Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Industrial Production - Negative, Weekly Retail Sales - Negative - That's A Recession

Jul. 18, 2023 5:19 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)2 Comments
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
6.47K Followers

Summary

  • The US is likely in a recession as of Q3 2023, based on negative industrial production data and Redbook retail sales.
  • The Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening since March 2022, which has resulted in an inverted yield curve, is seen as a reliable predictor of a recession.
  • Despite this, the stock market remains strong and is priced for a no-landing scenario, ignoring the recessionary data and expecting a bounce in earnings.
Economic recession

Warchi/iStock via Getty Images

The Context

We have been waiting for the lagged effects of the recent monetary policy tightening, that started in March of 2022. The Fed hiked the Federal Funds rate by 5% since then, and it's still not done.

This is

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
6.47K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Arsenal26 profile picture
Arsenal26
Today, 6:04 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (638)
Please work on tuning your advice towards matching the markets' direction. Thanks for your efforts.
B
BakkenPro
Today, 5:32 PM
Comments (1.03K)
Very negative data on IP and retail sales and the market goes up. WTF?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.