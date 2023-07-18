Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir: Growth And Profitability Achieved, Wait For The Right Price

Jul. 18, 2023 5:41 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)1 Comment
Summary

  • Palantir's current market price is 43% higher than its intrinsic value as the stocks climbed more than 120% in the last two months.
  • However, from May 2022 to May 2023, there was more than an opportunity to jump in when the company was trading below its fair value of $19.7 billion.
  • Palantir is set to deliver tremendous growth and profits, but investing right now would expose investors to enormous risks when the AI bubble will eventually burst.
  • My investment thesis is to be patient and wait for any potential catalyst which would bring the stock price back to its fair value.

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

Investment Thesis

When I sat down to analyse Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) I was expecting to find the same old story of a young cash-burning ultra overvalued software company selling its world-disrupting vision to hopeless investors attracted by

This article was written by

BlackNote Investment profile picture
BlackNote Investment
429 Followers
BlackNote Investments provides in-depth analyses of stocks and entire industries. The Discounted Cash Flow approach is utilized to determine the intrinsic value of stocks and understand the company's potential for growth and profitability in the long run. To offer a comprehensive overview of the stocks analyzed BlackNote Investments conducts research on the industries and sectors in which the companies operate coming up with critical values publicly available in detailed reports. If you are a long-term investor who wants to invest in great stocks at a reasonable price, turn on the notification button to not miss any new update

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 5:57 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.96K)
Maybe yes, maybe no. The safest bet is to just be a buyer, up or down. It'll all average out over 5 years anyway. Not a trader of this stock.
