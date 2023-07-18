Industrial Production - Negative, Weekly Retail Sales - Negative - That's A Recession

Warchi/iStock via Getty Images

The Context

We have been waiting for the lagged effects of the recent monetary policy tightening, that started in March of 2022. The Fed hiked the Federal Funds rate by 5% since then, and it's still not done.

This is one of the most aggressive monetary policy cycles ever, if not the most aggressive. The Fed has inverted the yield curve by a record amount, and the inverted yield curve has been a reliable predictor of all historical recessions. Furthermore, the longer the yield curve stays inverted and the deeper the inversion, the deeper and the longer the recession that follows. Not only is the yield curve deeply inverted now, but it has been inverted since October 2022 - that's a long time by historical standards. Here is the chart of the 10Y-3mo yield curve:

FRED

Thus, we are likely headed for a hard landing - a long and deep recession. In fact, based on the real GDI measure, we are already in a recession. However, the real GDP is still positive for the Q2 2023.

The recent data is, however, confirming that the real GDP could also turn negative in Q3 2023, or the current quarter.

So here I present the recent evidence of a recession.

Industrial Production

US industrial production has just turned negative on a year-over year basis, as of July 18, decreasing by 0.4% in June 2023 over June 2022. Here is the chart:

Trading Economics

As the chart below shows, US Industrial production turns negative only during the recession. The only exception was the contraction in Industrial Production in 2016, which did not correspond to a recession (but the stock market still sold off). Thus, it is fairly safe to conclude, based on over 100 years data, the negative reading on Industrial Production suggests that we are in a recession.

FRED

Retail Sales

Retail sales for the month of June came in lighter than expected at only 0.2% increase. However, there is a weekly same-store retail sales data, which covers 80% of official retail sales, called the Redbook Index.

The Redbook index is now negative year-over year for the last two weeks of July. This suggests that retail sales for July will be negative. The Redbook index only turned negative during the last two recessions. Thus, this also supports the projection that we are likely in a recession in Q3 2023.

Trading Economics

Note, retail sales reflect the consumer spending on goods, which is only about 1/3 of total consumer spending. About 2/3 of consumer spending is on services.

Implications

These two data points are both from July 18, and more data will follow. However, the lagged effects of the Fed's monetary policy tightening are starting to show up, and it appears that we are in a recession as of Q3 2023, based on initial evidence of negative Industrial Production data, and Redbook retail sales.

Of course, the forthcoming data need to confirm this, so there is still considerable uncertainty. In fact, many analysts are still projecting a no-landing scenario, where inflation falls without triggering a recession.

The S&P500 (SP500) is definitely priced for a no-landing, based on very expensive valuations, with the Shiller PE ratio at 31, and the forward PE ratio at 21.

More importantly, the bottom-up analysts are predicting that the earnings growth will sharply accelerate in Q4 2023, and continue growing at a rate above 10% in 2024.

We have been in an earnings recession for the last three quarters including the current quarter, which actually supports the thesis that we are currently in a recession. The current quarter is expected to show a 7-9% contraction in earnings.

But this is the bottom based on analysts' expectations, and the market is pricing the expected bounce in earnings. Here is the chart.

Goldman Sacks

Yet, based on the top-down approach, we are facing a deep and long recession which could last for most of 2024. Thus, these earnings expectations have to be sharply downgraded.

The bearish view on the S&P500 is specifically based on expectations that these earnings projections for 2024, and Q3 2023 are ignoring the obvious recessionary data.

With all that - the Fed is still in the process of hiking. Plus, there is no guarantee that inflation would return to the 2% level, despite the recession, given the currently unfolding trend on de-globalization, which puts the pressure on labor supply in the US, and increases the probability of commodity price spikes, given the geopolitical concerns.

The stock market momentum is currently very strong, and it could continue until the market starts repricing the earnings expectations to reflect a now more obvious recession.