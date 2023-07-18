sturti/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Outline

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) continues chugging along and in the last report, we saw the company managed to grow revenues organically at 16% in their Recon part of the business. For Q1 2023 the company exceeded expectations and I think for the coming Q2 report in August we are likely to see this momentum carried through and ultimately result in a beat. The strong results in Q1 led to the share price growing rapidly and the P/E multiple now sits at 28x. It's a high premium but ENOV is looking like it's on track to return to its strong performance in 2019.

ENOV has been active in making acquisitions and I view this as a key growth driver for the coming years. The balance sheet looks very healthy with a small amount of debt compared to the TTM EBITDA. The downside seems limited even though it's trading above the sector's valuation. I am optimistic about the outlook and think investors will do well by going with ENOV.

Recent Developments

On June 28, 2023, ENOV announced that it had completed yet another acquisition for the vast portfolio that it now boasts. They completed a deal to acquire Novastep, which is a global company focusing on developing clinically proven foot and ankle solutions. This further expands the exposure that ENOV has to many various markets. Novastep is seemingly going to be integrated into its growing bunion segment where the best-in-class MIS bunion system Pecaplasty is. This should be a growth driver for its operations in the US market. For Q2 in 2023, we will see little impact of this acquisition, but for Q3 this will be a key feature to look out for. If it has exceeded expectations and helped grow margins more than expected it could justify the share price going ever higher.

Market Position (Earnings Presentation)

The deal should lead to a stronger position in the fast-growing part of the F&A market, which ENOV sees as a very strong opportunity to fuel more growth going forward it seems. The product that ENOV is manufacturing has a strong position in the market and boasts a leading position above peers thanks to the acquisitions they have been making, introducing more technologies and ultimately resulting in a superior end product.

ENOV was founded back in 1995 and has grown into a strong position and a market cap of $3.5 billion. They primarily focus on clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. Manufacturing and distributing medical devices often used for rehabilitation and reconstructive surgery. They have divided the business into two segments, those being Prevention and Recovery, and also Reconstructive.

Margins

Margin Profile (Seeking Alpha)

The margin profile of ENOV is perhaps a little confusing. Making a buy case when the TTM net margins are negative might seem off. But for 2023 the management expects to see the EPS reach $2.18 - $2.32, a slight raise to the guidance the company had back in February after posting its Q4 2022 report. That would result in a net margin of about 7.6% if the revenues come in at $1.68 billion as estimates suggest. With a net margin of that, it would be both above ENOV's historical average and the sector's current TTM amount. In any way, I think it displays ENOV as a solid business right now that is increasing its capabilities and quality as a business, justifying a higher multiple in the end.

Valuation

EPS Estimates (Author)

I am positive about the outlook for ENOV and despite the coming years perhaps not yielding a strong return on an investment, I view ENOV as a long-term play and in time it will yield market-beating returns. I have a 25x earning multiple which I find appropriate with a terminal 13% EPS growth rate. Consistency going forward is what I think will define ENOV and set it apart from others. Earnings estimates are more optimistic than I am and by 2025 they expect EPS of $3.15. I like being a little more pessimistic than the expectations, just for my safety and having some MOS in my portfolio. But with that said, by 2027 it would have yielded investors an annual return of about 8.4%. I wouldn't be disappointed with that growth, and like I've said, I think we can continue seeing EPS growth above 10% in years after 2027. That would result in a higher average yearly return. This underscores why I view ENOV as a buy now.

Risks

A prominent concern that continues to linger in the field of reconstruction businesses is Enovis' vulnerability due to the absence of a robotics system. Competitors such as Stryker Corporation (SYK) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) have made significant strides in this area, emphasizing the advantages of their advanced robotic systems. Additionally, Smith & Nephew is placing considerable hope in the success of its Cori system in orthopedics.

Q1 Highlights (Earnings Presentation)

Enovis, however, does not have an equivalent system to directly compete in the rapidly evolving robotics segment. While the Arvis system, featuring augmented reality navigation for major joints, shows promise, its efficacy in matching up to the capabilities of full-fledged robotics remains to be seen.

In this dynamic and competitive landscape, the integration of advanced technologies and robotics plays a crucial role in enhancing precision, efficiency, and patient outcomes in the reconstruction field. The growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and personalized patient care further underscores the significance of robotics systems in the industry.

Investor Takeaway

ENOV has grown steadily into a strong position in its market and the share price has followed upwards after some strong last few results. Despite sitting at a p/e of 28 on a forward basis the strong acquisitions ENOV is engaging in will fuel strong EPS growth for years to come. That makes it still appealing to buy in now and establish ENOV in a diversified investment portfolio. Rating ENOV a buy.