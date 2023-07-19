Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AbbVie: Dancing On Humira's Grave

Jul. 19, 2023 10:00 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)2 Comments
Vera Glebova profile picture
Vera Glebova
1.03K Followers

Summary

  • AbbVie's flagship drug Humira is facing competition from biosimilars, but the company is expected to offset revenue losses in the segment with Skyrizi & Rinvoq.
  • Two real growth drivers for AbbVie are Oncology and Neuroscience segments.
  • Oncology and neuroscience should grow through 2030 with CAGRs of 11.38% and 10.79%, respectively.

Дорогие лекарства. Медицинское страхование. Наркомании. Деньги и таблетки.

Irina Vodneva/iStock via Getty Images

Main thesis

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was left far behind the broader market due to negative sales expectations for Humira, which faced competition from competitors earlier this year. However, I believe Humira's sales decline is already factored into revenue

This article was written by

Vera Glebova profile picture
Vera Glebova
1.03K Followers
Individual investor with three-year experience. Current student, studying economics and finance. Exploring opportunities to invest in this tough market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ABBV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

V
Valuestocks007
Today, 10:52 AM
Premium
Comments (9.43K)
This company has a pretty good long term record... I am adding on these pullbacks and dripping my dividends!
S
Seeburto
Today, 10:39 AM
Premium
Comments (3.53K)
Agree, but easier to plan for success than to achieve it. We'll see how ABBV does.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.