Stop Buying SCHD And Start Buying MOAT

Summary

  • SCHD is a well known ETF that invests in quality companies that pay handsome dividends.
  • The fund has come under fire lately for its underperformance vs. the broader market, which is due to underinvestment in the tech sector.
  • While we think SCHD is likely poised to outperform the market during the second half of this year, we think there's an even better option for investors focused on quality.
  • MOAT, the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, has a long track record of outperformance and alpha generation.
  • We believe that the fund's stock selection process is top-tier, and focused on the leading causes of outperformance, as opposed to lagging indicators like dividends.

Money on the edge

PM Images

Recently, there's been a lot of chatter around the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), and whether the fund is still an attractive way to allocate capital in today's market.

The fund has significantly underperformed the indices

PropNotes is an investment research firm based in New York City. Follow us for high-yield trade ideas, compounder analysis, and unique investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

B
Bruce-the-Moose
Today, 6:04 PM
Comments (615)
Long SCHD and MOAT. SCHD is my largest individual position in my brokerage account specifically for the dividend income since I am retired. I do have relatively small positions in MOAT, SCHD and DGRO in my Roth and will probably continue to add as I do rollover conversions from IRA to reduce future RMDs.
M
Moneypath
Today, 5:56 PM
Premium
Comments (11)
I do not believe in focusing on dividends. Total return equals distributions plus price change. Sell appreciated stock if you need more cash. MOAT has done extremely well but be wary, if the approach is so good, why haven't GOAT and MOTI done relatively as well (similar funds - one global, the other international moat)? Equal Total Market return and then look for side positions to outperform.
m
mav2knight
Today, 5:49 PM
Comments (73)
Own them both for different reasons. MOAT has finished in the top 4% or better in the Large Cap Blend category for 1,3,5 and 10 year periods. I would say that is an excellent record. SCHD has always been outstanding.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 5:33 PM
Premium
Comments (10.34K)
Moat is a turn off specifically due to its very high expenses for a passive fund
Wayne51 profile picture
Wayne51
Today, 5:23 PM
Premium
Comments (10)
Thanks for bringing MOAT to my attention. You make a good case for this investment. However, in retirement I think any ETF that only pays an annual dividend is very unattractive. It might make sense for someone still building their portfolio. You are right - it isn't for everyone. But for some an allocation could make sense.
