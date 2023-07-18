yalcinsonat1

Investment Thesis

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is headed for an incredibly good year as it is up a staggering 17.89% YTD, against all odds. However, the question remains whether this YTD performance is based on underlying improving fundamentals, or rather the result of newfound hope.

Over the past year, we have warned investors that the Fed is overestimating inflation, as we are now beginning to see the first evidence suggesting that deflation may be a scenario currently on the table, especially as we believe the Fed is looking at backwards looking data. Other economic indicators, such as the yield curve and lending volume, also suggest that a recession is still in the cards. Therefore, we are quite cautious about this current rally and think investors should prepare for the next leg down.

Data by YCharts

Transitory After All?

First, when we look at inflation, we believe we have a different stance than the Federal Reserve, both in terms of the source and nature of inflation. As a reminder, the CPI came in at about 3.1% annualized, meaning it's getting closer to the Fed's 2% target. This was contrary to some market participants, who thought inflation might be more sticky and move more slowly toward the 2% target.

On an annualized basis, inflation currently can essentially be seen as an elephant feeding through the body of a snake. There was one big bump in consumer prices, but right now it seems that inflation was mostly transitory. If we look at inflation and exclude exogenous influences such as shelter, we see that inflation is actually a stunning 0.7%. If we compare this measure with current interest rates throughout history, monetary policy seems to be at extremely dangerous restrictive levels, especially when we know that monetary policy works with delays.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

But getting back to the shelter component: we think it contains some lagging/misleading components, such as the equivalent rent for homeowners which only recently began to decline, even though it is still at record levels. The shelter component, which includes rent and equivalent rent for homeowners, makes up a large portion of the CPI, at 34.67% according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report. We see these measures as a slowing indicator in particular, as the 30-year mortgage rate has moved from an all-time low to recently standing at multi-decade high levels. Despite this huge change, the median sale price has remained relatively flat year-over-year, according to live house price data from Redfin.

Bloomberg Terminal

The big drop in inflation did not come as a surprise to us, however, as we have been tracking other inflation indicators, including Truflation which calculates the CPI daily using millions of daily updated data points. Not only does the latest data point to an even further decline in inflation on a daily basis to currently 2.15%, it even measures inflation last year for the United States at a whopping 11.27% compared to the BLS, which only measured an annualized peak of 8.93%.

We therefore believe that the Federal Reserve is currently pursuing extremely tight monetary policy and is likely to lead the United States into a deflationary recession, also given the usual delays with which monetary policy operates.

Truflation

Another alternative inflation measure that we like to look at is developed by Penn State Smeal College of Business, as they have created an index for both CPI/ Core CPI and PCE/ Core PCE to better reflect this housing component. They have done this by replacing "the rent of both rental and owner-occupied housing" with their "new marginal rent index." But the biggest advantage of their index is the fact that it uses more forward-looking rental measures, compared to the Fed, which looks primarily at backward-looking data.

According to Penn State's inflation gauge, even the Core PCE, which supposedly remains stuck at 4.62%, should currently come in at 2.07%, or in line with the Fed's inflation target. Yet according to Fed Fund futures, the Federal Reserve Board seems keen to raise interest rates by another 25 bp at the next meeting, to a target rate of 5.50%. If you asked us, we would have argued for rate cuts already starting last year.

PennState

Looking at their alternative CPI index, things become even more disconcerting, as their index currently points to an annualized CPI of -0.86%. In other words, this index points to deflation, and it looks like the United States is headed for the biggest deflation since the 2008-2009 recession.

PennState

And if we consider the current Fed Funds target rate of 5.25%, we should note that if we look at total debt/GDP, it has risen from closer to 1.5x debt/GDP in the 1980s to currently more around 3.6x debt/GDP. In other words, we may not be above 10% on Fed Funds, but if we take into account the amount of debt/leveraging in the system, we may as well be in the most restrictive monetary policy periods in decades. This degree of restrictive monetary policy, combined with inflation that we believe is at or even below the Fed's target, leads us to believe that we are headed for a deflationary recession.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

As for the source of this inflation, we do not believe that the United States is in any of the inflation scenarios previously seen, such as the 1970s and 1980s. We believe the inflation is much more from a macroeconomic shock, which has now been resolved, making the inflation "temporary" in our view anyway.

It is perhaps worth pointing out that in 2020, for example, the government had the largest budget deficit to GDP since World War II, and that was while the economy was partially at a standstill. When the economy got back on track, we believe it took much longer than expected for this inflation to bottom out and for supply chains to recover, as seen, for example, in the whiplash in inventories that many retailers had. But right now, in our view, there are no stimulus checks, PPP loans and other huge inflationary fiscal spending measures on the horizon.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

Looking at monetary policy, the Federal Reserve also pretended to be "printing money" through quantitative tightening, when all they were doing was creating bank reserves. Although bank reserves do not cause inflation unless banks lend more money. But if we look at lending in recent months, we see that banks are just not willing to lend anymore. If we look at the total stock of outstanding bank loans for all commercial banks, we see that it is currently heading for the worst year-over-year decline since 2020 and 2009, which gives us more reason to believe that this stagnation in bank lending will haunt the economy in the next few quarters.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

Going back to the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell explaining on mainstream television that they were "printing money" or "flooded the system with money" leads us to believe that the current restrictive monetary policy is more of a credibility-saving measure than an optimization of the economy. We do see how a heavy bout of inflation after allegedly "printing money" gets in the way of their credibility. But in short, banks are not lending, there is no immense fiscal stimulus going on, while interest rates are at an all-time high given the amount of credit currently circulating in the economy.

Wages have also not kept pace with inflation for quite some time, so the argument of a wage-price spiral, which has always remained a myth in the first place, is also crumbling. We cannot stress enough that we do not see inflationary forces needed to save the economy from deflation any time soon. For our part, we would be much more concerned if the U.S. followed the same path as China on inflation and followed China in lowering interest rates.

Trading Economics

Looking at previous research on the lag of monetary policy on interest rate hikes, it is common knowledge that it can take from six months to as long as 24 months for interest rate hikes to have an effect. In other words, if it generally takes between 12 and 18 months for interest rate hikes to take effect, we are currently only experiencing the first 25bp/50bp interest rate hikes, which occurred in 1H2022.

And yet, despite the fact that only the first rate hikes were fully implemented, inflation has fallen from 8.93% to currently 3.1% according to Fed data, or 2.15% according to alternative inflation metrics. In other words, we again think that inflation is transitory and has not yet fallen as much as it did as a result of the interest rate hikes. When the full effect of interest rates is felt over the next 12 to 18 months, we wonder how immensely deflationary the environment will become, even though inflation is already currently close to the Fed's target.

Underlying Fundamentals

When we look at the underlying valuations of the companies in the S&P 500 itself, we think things have also gone in the wrong direction. While the S&P 500 YTD has skyrocketed, underlying earnings have fallen slightly, meaning the S&P 500 is trading at a higher multiplier. According to the most recent data, the S&P 500 currently has a P/E ratio of 26.18, or an earnings yield of 3.82%.

However, we recently observed an interesting inversion for the first time since 2009, with the spread between this earnings yield at 3.82% and the 10-year yield at 3.84%. In other words, you are currently paying mostly for growth when you buy the S&P 500, and it has not been this expensive relative to bonds in nearly 15 years.

Trading Economics

At the same level of comparison, if we look at the forward earnings yield for the S&P 500 and subtract from it the 10-year TIPS yield, which is the return investors get on an inflation-adjusted basis, this spread is also currently at multi-decade lows. This shows how attractive bonds are on an inflation-adjusted basis and how expensive the S&P 500 index is on an earnings expectation basis.

Yardeni Research

The Bottom Line

Looking at the current macroeconomic environment, where we believe the Federal Reserve's monetary policy is overly aggressive, combined with relying on backwards looking data, we believe they are probably a fool in the shower. As things stand now, we think a P/E ratio of 18 would be more appropriate than the current 26.18x it is currently trading at.

In other words, we think the fair value of the S&P 500 is currently closer to 3200, as the economy looks to enter recession in the second half of 2023, with the yield curve the most inverted since the 1980s and a credit crisis in full swing as bank lending looks to freeze. As usual, the market rises when the Fed pauses. But what is often not brought up is the fact that markets in recessions only begin to fall when the Fed begins to cut interest rates. Also from a technical perspective, we think the S&P 500 is unlikely to return to its previous all-time highs while multiple recession indicators are still flashing red, as we think investors should prepare for the next downward leg despite recent outperformance.