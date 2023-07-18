Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cautiously Optimistic On Commodities

Jul. 18, 2023 1:45 PM ETUSO, UNG, UGAZF, UCO, BNO, SCO, BOIL, USL, DBO, UGA, KOLD, USOI, NRGU, UNL, OILK, DBE, OILX, GRNTF, USAI, JJETF, VDE, VENAX, VITAX, OLOXF, XLE, IYE, OIH, IXC, RYE, PXI, FXN, FCG, PSCE, FILL, FENY, FTXN, HDRO, SOLR, CNRG, PXE, PXJ, IEO, IEZ, XES, XOP, CRAK, HJEN, HYDR, KRBN, GRN, CRBN, SMOG, KEUA, KCCA, KSET, BSEA
Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
4.14K Followers

Summary

  • While caution in some areas of the commodities space may be prudent, there are also reasons for optimism.
  • Given the still-uncertain economic environment combined with the rise in equity valuations, we believe taking a more cautious stance is prudent at this time.
  • Energy transition themes remain front and center for many investors, but these themes are evolving as aspirations collide with the realization that they may not happen as fast as initially expected.

Shot of a handsome young businessman using a digital tablet while working late in his office

PeopleImages

By Frederick Fromm, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst, Franklin Equity Group

While caution in some areas of the commodities space may be prudent, there are also reasons for optimism, according to Fred Fromm, portfolio manager, Franklin Equity Group. He offers his mid-year outlook and

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
4.14K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management and K2 investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $908 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2014. For more information, please call 1-800/DIAL BEN® or visit franklinresources.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.