Trinseo PLC: Poor Margins And Lacking Growth Make Downside Risk Large

Jul. 18, 2023 4:26 PM ETTrinseo PLC (TSE)
Summary

  • Trinseo PLC has seen a negative revenue CAGR of 1.73% over the past decade and poor margins, making it a risky investment. The company's net sales dropped nearly 40% to under $1 billion recently.
  • The company's largest revenue-generating segment, Plastic Solutions, faced significant challenges due to decreased demand, particularly in the building and construction, and consumer durable applications markets.
  • Despite these challenges, Trinseo has taken steps to improve its financial situation, including cutting dividends and repurchasing shares.

Investment Rundown

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) hasn't grown that impressively over the last decade. The revenue CAGR is negative 1.73% in the last 10 years, and with quite poor margins, the business doesn't look that appealing to be investing in right now

I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

