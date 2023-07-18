skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

In spite of its riskier business model concentrated around the automotive industry, Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has been performing largely in line with the broader Financial sector in recent months.

The company is scheduled to release its second quarter results for 2023 tomorrow, and the pressure to deliver against the unfavourable macroeconomic landscape is rising.

On one hand, we have more financial institutions reporting tightening standards for auto loans, while at the same time, the share of banks facing stronger demand is still decreasing.

On the other hand, used vehicle prices continue to decline after experiencing an unprecedented increase following the pandemic (see below). This sparks fear of defaults, and understandably, Ally's performance is now in the spotlight.

Keep A Close Eye On Deposits

In light of recent events in the banking sector, I focused on ALLY's deposits in my previous thought piece, where I showed why the company's deposit base does not appear to be at risk and how the company managed to improve its interest differential at a time when the yield curve has inverted.

As the tight monetary policy begins to weigh on Ally's income statement, however, the company would have a harder time balancing both sides of its balance sheet.

On the liability side, the company has benefited from the lower interest paid on deposits as it relies primarily on that source of funding. The gap between the interest paid on deposits and on debt securities is now narrowing down, and this dynamic is something that investors should keep a close eye on during the upcoming quarterly results.

As I showed back in April, Ally does not have a deposit problem and the company has added a record amount of retail deposits during the first three months of the year.

Retail deposits finished the quarter up $813 million. We also added a record 126,000 net new deposit customers. Our retail deposits exceed $138 billion, of which 91% in are insured by the FDIC. (...) we had our strongest quarter of net customer acquisition since 2009, which is essentially the best quarter in our bank's history. Source: Ally Financial Q1 2023 Earnings Transcript

This high growth has also resulted in an increase of the company's share of FDIC insured deposits at the expense of declining uninsured deposits.

During the latest quarter, Ally has also issued nearly $6bn worth of brokered CDs (certificate of deposit) as it aims to improve its liquidity position and the share for retail CDs increased sharply.

This change to the expected funding mix in combination with the lower retail auto originations is expected to put pressure on the company's net interest margin in the coming months. Therefore, any update on the outlook for the rest of the year will give a strong indication of where the company is headed, especially in a 'higher for longer' scenario.

Pricing Dynamics Is Important

On a positive note, the company has significant pricing power when it comes to its yield on auto loans. This will continue to be a major tailwind for margins through the rest of the year that should largely offset the dynamics on the deposit side.

Since the start of the tightening cycle, we've added 455 basis points of price into the market, implying a beta of nearly 100%, while we're remaining disciplined on risk content. The total portfolio yield will continue to move upward towards newly originated yields, which represents a nice tailwind for the foreseeable future. Source: Ally Financial Q1 2023 Earnings Transcript

The increase in yield on newly originated loans is also a good sign that Ally would be able to pare the higher costs on the funding side. Therefore, any positive update on the company's estimated originated yield should be well-received by the markets.

So far, it appears that the duration mismatch between the asset and liability side would continue to put pressure on Ally's net interest margin, in spite of the retail auto pricing dynamics shown above. In that regard, any further increase in the company's hedge program that aims to mitigate near-term margin pressures would likely be seen as a red flag of what's in store for the rest of 2023.

The Risk For ALLY's Share Price

Ally Financial's core return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) has fallen dramatically since the first half of 2022 and the near-term margin pressures would most likely result in yet another drop in the second quarter of this year.

Prepared by the author, using data from Ally Financial Quarterly Presentations

At present, the market seems to be pricing-in a relatively flat ROTCE during the second quarter based on the historical relationship between ALLY's ROTCE percentage and Price-to-Book ratio. With the latter standing at 0.75 as of today, the company should report a ROTCE of around 12% based on the quarterly relationship between the two variables.

Prepared by the author, using data from Ally Financial Quarterly Presentations and Seeking Alpha

Therefore, any deviation from that result could be accompanied by a sharp drop in Ally's share price. More importantly, such a scenario would most likely deviate from the company's guidance regarding its net interest margin through the rest of 2023.

Our NIM thesis is largely unchanged as we still see full year NIM in the 3.5% range this year before inflecting higher. Source: Ally Financial Q1 2023 Earnings Transcript

In a nutshell, the market does not seem to anticipate a major change in Ally Financial's current situation, but as macroeconomic and monetary conditions change, such a scenario becomes less and less likely.

Conclusion

Ally Financial's return on tangible common equity is expected to remain flat as the dynamics between interest paid on deposits and pricing power in loans slowly change. As a higher-for-longer scenario becomes more likely, the dynamics between these two variables will become increasingly important due to the company's heavy reliance on deposits within its funding mix.