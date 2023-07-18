Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

International Flavors & Fragrances: Only Attractive At First Glance

The European View profile picture
The European View
13.05K Followers

Summary

  • At first glance, IFF seems to be in deep value territory and attracts investors with a historically high dividend yield.
  • Especially compared to Givaudan, IFF looks like a real bargain.
  • While management appears committed to the dividend, I would always put the emphasis on the actual figures and less on promises.
  • There are some signs that the company is improving margins and inventory in particular.
  • As things stand, however, I don't see the stock as a buy. However, I think the 2Q figures could justify a revaluation.

Top view, flat lay of a set of perfume bottles on a beige blank background.

Ekaterina Zaitseva

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had been on my watchlist for years. At some point, I lost sight of the shares. By chance, I stumbled across the company a few weeks ago. Given the disastrous share price performance and disappointing operational

This article was written by

The European View profile picture
The European View
13.05K Followers
Runner of the TEV Blog | Private InvestorI am a long-term oriented investor and in my early thirties. I hold a law degree and a doctorate in law and love investing and talking about my and others' investments. I regularly write about my research and investments on various investor platforms and the TEV Blog. **My articles represent my opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.**

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.