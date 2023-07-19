Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ferrari, Volkswagen And Mercedes-Benz Deepen Asia Dependence

Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
769 Followers

Summary

  • Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and Ferrari have a very strong dependence on Asian markets despite historic global appeal.
  • Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen have a deepening footprint in the U.S., primarily driven by increasing demand for its Electric Vehicles.
  • Volkswagen's relative underperformance over the past year is mostly undeserved. Net profit in Q1 has been the best it has been for quite some time.
  • Ferrari has mastered the value inherent in not being "everything for everyone"; there is strong and sustained demand for its products globally.
  • Volkswagen's vehicle sales mix and further direction on its commercial vehicle division will be items to look for in the Q2 update.

Row of luxury sports cars

serts/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

For European carmakers Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGAF, OTCPK:MBGYY), Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY and OTCPK:VWAPY), and Ferrari N.V. (RACE), the past year has been rather interesting, with new markets and possibilities.

Mercedes-Benz had recently completed the "spin-off

This article was written by

Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
769 Followers
Currently leading research at Leverage Shares, I have longstanding professional experience with financial markets. All views are my own and I can assure you that I smile sometimes. M.S.F, M.B.A., IIT Chicago. My Substack where I dig *deep* into global business, market, Asia, culture, trends, etc.Please note: Leverage Shares is an ETP provider that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors. The company holds both long and short positions in a number of stocks (some of which might get a mention in some articles) in order to construct its products. Please consider risk factors carefully before investing in them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I lead research at an ETP issuer that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors with various stocks, including some mentioned in this article, underlying them. As an issuer, we don't care how the market moves; our AUM is mostly driven by investor interest in our products.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.