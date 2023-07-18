Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ocado Group plc (OCDGF) H1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 18, 2023 2:30 PM ETOcado Group plc (OCDGF), OCDDY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.54K Followers

Ocado Group plc (OTCPK:OCDGF) H1 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rick Haythornthwaite - Chairman

Tim Steiner - Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Daintith - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Coulter - Citi

William Woods - Bernstein

Luke Holbrook - Morgan Stanley

Marcus Diebel - JPMorgan

Sreedhar Mahamkali - UBS

Andrew Gwynn - BNP Paribas Exane

Rick Haythornthwaite

Good morning. Welcome to you all to the Half Year Results for Ocado and Financial Year 2023. As you will have seen from the RNS this morning, we have made good progress against all of our strategic objectives over the last 6 months. Tim and Stephen will focus this morning on the real tangible results that we made and concrete progress against those strategic objectives. And in particular, we're going to focus on 4 areas where there's been particular discussion and debate in the market; we'll look at the operational and financial results, in particular driving EBITDA, driving cash flow, driving down costs. And second, really, I know a lot of you have interest in the Partner Success program that we've been driving to make sure that we can help our partners improve their results and what they get out of OSP. And then, of course, Ocado Intelligent Automation prospect of deals in the non-grocery sector. And then the recovery plans and the program for the Ocado Retail results.

So Tim and Stephen will cover those in a few minutes. I've often spoken about really Ocado being a cauldron of creativity. And I'd say that it still remains very much that. I think as we work with our partners help them deliver for their customers gold standard online grocery, I mean, it very much is part of that, just as is a culture of collaboration. As I look around the company, it's very, very

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.