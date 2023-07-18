Ally Financial Earnings: 3 Areas To Focus On
Summary
- Ally Financial is about to release its Q2 2023 earnings tomorrow as tightening within the auto loans market continues.
- With interest rates on deposits creeping up, the deposit mix will be a key area to watch.
- Pricing power in loans would be another key area to watch as it will have a major impact on the company's return on tangible common equity.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Roundabout Investor get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
In spite of its riskier business model concentrated around the automotive industry, Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has been performing largely in line with the broader Financial sector in recent months.
The company is scheduled to release its second quarter results for 2023 tomorrow, and the pressure to deliver against the unfavourable macroeconomic landscape is rising.
On one hand, we have more financial institutions reporting tightening standards for auto loans, while at the same time, the share of banks facing stronger demand is still decreasing.
On the other hand, used vehicle prices continue to decline after experiencing an unprecedented increase following the pandemic (see below). This sparks fear of defaults, and understandably, Ally's performance is now in the spotlight.
Keep A Close Eye On Deposits
In light of recent events in the banking sector, I focused on ALLY's deposits in my previous thought piece, where I showed why the company's deposit base does not appear to be at risk and how the company managed to improve its interest differential at a time when the yield curve has inverted.
As the tight monetary policy begins to weigh on Ally's income statement, however, the company would have a harder time balancing both sides of its balance sheet.
On the liability side, the company has benefited from the lower interest paid on deposits as it relies primarily on that source of funding. The gap between the interest paid on deposits and on debt securities is now narrowing down, and this dynamic is something that investors should keep a close eye on during the upcoming quarterly results.
As I showed back in April, Ally does not have a deposit problem and the company has added a record amount of retail deposits during the first three months of the year.
Retail deposits finished the quarter up $813 million. We also added a record 126,000 net new deposit customers. Our retail deposits exceed $138 billion, of which 91% in are insured by the FDIC. (...)
we had our strongest quarter of net customer acquisition since 2009, which is essentially the best quarter in our bank's history.
Source: Ally Financial Q1 2023 Earnings Transcript
This high growth has also resulted in an increase of the company's share of FDIC insured deposits at the expense of declining uninsured deposits.
During the latest quarter, Ally has also issued nearly $6bn worth of brokered CDs (certificate of deposit) as it aims to improve its liquidity position and the share for retail CDs increased sharply.
This change to the expected funding mix in combination with the lower retail auto originations is expected to put pressure on the company's net interest margin in the coming months. Therefore, any update on the outlook for the rest of the year will give a strong indication of where the company is headed, especially in a 'higher for longer' scenario.
Pricing Dynamics Is Important
On a positive note, the company has significant pricing power when it comes to its yield on auto loans. This will continue to be a major tailwind for margins through the rest of the year that should largely offset the dynamics on the deposit side.
Since the start of the tightening cycle, we've added 455 basis points of price into the market, implying a beta of nearly 100%, while we're remaining disciplined on risk content. The total portfolio yield will continue to move upward towards newly originated yields, which represents a nice tailwind for the foreseeable future.
Source: Ally Financial Q1 2023 Earnings Transcript
The increase in yield on newly originated loans is also a good sign that Ally would be able to pare the higher costs on the funding side. Therefore, any positive update on the company's estimated originated yield should be well-received by the markets.
So far, it appears that the duration mismatch between the asset and liability side would continue to put pressure on Ally's net interest margin, in spite of the retail auto pricing dynamics shown above. In that regard, any further increase in the company's hedge program that aims to mitigate near-term margin pressures would likely be seen as a red flag of what's in store for the rest of 2023.
The Risk For ALLY's Share Price
Ally Financial's core return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) has fallen dramatically since the first half of 2022 and the near-term margin pressures would most likely result in yet another drop in the second quarter of this year.
At present, the market seems to be pricing-in a relatively flat ROTCE during the second quarter based on the historical relationship between ALLY's ROTCE percentage and Price-to-Book ratio. With the latter standing at 0.75 as of today, the company should report a ROTCE of around 12% based on the quarterly relationship between the two variables.
Therefore, any deviation from that result could be accompanied by a sharp drop in Ally's share price. More importantly, such a scenario would most likely deviate from the company's guidance regarding its net interest margin through the rest of 2023.
Our NIM thesis is largely unchanged as we still see full year NIM in the 3.5% range this year before inflecting higher.
Source: Ally Financial Q1 2023 Earnings Transcript
In a nutshell, the market does not seem to anticipate a major change in Ally Financial's current situation, but as macroeconomic and monetary conditions change, such a scenario becomes less and less likely.
Conclusion
Ally Financial's return on tangible common equity is expected to remain flat as the dynamics between interest paid on deposits and pricing power in loans slowly change. As a higher-for-longer scenario becomes more likely, the dynamics between these two variables will become increasingly important due to the company's heavy reliance on deposits within its funding mix.
Looking for better positioned high quality businesses in the financials sector?
You can gain access to my highest conviction ideas in the sector by subscribing to The Roundabout Investor, where I uncover conservatively priced businesses with superior competitive positioning and high dividend yields.
Performance of all high conviction ideas is measured by The Roundabout Portfolio, which has consistently outperformed the market since its initiation.
As part of the service I also offer in-depth market analysis, through the lens of factor investing and a watchlist of higher risk-reward investment opportunities. To learn more and gain access to the service, follow the link provided.
This article was written by
Vladimir Dimitrov is a former strategy consultant with a professional focus on business and intangible assets valuation. His professional background lies in solving complex business problems through the lens of overall business strategy and various valuation and financial modelling techniques.
Vladimir has also been exploring the concept of value investing and in particular finding companies with sustainable competitive advantages that also trade below their intrinsic value. He supplements his bottom-up approach with a more holistic view of the markets through factor investing techniques.
Vladimir made his first investment in farmland right out of high school in 2007 and consequently started investing through mutual funds at the bottom of the market in 2009. In the years that followed he has been focused on developing his own investment philosophy and has been managing a concentrated equity portfolio since 2016. Vladimir is LSE Alumni and a CFA charterholder .
All of Vladimir's content published on Seeking Alpha is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making investment decisions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments