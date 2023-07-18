Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Following my last publication on Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) several new additions to the investment case have been made. Investors were quick to punish the company following its NuVasive merger announcement, but now that further clarifications have been obtained on the deal, sentiment appears to be shifting higher. That, and the company's latest numbers reveal a great deal about what to expect moving forward.

Critically, the enabled technologies segment grew substantially in Q1, backed by robust upsides in musculoskeletal sales. By all measures, there is reason to expect these kinds of trends to continue moving forward, especially with demand shifting higher for its robotics offerings. Based on a combination of earnings power and asset factors, GMED appears undervalued in my view, and there is scope for it to trade at $79 based on rigorous assessment of the investment facts.

This report will run through all of the major updates to the GMED investment debate, with close attention on the value it is creating for shareholders moving forward, and how investors have positioned in the stock. Net-net, reiterate buy.

Figure 1. GMED equity performance since selloff

Data: Updata

Updates to critical investment facts

There's been numerous updates to the GMED investment debate, as previously mentioned. The major changes I've discovered relate to fundamental, sentimental and asset factors. Based on its Q1 numbers, presented back in May, GMED clipped record quarterly sales of $277mm, growing 21% from Q1 last year. For perspective, that's another $46mm in quarterly revenue over that time, corresponding to a $10mm gain in reported post-tax earnings, on capital expenditures of $94.1mm over Q1 FY'22—Q1 FY'23. Meanwhile, the firm grew its asset base $141.3mm.

1. Fundamentals— demand ratcheting higher

As mentioned, it was a record quarter at the top line for GMED, and it pulled this down to $0.53 in adj. earnings—25% YoY gain—and printed a 51% growth in FCF to $37mm. That is superb if you ask me; a record period of business growth, inflationary pressures, higher rates, etc., and GMED still grew owner earnings [free cash flows] >50% for the 12 months.

Further breakdown on GMED's top line reveals major clues as to the full-year expectations:

Its U.S. Spine segment grew 14% YoY, with upsides across the entire product portfolio— including expandables, biologics, MIS screws, 3D printed implants, and cervical offerings. Management said growth was due to competitive rep recruiting, the positive influence of robotic procedures (discussed later), and the normalization of patient turnover/flow trends post-COVID.

Trauma sales were also up 51% YoY, marking the 13th sequential period of growth for the business. You simply cannot deny GMED's performance with these kind of numbers in my view.

The company's enabling technology division did $25mm of business during the quarter, a 91% expansion on Q1 last year. Again it was robotic sales driving the surge.

Notably, Q1 witnessed the highest number of robotics sales to date for GMED, and demand appears to be shifting higher in its EMEA and APAC markets—key sources of growth for the company.

Whilst robotics in spinal surgery is still in its relative infancy, moving into Q2, GMED boasts a deep pipeline for its robotic procedures. To me this is a clear indication of accelerating growth and higher demand—you simply can't price these growth percentages (if the enabling technologies division grew from a 91% gain in price would probably hurt demand in my view). In fact, GMED has now performed >49,000 robotic procedures to date, growing this number by 51% YoY—further evidence of the same.

Another positive point I'd note is management's language on the Excelsius3D imaging system. Apparently, surgeon feedback has been positive, who consider it "a game changer as they experienced the benefits of integrated imaging". Obviously surgeon uptake is key to the success of the Excelsius platform, so I'm glad to see early adoption taking place with the corresponding feedback.

Segment performance across its portfolio has in fact been one of the major revenue drivers for the company over the years. As shown in Table 1, the firm has grown Q1 sales for both operating lines [musculoskeletal solutions, enabling technologies] at CAGR 9.2% and 14.5% since FY'18 respectively. In total, just taking the first quarter of every year, it's compounded sales at 9.7% over that time. Annualized, that's ~45% geometric growth per year since FY'18, including Q1 FY'23.

Table 1.

Data: Author, GMED 10-Q's

As you'll also see in Table 1, robotics sales have been the major driver of revenues for the enabling technologies business, and GMED holds no secrets in saying that robotics are one major focal point of growth moving forward. However, it's not as simple as disregarding one segment for another, for example. As noted in table 2, amidst the record numbers posted in Q1, the musculoskeletal ("MSK") segment was still the revenue change driver, contributing 15.6% to the YoY delta vs. 5.4% for enabling technologies. Furthermore, MSK disorders are one of the leading drivers of healthcare costs around the world—they aren't going anywhere. Finally, the MSK business is GMED's bread and butter, so it needs to maintain upward momentum in it for that reason as well.

Table 2.

Data: Author, GMED 10-Q's

2. Sentimental changes

GMED's announcement that it will merge with NuVasive caused quite the stir amongst investors at the time (I covered this extensively in the last publication). The market's thinking—so it appeared to be—was that the NuVasive merger may be a mistake. The heavy selloff, almost immediately, was evidence of this. Sentiment turned sour.

A couple of updates on the NuVasive merger before I touch on sentiment:

GMED looks to >20% earnings accretion in the first year of operations alone, once the merger is completed, and NuVasive is folded into GMED.

There will be near-term dis-synergies, for sure, but these are matched by revenue synergies, and $170mm in cost savings from the same to be realized over time. GMED looks to hit ~$85mm of these in year 1 post settlement, and the full $170 by year 3. Add that to your FCF calculations on GMED going forward, in my opinion.

Hence, as I argued last report, the selloff was over-extended and, classic to the market, an overreaction in my view. Now we've got further clarifications, on the deal, sentiment has un-soured itself.

For example, Wall St has turned tremendously bullish on the company, revising revenue estimates and earnings forecasts to the upside no less than 12x and 8x in the last 3 months, respectively. This simply doesn't happen when analysts are pessimistic. Plus, the sell-side's view represents the positioning of a large substrate of the market populous, arguably turning more constructive on the stock.

Second, options-generated data is equally as telling on the positive sentiment. You've got calls with strike depths extending from $62.50—$72.50, for contracts expiring in July, August, and September. Unlike the analyst opinions raised above, this is actual money at risk—thereby showing investor positioning. It's all good to make the forecasts, but capital flows are needed to physically drive the equity higher. This is also bullish in my view.

Figure 2. Options-generated data

Note: All contracts shown are presently in the money. No OTM contracts are shown. (Data: Seeking Alpha)

Finally, price momentum also tells me of the buying power currently in the stock. GMED trades above all respective moving averages except the 200DMA. This would, therefore, be a key psychological level to break through in order to retain bullish momentum. A break above the 200DMA would be a major move for GMED in my view. In the meantime, that it trades above the 10, 50, 100DMA's suggests investors are happy paying the current multiples, and that GMED is trading "above average" over these time frames.

Collectively, there is ample evidence sentiment has started to pick right up for GMED and this is absolutely critical to see its equity price trade higher over time. Without investors' attention and positive view, all the contrarians in the world won't move the needle.

3. Valuation factors

Investors are selling GMED stock at ~29x forward earnings. That will cost you a 35% premium to the sector, and so the question is, do the valuations make sense. It's important, therefore to see how the market is valuing GMED. It appears as if it is valuing the firm on the basis of post-tax earnings and returns on capital, as seen below. Asset factors and revenues aren't correlated. This makes sense—for GMED places its "capital" in the form of its surgical, interventional and navigation devices, which in turn, generate profits. Hence, we need to see GMED outperforming on these measures, measures of profitability.

Figure 3.

Data: Seeking Alpha

And it would turn out GMED comes in higher vs. comps across all basic measures of profitability. This includes a 68% premium to close peers in returns on capital, and 168% premium on ROE. Therefore, the valuations do make sense to me. The market is valuing GMED on earnings power and incremental capital returns in my view, and thus GMED is outperforming peers on the same, as shown.

As a result, I'm comfortable retaining my previous estimates of value at $79/share, and look to this number as the next price objective here.

Figure 4. GMED vs. close peers, profitability

Data: Refinitiv Eikon, Author

Discussion

The updates presented in this report add further bullish weight to the risk-reward symmetry for GMED in my opinion. Sentiment is clearly improving on the company and its stock, and with demand for its robotics offerings ratcheting higher, this sets a firm bedrock for the company to roll forward on.

I called for GMED to clip $1.13Bn in sales this year on ~$420mm in adj. EBITDA in the last analysis, and it looks on track meet these targets after its latest numbers. I am still looking to a price objective of $79. The catalysts of 1) fundamental changes, 2) positive sentiment, and 3) key drivers justifying market multiples, it is of my opinion that investors will pay these levels. Net-net, reiterate buy.