krblokhin

Introduction

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN), a Delaware-based clinical-stage biopharma firm established in 2020, focuses on developing transformative medicines. After a quiet start, the company acquired licenses for izokibep from Affibody AB in 2021, a potential treatment for inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. Acelyrin later acquired ValenzaBio in 2023, adding additional assets including lonigutamab and SLRN-517. The same year, it executed a reverse stock split at 1.972-for-1 ratio and successfully completed its IPO, issuing 34.5 million shares at $18 per share, grossing $621 million. Following the IPO, its redeemable convertible preferred stocks converted into Class A common stocks, which then reclassified as common stocks.

Recent developments: On June 1st, IL-17 inhibitor, Cosentyx (NVS), was approved in the EU for adults with active, moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa that don't respond to conventional therapy.

On June 26, Acelyrin's shares soared 35% after rival MoonLake (MLTX) reported positive Phase 2 results for sonelokimab, a similar drug to Acelyrin's izokibep (IL-17 inhibitor), both treating hidradenitis suppurativa.

Data by YCharts

Q1 2023 Earnings

Let's first review financials. Acelyrin ended Q1 2023 with $289.2 million in cash, which swelled to $862.9 million post-IPO, expected to fund operations well beyond key milestones. Research and development expenses surged to $167.9 million, largely due to a one-time $123.1 million expense and a $10 million license payment associated with the ValenzaBio acquisition. General and administrative expenses also grew to $11.9 million, reflecting the company's expansion in personnel and services. The company reported a net loss of $176.5 million, significantly higher than the previous year, largely due to costs associated with the ValenzaBio acquisition.

MoonLake's Sonelokimab & Acelyrin's Izokibep for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

The MIRA study demonstrated the efficacy of MoonLake's sonelokimab in managing hidradenitis suppurativa. By the 12th week, the 120mg dosage surpassed the placebo by 29 percentage points on HiSCR75 (p=0.0002) and by 38 percentage points on HiSCR50 (p<0.0001), signifying a marked enhancement in outcomes. Other measurements such as HiSCR90, enhancements in IHS4 scores, reductions in counts of abscess/nodule and draining tunnels, and patient-reported pain and life quality metrics also indicated significant statistical improvements. Consistency in the safety profile was observed in comparison to prior studies, with no new safety issues emerging.

Back in March, Acelyrin had presented data at the 2023 AAD Annual Meeting, showing that izokibep produced high HiSCR responses at 12 weeks in a Phase 2b/3 trial for hidradenitis suppurativa, including HiSCR100 in moderate to severe patients. Top-line results for Part B of this trial are expected in Q3 2023. A 46-week Phase 2 trial in Psoriatic Arthritis showed continuing improvements with an 80mg dose every two weeks, including complete resolution of enthesitis in 89% of participants. Both data sets support izokibep's high potency and small size leading to significant benefits for patients. Compared to MoonLake's sonelokimab, izokibep also showed promising results but direct comparison awaits the release of Acelyrin's top-line results, expected in Q3 2023. Acelyrin is also conducting a second confirmatory Phase 3 that is actively enrolling.

Izokibep: A Potential Game-Changer for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Hidradenitis suppurativa [HS] is a chronic, inflammatory skin condition often linked to significant pain and a reduced quality of life. Currently, the treatment options for HS are limited. The primary treatment is Humira (adalimumab) (ABBV), an anti-TNF alpha therapy that significantly benefits many patients, but it may not completely address the disease in all cases. Additional treatments involve systemic or topical antibiotics, hormonal therapies, and occasionally surgical procedures. However, these options still leave a considerable unmet need, requiring the development of new therapeutic strategies.

IL-17 inhibitors, such as izokibep, already approved for conditions like plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (for example, Cosentyx and Taltz), represent a promising new category of treatments for HS. If izokibep gets approval and becomes one of the first IL-17 inhibitors for HS to hit the U.S. market, it could substantially reshape the HS treatment landscape. Early data suggest that izokibep is effective in achieving high levels of HS Clinical Response (HiSCR), including HiSCR100, and appears to be well-tolerated. Thus, it could potentially be a strong competitor to, or complement existing treatments like Humira.

In terms of market opportunities, there is a clear need for more pharmaceutical options in the treatment of HS, given the limited number of effective treatments currently available. If izokibep receives approval, it has the potential to capture a considerable portion of the market. Research and Markets predicts that the global HS market will reach a value of $2.24 billion by 2030. Izokibep could be utilized as a standalone treatment or in conjunction with existing therapies such as Humira, particularly for patients who have not responded adequately to current treatments.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In conclusion, Acelyrin's commitment to pioneering innovative therapies, as reflected in its work with izokibep, places it in a strong position in the biopharma industry. Despite the financial burden of recent acquisitions and R&D, Acelyrin has proven its ability to attract substantial funding, as highlighted by the post-IPO cash increase, ensuring its capability to progress key clinical trials.

The approval of izokibep could fill a significant gap in the treatment landscape of HS, particularly for patients unresponsive to existing therapies like Humira. The fact that the stock price soared after MoonLake's positive results for a similar drug suggests market confidence in the potential of izokibep. Given the dearth of effective treatments for HS, if izokibep proves successful, Acelyrin could seize a substantial market share.

As an investor, Acelyrin's future looks promising to me. The company's positioning for a breakthrough in HS treatment, strong financial backing, and the opportunity for diversification with several drug candidates in the pipeline contribute to this positive outlook. Thus, I would advise taking a "Buy" stance on Acelyrin's stock. Despite the inherent risks associated with the biotech industry, including clinical trials and regulatory approvals, Acelyrin seems to be a promising bet, with its $2B market valuation demonstrating its potential for growth. In the near future, investors should closely monitor the top-line results of izokibep's Phase 2b/3 trial, which could substantially affect Acelyrin's valuation. I assign a high probability of success, but keep in mind the elevated expectations due to the presence of other IL-17 inhibitors in development for HS.

Risks to Thesis

When the facts change, I change my mind.

While I stand by my 'Buy' recommendation for Acelyrin, it's critical to remember that every investment carries inherent risks. In the biopharmaceutical sector, these risks are often more pronounced due to the nature of drug development and approval processes.

First, the clinical trial results. While izokibep's trial data looks promising, nothing is guaranteed until the full data from Phase 3 trials is evaluated and the drug is approved by regulatory bodies like the FDA. Failure to meet the end goals of these trials could significantly affect Acelyrin's market position and valuation.

Second, the competitive landscape could pose a challenge. If other companies bring similar drugs to market before Acelyrin or if competitors' drugs prove to be more effective, it could limit the commercial potential of izokibep.

Third, manufacturing and commercialization hurdles. Scaling up from clinical trial quantities to commercial production can pose unforeseen challenges that could delay or halt drug market launch.

Finally, the broader economic and market conditions could also pose risks. Regulatory changes, shifts in healthcare policy, and general economic downturns could impact the biopharma industry and, by extension, Acelyrin's performance.