchasing a business is when its house gets a little messy.

With those ideas as our platform, I further shared recently,

I think there's a lot of truth to your take on "Zoom getting its house in order" waterman101 That said, it's my belief that the best time to buy a fantastic company is when its house gets a bit messy. It's worth studying SPLK here: In 2014, it could do no wrong and traded to 25x EV/sales or thereabouts. We recently finally eclipsed the share price at which it traded in 2014. We have been getting very excited about SPLK in the last six months, as our thesis is finally fully materializing. It's also worth noting that SPLK guided for 30% annualized in 2020, and it's not even come close to that. Zoom did recently restructure its sales org in an attempt to reaccelerate growth, but... I mean... what are the odds this team can pull it off? This is the team that achieved this: "Zoom has expanded its share count from 270M to 305M in the last 6 years. It has grown sales from about $60M to $4.5B. So, in the equation of fcf/share, shares have expanded by 13%, and sales, as a proxy for fcf, have expanded by 7,400%?" Zoom's cash generation and accumulation in enterprise SaaS for a 13 year old company has been unrivaled. Nothing like it for such a young company. Are the odds tilted towards they will be stuck forever or are they tilted towards they can reaccelerate growth? I suppose that's the question we must all ask ourselves. I personally believe Mr. Yuan can take Zoom to the next level and create a Salesforce (CRM)-like enterprise over time. I feel this way about TWLO as well. Splunk has been working on getting its house in order for the last 6 or so years. I think it will be proven that the worst time to buy it was when its house was in order in 2014, and the best time to buy it was when its house was messy over the last, more specifically, 3 years, during which there was tons of controversy.

Ultimately, only time and Mr. Yuan's/Zoom's execution will be the arbiter, and I'm grateful for the lively discussion!