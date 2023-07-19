Khosrork

If it seems like the market has lost its mind, that's because, for many investors, that's true.

Fear has been replaced by fear of missing out. It might not seem like a bear market anymore, but the 2022 bear market isn't over just yet.

In this bear market, we've seen cycles of despair followed by euphoria just a few weeks later.

The Posterchild for This AI Bubble

FAST Graphs, FactSet

The Nasdaq had to rebalance its portfolio to reduce the top six names to comply with regulations about too much concentration in institutional portfolios.

Motley Fool

The top six names, including Alphabet (GOOG), comprised 55% of the Nasdaq 100-Index (NDX). The last time Nasdaq had to do a special rebalancing like this was 12 years ago.

That's how crazy things have gone. Don't get me wrong; I'm not saying that the Nasdaq is tech bubble crazy. It's "just" 35% historically overvalued, trading at 27X forward earnings.

An 82% crash, like from 2000 to 2002, is NOT coming.

But hopium-inspired euphoria is gripping parts of Wall Street, and that's why today I want to point out that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is one of the best anti-bubble, "anti-stupid" dividend growth alternatives to this market madness you can buy.

The Opportunity In Bristol-Myers...

Ycharts

Bristol is trading at 52-week lows, down 22% in the last few months.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

The last time Bristol was this undervalued was July of 2021, and if you bought at the anti-bubble 7.5X earnings back then, you've made a healthy 10% annual total return.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

That is the power of deep value anti-bubble blue-chip investing. Even if the price crashes later, it's hard not to make a good return.

So why does Wall Street hate Bristol this year? Why is it plumbing new 52-week lows when the S&P 500 (SP500) is up almost 20% and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) about 40%?

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Why has BMY gone nowhere for seven years if you bought it at the insane bubble peak of 2016?

The bank said Bristol-Myers was facing a "meaningful" revenue decline due to its relatively high exposure to both LOE and price negotiations under the US Inflation Reduction Act." - HSBC.

Bristol is facing patent cliffs, which all big pharma face occasionally.

There is a reason you don't pay 31X earnings for a pharma, no matter how red-hot its sales might be at the time. Those sales won't last.

FactSet Research Terminal

In 2022, Chemotherapy drug Revlimid and Atrial Fibrillation (heart drug) Eliquis generated $21 billion in sales. Revlimid lost EU patent protection in 2022 and lost U.S. protection in 2026. This is why, by 2028, analysts expect sales to fall about 97% to just $283 million, down from $10 billion when patents were in place.

Eliquis had its protections extended to 2026 last year by the U.S. patent office, but by 2028 is also expected to see significant sales declines.

Adept at partnerships and acquisitions, Bristol-Myers Squibb has built a strong portfolio of drugs and a robust pipeline. This strategy is seen with its large acquisition of Celgene, which netted the firm an excellent pipeline and a strong entrenchment in blood cancer. We believe the strong overall pipeline helps support its wide moat." - Morningstar.

There is a reason why Moody's expects the drug industry's profits to grow at 4% over time. Patent cliffs create a hamster-wheel that must be constantly overcome.

Sales share of leading pharmaceutical products at risk in the U.S. due to approaching drug patent expiries as of 2022

Statista

Revlimid was 40% of BMY's sales in 2022; combined with Eliquis, that's 58% of sales. Factor in cancer blockbuster Opdivo at another 13%, and you get 71% of 2022 sales losing patent protection by 2028.

This is why BMY is so unpopular. But like any good drug maker, BMY has been preparing for this for years.

anemia treatment Reblozyl

multiple sclerosis treatment Zeposia

plaque psoriasis therapy Sotyktu.

This is just a handful of the new drugs launched since 2019 to combat the patent cliffs on Revlimid, Eliquis, and Opdivo.

Last quarter's total sales from those new drugs were $723 million, a drop compared to the $29 billion 2022 sales from those three blockbusters.

But those drugs are expected to scale to $10 billion to $13 billion by 2025. And let's not forget that for the next 3.5 years, Eliquis is expected to remain a powerhouse profit engine, and Opdivo is protected until 2028.

Projected top 10 pharmaceutical products by U.S. revenue in 2026 (in million U.S. dollars)

Statista

And BMY has a deep pipeline designed to keep generating slow but steady growth over time.

Bristol-Myers

BMY spends between $9 and $10 billion yearly on R&D, the 7th largest R&D budget in the industry.

DrugDiscoveryTrends

How does that compare to sales?

DrugDiscoveryTrends

BMY is spending 21% of sales on R&D, and its overall cash return on invested capital, including R&D, is a healthy 15%.

Why The Experts Aren't Worried And You Shouldn't Either

According to Ben Graham's formula, BMY's stock price is trading at 7.1X forward earnings, pricing in -2.8% annual growth forever.

Even with patent cliffs through 2028, BMY is expected to grow at 2.3% annually.

That's not an impressive growth rate by any stretch, but you don't have to have a Ph.D. in Mathematics to tell that 2.3% is more than -2.8%.

OK, maybe BMY isn't shrinking long-term, but what about the balance sheet? Maybe that $74 billion Celgene acquisition added so much debt that the company's survival is at risk?

S&P credit rating A+ stable: 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Moody's credit rating A2 (A equivalent) stable: 0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk.

FactSet Research Terminal

Debt is irrelevant; only the ability to use debt productivity and service it safely matters. Rating agencies consider 3X debt/EBITDA (cash flow) safe for the pharma industry.

BMY's leverage ratio is 1.9X and is expected to fall to 1.5X within a year.

Interest coverage (pre-tax profit/interest expense) of 8+ is considered safe, and here are BMY's interest coverage ratios:

2022: 15.9

2023 consensus: 18.3

2024 consensus: 22.5

2025 consensus: 26.9

2026 consensus: 21.2

2027 consensus: 22.9.

BMY's ability to service its A-rated debt, which has an average cost of 2.88% compared to 15% cash returns on invested capital, is rock solid.

They have $14.3 billion in cash and borrowing power and just $5 billion in debt maturing by the end of next year.

Bond market betting millions BMY will be around in 2097

FactSet Research Terminal

The bond market is confident that BMY will outlive us all and is willing to pay over 100 cents on the dollar for BMY's bonds maturing in 2097.

FactSet Research Terminal

The bond market's real-time bankruptcy risk estimates show that in the last six months, while BMY's price was steadily falling, the "smart money" on Wall Street was estimating a steadily lower risk of default.

So that's analysts, management, rating agencies, and the bond market, who collectively make up the expert consensus on BMY. And they all conclude that BMY is a high-quality, slow but steady long-term growth recession-resistant dividend blue-chip.

So let's look at BMY's dividend safety to ensure this is a potentially wonderful anti-bubble dividend opportunity.

Dividend Is Very Safe

DK dividend safety: 81%, very safe, 2% severe recession dividend cut risk.

We've just seen that BMY's long-term growth consensus is positive, thanks to a strong pipeline of future expected mega-blockbusters.

We've seen how the balance sheet is A-rated with low leverage and strong interest coverage.

We've seen how they have plenty of cash to fund their robust and efficient R&D efforts.

And we've seen how the bond market is so confident in BMY's falling fundamental risk they are willing to pay more than 100 cents on the dollar for its 2097 bonds.

BMY's dividend has a 16-year growth streak. And even more impressively, it hasn't cut its dividend for at least 52 years.

Annual dividend cost $4.9 billion.

FactSet Research Terminal

BMY's free cash flow is expected to remain stable through 2028 despite the patent cliffs, and $15.5 billion in buybacks is expected to keep the dividend cost roughly equal.

BMY's free cash flow payout ratio is 30% today and is expected to rise to 34% in the coming years.

That's compared to a 60% safety guideline from rating agencies.

So to summarize:

BMY is not a dying company

bond market thinks it will be around for at least 74 years

rating agencies not worried

management not worried

27 analyst consensus not worried

dividend very safe

a likely future dividend aristocrat.

Bristol: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

DK quality rating: 82% very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN

DK safety dividend safety rating: 81% very safe (2% severe recession cut risk)

Current Price: $61.85

Fair Value: $90.64

Discount: 32%

Yield: 3.7%

Growth Consensus: 2.3%

Long-Term Total Return Potential: 6.0%.

BMY isn't necessarily a "buy and hold forever" stock unless the growth estimates increase over time.

Total Returns Since 1985

Portfolio Visualizer Premium Portfolio Visualizer Premium

So does that mean you shouldn't buy BMY trading at 7.1X cash-adjusted earnings? The same valuation that Mark Cuban gets on Shark Tank?

Bristol 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Bristol 2029 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Due to patent cliffs, BMY's consensus return potential is 100% through 2025 and just 20% more through 2029.

consider selling 50% at a 100% profit to eliminate the fundamental risk of losing money and redeploy into faster-growing opportunities

if the growth consensus improves, you capture the additional upside with no risk to you.

Risk Profile: Why Bristol-Myers Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

Risk Profile Summary

Bristol is exposed to risks facing the entire pharmaceutical group, including generic threats, decreasing pricing power owing to managed-care constraints, and product liability cases. From a product-specific standpoint, we believe the firm's largest pipeline risk surrounds its next-generation immunotherapy drugs, which could develop into major blockbusters or fail in the market, depending on clinical data. Also, the Celgene acquisition adds financial risk due to the large amount of debt needed to finance the deal. Overall, we assign the firm a Morningstar Uncertainty Rating of Medium. Our Uncertainty Rating for Bristol is not materially affected by environmental, social, and governance risks, although we see access to basic services (tied to drug pricing) as the biggest ESG risk that the firm needs to manage. Bristol generates close to 70% of total sales in the U.S. (higher relative to peers) so additional major pricing reforms could weigh on sales and margins. Additionally, we assume a more than 50% probability of Bristol seeing future costs related to product governance ESG risks (such as off-label marketing or litigation related to side effects), and model base-case annual legal costs at 1% of non-GAAP net income (on the low end relative to peers based on Bristol’s product portfolio being less prone to possible litigation)." - Morningstar.

BMY's Risk Profile Includes

regulatory/political risk (IRA allows for some Medicare negotiations of drug prices)

disruption risk (PBM's and additional Medicare drug price negotiation, Medicare for All)

M&A risk: the lifeblood of the industry

R&D risk: drug trial failures can result in significant growth outlook volatility

labor retention risk: the tightest job market in 54 years

currency risk

31% of sales from outside the U.S.

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management

DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.

S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting their risk model

which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics

50% of metrics are industry specific

this risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades.

The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.

BMY Scores 73rd Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management

S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

customer relationship management

climate strategy adaptation

corporate governance

brand management.

BMY's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 193rd Best In The Master List (61st Percentile In The Master List)

Classification S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile Risk-Management Interpretation Risk-Management Rating BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL 100 Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world) Very Low Risk Strong ESG Stocks 86 Very Good Very Low Risk Foreign Dividend Stocks 77 Good, Bordering On Very Good Low Risk Ultra SWANs 74 Good Low Risk Bristol-Myers 73 Good Low Risk Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average (Bordering On Good) Low Risk Low Volatility Stocks 65 Above-Average Low Risk Master List average 61 Above-Average Low Risk Dividend Kings 60 Above-Average Low Risk Hyper-Growth stocks 59 Average, Bordering On Above-Average Medium Risk Dividend Champions 55 Average Medium Risk Monthly Dividend Stocks 41 Average Medium Risk Click to enlarge

BMY's risk-management consensus is in the top 39% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as

Merck ( MRK ): Ultra SWAN

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ): Ultra SWAN dividend king

Illinois Tool Works ( ITW ): Ultra SWAN dividend king

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): Ultra SWAN dividend king

Home Depot ( HD ): Ultra SWAN.

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and BMY is good at managing theirs, according to S&P.

How We Monitor BMY's Risk Profile

27 analysts

Two credit rating agencies

29 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

and the bond market for real-time fundamental risk-assessment updates.

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes.

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: If You Want A Safe Place To Park Smart Money In This Stupid Market, Consider Bristol-Myers

Stocks are never a bond alternative, and my recommendations are not meant to imply a stock will go up in a bear market just because it's undervalued.

However, if a blue-chip like Bristol is trading at anti-bubble valuations, such as a P/E tied for the lowest in 20 years? Well, the odds are on your side that BMY is a great defensive, recession-resistant high-yield anti-bubble bargain to buy now.

This dominant big pharma name has an A+ credit rating and an impeccable dividend history. One that includes 52 years without a dividend cut and a 16-year dividend growth streak that spans the Great Recession.

Right now Bristol, thanks to the market's pessimism about its patent cliffs, is trading at just 7.1X cash-adjusted earnings. That's the same valuation as Shark Tank deals!

Yes, you can get a Mark Cuban-like bargain, but for one of the world's greatest companies!

One that could double by the end of 2025, a level of return that the S&P can't hope to match without the mother of all bubbles.

This is what I mean by "it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market." Something wonderful is always on sale, even in an AI-mania bubble!

If you buy Bristol, you can have confidence in your dividend and the fact that you are making the anti-stupid choice in a very stupid market.