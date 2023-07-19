My Top 5 REIT CEOs (And 3 Bonus Picks)

tadamichi

April 4, 2020.

I won’t ask where you were that day, because the answer is almost certain to be “home.” It doesn’t matter whether it was morning, afternoon or evening.

Unless you had to run to the grocery store or pharmacy, you were probably home because everyone was home on April 4, 2020.

The shutdowns already had been going on for two and a half weeks, and we’d been informed that they were going to last a bit longer.

In the face of that uncertainty, we were fixated on the news, such as The Week’s “10 Things You Need to Know Today” published on April 4. Apparently, those 10 things were:

CDC recommends Americans wear masks in public. Unemployment climbs to 4.4% as economy loses 700,000 jobs. New York calls for more healthcare workers as coronavirus deaths spike. Supreme Court cancels oral arguments set for April. China mourns coronavirus victims. Trump fires IG who informed Congress of Ukraine whistleblower complaint. Biden to launch VP selection committee. Coast Guard suspends Chesapeake Bay search for RFK’s granddaughter. CNN’s Brooke Baldwin tests positive for coronavirus. Grammy-winning singer Bill Withers dies at 81.

Maybe you saw those exact stories as you browsed online. But I’m much more hoping that you tuned in to my very first recorded CEO interview.

It’s Raining REIT CEOs, Hallelujah!

That first CEO interview, born out of the shutdowns and my suddenly non-existent travel schedule, featured John Thomas of Physicians Realty (DOC). You can tell how clueless I was about the shutdowns’ length considering my opening paragraph:

“This is our very first CEO interview, and we hope that you enjoy it. We plan to… conduct as many of these interviews as possible over the next few weeks. We are excited with the growth prospects of the service as we are working hard to build a best-in-class REIT research platform.”

“Over the next few weeks.” Yeah…

As it turned out, I conducted “as many of these interviews as possible” over the next three years. The shutdowns didn’t last that long, of course, though they did drag on for months and months and months. But the concept and popularity of “face-to-face” video interactions with REIT CEOs turned out to be timeless.

That’s how I came to interview Safehold (SAFE) CEO Jay Sugarman on July 27, 2020.

And Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) CEO Ivan Kauffman on Feb. 23, 2021.

And Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) CEO Taylor Pickett on May 4, 2022.

And so the list has continued on into this year, where I just interviewed Mid America Apartments (MAA) CEO Eric Bolton on June 16.

But that’s not what I’m writing about today. This isn’t a push for anything other than considering five really great companies with five really great CEOs.

I’d even daresay the following individuals are my top five favorites in the REIT world, which should say a lot.

Here a REIT CEO, There a REIT CEO, Everywhere a REIT CEO

I’m working toward a record of 200 REIT CEO videos right now. I’m not sure exactly how many I’ve done off the top of my head. But I know I’m over the three-quarter mark.

I bring this up to point out that I’ve done a lot of interviews over the years. Moreover, I’ve met with a lot of industry insiders in person. And most of those meetings have been excellent opportunities to learn and grow.

There have been a few negative encounters, but that’s to be expected. No job is perfect after all, even a dream job like the one I have.

But even with the overwhelmingly positive number of interactions I can recall, there are just some that stand out to me. It’s not merely about the amount of information these CEOs were able to convey or the confidence they have in their companies.

It’s them.

They stood out and stand out because they’re committed to taking their knowledge and experience and combining it with dedication – not just to the company but to the investor as well – and the kind of humility that’s necessary to foster sustainable, dividend-producing growth.

This probably doesn’t need to be stated, but I’ll state it anyway just in case: A company’s success is exceptionally dependent on its management.

I won’t say it’s the end-all and be-all of corporate success. Sometimes, “stuff happens” that’s out of anyone’s control. All the best laid plans, and such.

But for the most part, the buck really does stop with them. If the company fails, it’s their fault. If the company succeeds, it’s because of their leadership.

So if a company stands out as an industry leader and the one to beat?

It’s because they have CEOs like the following five.

Prologis CEO, Hamid Moghadam, co-founded the REIT and led it through the initial IPO offering in 1997 (AMB Property Corp) and merger with Prologis in 2011.

He’s a trustee emeritus of Stanford University and currently serves on the boards of Stanford Management Company (former Chair), Stanford Health Care and the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

He received an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor and Master of Science in engineering from MIT.

PLD Website

As you can see below, during Moghadam’s leadership, Prologis generated annualized AFFO per share growth of 7.9%. This includes 2023 analyst estimates of 5.3%.

iREIT®

Although Prologis did not start increasing its dividend until 2014, the average dividend growth over the last 12 years has been 10.1%. To achieve that success, Moghadam and his team have been able to manage the balance sheet so that it could become the low-cost leader in the sector.

In 2016 S&P Global Ratings lifted its corporate credit rating on Prologis to A- from BBB+.

At the time S&P attributed the upgrade and stable outlook to its view that “Prologis will sustain a highly occupied, well-diversified worldwide portfolio and fuel rent growth amid a changing global trade environment, while maintaining a calculated and conservative funding approach for its development activities.”

Prologis has continued its scale dominance by completing large-scale M&A with the likes of Duke Realty in a $23 billion deal that included 142 million square feet in 19 major markets. This also added another 500 new customers to the Prologis portfolio.

Prologis has returned 14% annually since January 2010 and we score the company 99 (out of 100) in terms of quality.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

MidAmerica’s CEO, Eric Bolton, has served in that role since October 2001 and he became chairman of board of directors in September 2002. He joined MAA in 1994 as VP of Development, was named COO in February 1996 and was subsequently promoted to President in December 1996. Prior to joining MAA, he served as Executive VP and CFO of Trammell Crow Realty Advisors, for which he worked for more than five years. Prior to that, he worked in the commercial banking industry for seven years. He currently serves on the board of directors for EastGroup Properties (EGP).

He holds an undergraduate degree in accounting and an MBA with a concentration in finance and real estate. He also holds professional designations as a certified public accountant (inactive status) and an associate of risk management.

As seen below, MAA has generated average AFFO per share growth of 7.4% since 2008:

iREIT®

During the same period (2008-2023), MidAmerica grew its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually and importantly MidAmerica did not cut its dividend during the GFC.

Like Prologis, MidAmerica has grown its business by utilizing a fortress balance sheet. Just over a year ago Fitch Ratings upgraded Mid-America to 'A-' from 'BBB+' reflecting the company’s “strong balance sheet, solid execution of its investment strategy and established capital access.”

MidAmerica has returned 11.2% annually since January 2010 and we score it 99 (out of 100) in terms of quality.

Extra Space (EXR)

Extra Space Storage CEO, Joseph D. Margolis, has served in that role since Jan. 1, 2017. He previously served as Executive VP and Chief CIO from July 2015 until Dec. 31, 2016. He also served as a member of the board of directors from February 2005 until July 2015.

Before Extra Space he was Senior Managing Director and Partner at Penzance Properties (2011-2015) and co-founding partner of Arsenal Real Estate Funds (2004 – 2011).

He also held senior positions from 1992 to 2004 at Prudential Real Estate Investors in portfolio management, capital markets, and as general counsel. He's a graduate of Harvard College and Columbia University School of Law.

Extra Space has also done a good job at growing the business and in just a few months the company will close on the acquisition of Life Storage (LSI), a transformation deal that will lead to a combined company enterprise value of nearly $50 billion.

This deal combines two of the top 25 largest REITs in the world right now, resulting in what is likely to be true powerhouse in the sector, overall. This should result in approximately $100 million of run-rate synergies in the near term.

As you can see below, Extra Space has generated exceptional earnings growth – from 2008 to 2023, the company has generated annualized AFFO per share of 15.1%.

iREIT®

Now arguably, Margolis can’t be credited from the entire period, but since he was CEO, shares have grown by 12.3% annually. Still not too shabby.

Remember that like many REITs during the GFC, Extra Space was forced to cut the dividend (Margolis was not CEO but he was on the board), however since 2008 the dividend has grown by an average of 18.2% per year. And under his leadership (as CEO), the dividend has grown by an average of 12.9%.

Now you can see why he’s on my list.

Since 2010 Extra Space has returned a whopping 21.1% annually and we score Extra Space an 89 (out of 100) in terms of quality.

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower is led by CEO Thomas A. Bartlett who joined the cell tower REIT in April 2009 as Executive VP and CFO.

During his prior 25-year career with Verizon Communications (VZ) and its predecessor companies and affiliates, he served in numerous corporate, operations and business development roles, including president and CEO of Bell Atlantic International Wireless, where he was responsible for wireless activities in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

In addition, he previously served as CEO of Iusacell, a publicly traded, nationwide cellular company in Mexico, CEO of Verizon's Global Solutions Inc., a global connectivity business providing lit and dark fiber services primarily to global enterprises, and as an Area President for Verizon’s U.S. wireless business, responsible for all operational aspects of the business in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. He began his career at Deloitte, Haskins & Sells.

He served on the Board of Directors of Equinix (EQIX) from April 2013 to August 2021, where he served on the audit committee and was chair of the finance committee. It makes sense that he's no longer on the board as AMT is competing in that sector, with the recent acquisition of data center REIT, CoreSite.

He currently sits on the Samaritans advisory council, is on the Board of Advisors of the Rutgers Business School and is on the MIT Presidential CEO Advisory Board. He earned an M.B.A. from Rutgers University and a BS degree in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University.

AMT website

As I alluded to earlier, AMT has recently entered the data center sector by way of the acquisition of CoreSite that includes 25 data centers in eight U.S. metro areas.

This expands AMT’s cell tower operations and creates an attractive opportunity for the tower giant to expand CoreSite’s platform internationally while augmenting AMT’s global edge platform.

Similar to the other REITs referenced, AMT has been able to generate above average growth by utilizing its wide moat scale advantages. As shown below, AMT has generated annual AFFO per share of 11.9% since 2012 and average dividend growth of over 19% (during the same period).

iREIT®

Although growth has moderated in 2023, AMT has a long multi-year growth runway, and appears to be moving past headwinds. Analysts expect AMT to deliver 2023-2025 AFFO/share CAGR of 8%, above peers and ~10%/year dividend growth.

Shares have returned 12.3% annually since January 2012.

Realty Income (O)

Realty Income’s CEO, Sumit Roy, has served in that role since October 2018 and president since 2015. He previously served as Realty Income’s COO from 2014 to 2018. He joined Realty Income in 2011 and was promoted to CIO in 2013.

Prior to joining Realty Income he was an Executive Director at UBS Investment Bank and prior to that he worked in investment banking at Merrill Lynch, and as a Principal in technology consulting at Cap Gemini.

He has a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Computer Science and MBA in Finance and Economics from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. He serves as an independent member of Ventas, Inc.'s (VTR) Board of Directors.

Realty Income website

Realty Income is my largest REIT holding and I have been an investor in the REIT for over a decade. In fact, I credit much of my career as a REIT analyst to Realty Income’s former CEO, Tom Lewis.

I know that Roy also trained under Lewis and that his investment philosophy is also rooted in the same “quality is a must” blueprint as my research firm, "Wide Moat Research."

Lewis taught me (and Sumit) the most important principles of “wide moat investing” and in the case of Realty Income it's to enjoy a low cost of capital and scale advantage.

Since Roy joined the ranks as CEO, Realty Income has drastically improved its balance sheet (rated A- by S&P) and scale (the portfolio now sits at over 11,000 properties).

As seen below, Realty Income has grown AFFO per share by an average of 5.6% annually since 2008. The dividend has grown by 4.5% during the same period.

iREIT®

Unlike the other REITs referenced, Realty Income is distinguished as the only Dividend Aristocrat on the list, which means the company has paid and increased dividends for at least 25 years in a row. In the case of Realty Income, the company has an enviable record of 29 years in a row.

Realty Income has returned 10.1% annually since 2010 and 6.3% annually since Roy was named CEO.

Runner-Ups

As you can see, all five CEOs were picked because of their ability to increase earnings and dividends. As I screened for the best CEOs, I was faced with a conundrum in which there are a handful of other REITs that deserve honorable mention.

Thus, I decided to drop three more names below, that deserve a shout out…

Agree Realty (ADC)

Joey Agree, CEO of Agree Realty, was appointed president and COO in 2009 and subsequently named CEO in 2013. He has led the transformation of the Agree’s real estate portfolio from a $300 million micro-cap development REIT to a $8+ billion diversified retail net lease market leader.

He's a graduate of the University of Michigan with a BA in political science as well as holds a juris doctorate degree from Wayne State University Law School where he was nominated a Dean’s Scholar.

Nareit

Since 2008 Agree has generated 5.4% CAGR in AFFO per share and since Joey took over (as CEO) AFFO per share was 6.4%. During the same period, dividends have grown by an average of 5.9% per year.

iREIT®

Agree Realty has returned 11.9% per year since 2013 and we score the net lease REIT 96 (out of 100) based on quality.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties CEO, Ed Pitoniak, has served in this role since formation (and listing in February 2018) and previously he served as Vice Chairman of Realterm, a private equity real estate manager.

From 2006 to 2019 he served as an independent director at Ritchie Brothers (RBA), the world’s largest auctioneers of construction equipment, and during that tenure served at times as Compensation Committee Chair and Nominating & Governance Committee Chair.

In April 2014, Mr. Pitoniak became Managing Director of InnVest, a publicly listed REIT, responsible for recapitalizing the REIT and transitioning its management function from an external, third-party management model, to an internal management model.

He then served as Chairman from June 2015 to August 2016, when the REIT was sold and taken private.

He also served as a director of Regal Lifestyle Communities (TSE: RLC), a Canadian seniors housing real estate owner and operator, from 2012 until its sale in 2015. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Amherst College.

During the short period in which VICI has been public, AFFO per share has grown by an average of 8.2% per year, while the dividend has grown by a whopping 9.9% during the same period.

iREIT®

VICI has returned 12.4% since January 2018 and we scored VICI 90 (out of 100) in terms of quality.

Rexford Industrial (REXR)

With Rexford, we get a 2-for-1…

Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel are co-CEOs. To read about them just click their name.

I’ve been impressed with Rexford, and I recently invited them to join me on my podcast.

As you can see below, the California “sharpshooter” has generated impressive results in such a short period – 17.5% CAGR in AFFO per share since 2014. Dividend growth has been equally impressive – averaging just under 15% per year.

iREIT®

In Closing…

Our team is working extremely hard to determine if management is doing their job and delivering value to shareholders.

In the REIT sector, it’s easy to separate the wheat from the chaff, as dividends most always pave the way for above average performance.

Capital allocation is an extremely important part of the CEO responsibility, as the ideal allocation is the one that puts each dollar to its most valuable use.

We’re happy to see that each of these CEOs referenced in the article understand the importance of dividends, always putting the investor first.

These CEOs are prudent capital allocators and their approach to leverage and liquidity deserve recognition.

What’s most relevant here is that most of these REITs are trading at a discount which means that you are getting high quality assets, high quality earnings, and high-quality management with a margin of safety.

As a private real estate developer and investor for over two decades I never imagined that I would be able to own a basket of REITs run by some of the best management teams in the world.

Guess what… now you can!

As always, thank you for reading and I look forward to your comments below.

