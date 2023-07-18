nespix

I think MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC) is one of the best companies in the business development industry, capable of outperforming the market over time. Its $2.39 billion investment portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans to middle market companies with a weighted average yield of 11% positions it well to capitalize on rising demand and higher interest rates in my view. Additionally, the company's strict underwriting policies and portfolio diversification strategy reduce portfolio-related risks. Its stock is currently trading at low valuations, with a number of other financial and fundamental indicators pointing to further gains.

Why Does MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Look Attractive?

The stock market provides a diverse range of stocks from 11 industries. Some of these stocks outperform in bull markets, while others help investors generate consistent returns while lowering risk in bear markets. However, only a few stock categories have the potential to outperform the S&P 500 in both bullish and bearish market conditions. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation is one such appealing option in my opinion. The company operates as a business development firm, focusing on middle-market companies in a variety of industries.

Over the last three years, when the stock market experienced two bull markets and one bear market, MidCap Financial generated nearly double the total returns of the broader market index. In the 2021 bull market, the company's total returns of 36% outperformed the S&P 500's returns of 30%, while its total returns of -11% outperformed the S&P 500's negative return of 18% in the 2022 bear market. As the stock market resumed its bullish trend in 2023, MidCap once again demonstrated its ability to outperform the broader market index in any market condition. MFIC has generated a total return of 19% so far in 2023, compared to the S&P 500's total return of 18%. Total returns are the sum of share price and dividends. The S&P 500's returns are primarily driven by price growth, with dividends accounting for a small portion of total returns. On the other hand, a sizable portion of MidCap's total returns come from dividends. For instance, dividends accounted for half of MidCap's total returns over the past three years.

Are Returns From MidCap Financial Sustainable?

Before delving into income and earnings to determine dividend sustainability and share price appreciation, let us first look at the broader market dynamic for BDCs and whether MidCap Financial’s portfolio is well-positioned to thrive in current and future conditions. This is critical because macroeconomic factors and portfolio management strategies directly influence BDC income and earnings.

The demand for direct lending has been rising quickly over the past few years, but it has really taken off since the Fed changed its interest rate policy in 2022. Tanner Powell, CEO of MidCap Financial, also stated during an earnings call that recent events may cause banks to stop lending, which will accelerate the current shift to non-bank lenders. He added that the Fed's rate hike policy has made these opportunities more appealing. Tanner Powell pointed out that the high base rate and enhanced OID enabled MFIC to achieve an asset yield of around 11% today, up from 7.5% a year ago. Here, we can draw the conclusion that increasing asset yields and robust demand point to generally favorable market conditions for BDCs and direct lending businesses.

Let us now examine MidCap Financial's portfolio management approach to see how it manages risk while taking advantage of market trends. With 141 companies in 25 industries, the company's portfolio is well-diversified. Furthermore, the portfolio is made up of a variety of loan types, with leveraged loans accounting for 76% of the total portfolio. Leveraged loans generally have higher interest rates than other loan types, making them potentially more profitable. Aside from diversification, the company took a number of other steps to safeguard its portfolio. For example, 94% of its loan portfolio is first lien, 86% is sponsored, and 100% of its loans are floating rates. Overall, its average weighted yield of 11.3% reflects its ability to capitalize on market trends, while non-accruals of only 0.4% of the portfolio demonstrate its strong underwriting policies.

Following a discussion of broader market dynamics and portfolio management, let us now examine its earnings growth potential and dividend sustainability. It appears that the company's portfolio management strategy, combined with high demand for direct lending and higher interest rates, is assisting in generating solid financial growth and profitability. MidCap Financial earned $0.45 per share in net investment income in the first quarter of 2023, up from $0.43 per share in the previous quarter. Steady growth in net investment income enabled the company to increase its first-quarter distribution by 2.7% to $0.38 per share. Aside from a dividend increase, there is a good chance that shareholders will receive supplemental dividends in 2023. This is due to the possibility of earnings growth in the coming quarters. Wall Street predicts that its full-year earnings will be around $1.80 per share. This would be less than its annual dividend of $1.52 cents per share, implying a payout ratio of around 85%. As MidCap is a BDC, it is required to distribute 90% of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore, I think there is room for supplemental dividends in 2023.

Cheap Valuations And Strong Quant Buy Ratings

MidCap's shares are up about 12% so far in 2023, extending a twelve-month gain to 18%. Despite recent share price gains, the stock appears to be undervalued in terms of valuation and net asset value. MFIC is currently trading at 7.39 times forward earnings and 0.86 times forward book value, versus the sector median of 9 times and 0.97 times, respectively. Furthermore, its shares are currently trading around $13, a 15% decrease from its net asset value of $15.18 per share. Aside from valuations, key share price drivers such as income and earnings growth are supporting the upside. Broader market trends such as the Fed’s rate hike policy and increasing demand for direct lending are also likely to support the price upside.

Quantitative analysis also shows that MFIC is one of the best stocks in the BDC industry. It received a strong buy rating and ranked fifth out of 94 industry peers, with a quantitative score of 4.75. MFIC received high marks on all five quantitative factors. The A plus score on valuations indicates that the stock is trading at a discount, whereas a A minus score on momentum indicates that the uptrend will continue. I have already talked about its growth and profitability, and a strong quant score on these two metrics backs up my claim.

Risk Factors To Consider

Despite the positive aspects of MFIC that we have already covered, there are a number of risk factors that investors should take into account before making any decision. For instance, given another half a percentage point increase in rates in the second half, it can be challenging to forecast how each of MFIC's portfolio holdings would fare in a weakening economy because the company invests in privately held middle-market businesses with limited public disclosures. Therefore, determining the true risk-reward of its portfolio is difficult. Furthermore, because its portfolio contains a high proportion of leveraged loans, which are riskier than other loan types, an economic downturn could have a negative impact on the percentage of non-accruals and earnings outlook. It is also vulnerable to tail events. For example, in the event of a pandemic or a financial crisis similar to 2008, which could force the Fed to significantly lower interest rates, MFIC's 100% floating rate portfolio loans could suffer significantly.

In Conclusion

I believe MidCap is poised to continue the trend of outperformance in the second half due to its strong financial outlook and the positive market environment for direct lending. Even if the stock market declines in the second half and causes volatility in its stock price, investors should still receive strong cash returns. Therefore, despite some risk factors, MidCap appears to be one of the best options to buy and hold in the current stock market environment.