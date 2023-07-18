Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Avant Brands Inc. (AVTBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 18, 2023 4:49 PM ETAvant Brands Inc. (AVTBF), AVNT:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.53K Followers

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCQX:AVTBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alyssa Barry - Investor Relations

Miguel Martinez - Chief Financial Officer

Norton Singhavon - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

David Lynn - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pablo Zuanic - Zuanic & Associates

Chris Damas - BCMI Research

Jacob Brodsky - Private Investor

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Avant Brands Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Alyssa Barry, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Alyssa Barry

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining Avant Brands Q2 Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call. My name is Alyssa Barry, Investor Relations for Avant Brands.

Speaking on our call today is Avant's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Norton Singhavon; and Chief Financial Officer, Miguel Martinez. Avant's Chief Operating Officer David Lynn is also present and will be participating in our Q&A session. I'd like to extend a warm welcome to Miguel as this is his first earnings call as Avant's CFO. Miguel, welcome. Our Q2 2023 results were disseminated yesterday and available on SEDAR and on our website at www.avantbrands.ca.

Before we get started, I wish to remind everyone that some statements made on today's call are forward-looking in nature and therefore are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which are all outlined in detail in our regulatory filings available on SEDAR. On this call, we will refer to the company as Avant brands or Avant.

I will now turn the discussion

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.