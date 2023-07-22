Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Comcast: Buy Mario's Box Office Success And Universal Theme Park's Attendance

Jul. 22, 2023 10:00 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • CMCSA's Studio may do well in FY2023, thanks to the Mario movie recording $1.34B at the box office, easily being the only film to "cross the billion-dollar mark" globally YTD.
  • Most importantly, the Mario movie is produced on a tight $100M budget, likely expanding the studio EBITDA margins from the 9.3% (+3.5 points QoQ/ +0.9 YoY) reported in FQ1'23.
  • CMCSA's Universal theme parks appear to be doing well too, nearing or exceeding pre-pandemic attendance levels while recording improved adj EBITDA margins compared to DIS's.
  • Based on its depressed stock valuations, we are looking at a long-term price target of $68.18, though an upward revision to $75.99 is not overly ambitious, in our opinion.
  • While the elevated interest rate environment may be a temporal headwind, CMCSA's FCF generation remains impressive, suggesting the safety of its dividend payouts.

Super Mario

Czgur

The Universal Investment Thesis Remains Robust Here

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has outperformed this year indeed, with The Super Mario Bros. Movie already generating $1.34B in box office by mid July 2023, easily the only film to "cross the billion-dollar mark" globally this

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

