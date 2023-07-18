Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dividend Growth: Lockheed Martin Is My Largest Investment For A Reason

Jul. 18, 2023 4:50 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)8 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Lockheed Martin is a solid investment due to its strong dividends, shareholder benefits, and impressive quarterly results, including record-breaking orders and improved supply chains.
  • The company's future growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for defense equipment and services, positive developments in its Aeronautics and Space segments, and high demand for advanced missiles.
  • Despite temporary setbacks, LMT's strong cash flow, commitment to rewarding shareholders, and attractive valuation suggest significant long-term growth potential.
President Biden Visits Lockheed Martin Facility In Alabama

Julie Bennett

Introduction

Let's start this article with a disclaimer. The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is my largest investment. The company accounts for roughly 7% of my dividend growth portfolio. The aerospace and defense industry accounts for 20% of my total exposure.

Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
25.31K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

j
justanopion
Today, 6:08 PM
Comments (3.44K)
Lmt and GD are my favs. Bought today for a great price
j
jbc123
Today, 5:43 PM
Comments (3.02K)
Beat, beat, raise, stock down $14. Huh?
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Today, 5:46 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.74K)
@jbc123 Defense stocks doing what they do best: surprise investors.

I didn’t expect it, but I don’t mind buying more at these prices
ndardick
ndardick
Today, 5:36 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.56K)
Super article. Super stock. LMT should go up, up and awaaaay like Superman!

My granddaughters all own LMT, and are very happy with the choice I made for them. I own RTX and LHX. I think I own your favorite defense stocks.
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Today, 5:38 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.74K)
@ndardick You sure do!

These stocks let me sleep like a baby at night. I also love RTX which combines the best of two worlds (defense & commercial)
BAHAMAS1
BAHAMAS1
Today, 5:03 PM
Comments (9.76K)
No reason for its 3% decline today after good earnings and
positive forward forecast...imo.
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Today, 5:05 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.74K)
@BAHAMAS1 I’m not complaining. I prefer to buy low while I have the chance :-)
BAHAMAS1
BAHAMAS1
Today, 5:06 PM
Comments (9.76K)
@Leo Nelissen
I agree this presents a Buying opportunity.
